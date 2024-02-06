Stuck not being able to remove glue from HRT patches? This brand might have the answer - and it’s only £15

Mayonnaise, WD40, brillo pads, vodka, and peanut butter - these might sound like the beginnings of an eclectic shopping list, but they are just some of the remedies women have been using to try and remove glue from HRT patches without a fight.

If you have been using HRT patches to help combat menopause symptoms, you’ll know the struggle. Often, when the patches are removed, they leave behind a sticky black residue that clings to the skin and is near-impossible to remove.

It’s estimated that one million women in the UK take HRT to manage symptoms like hot flushes, brain fog, and aching joints. While there are alternatives to patches for HRT, with daily tablets being the most popular option, the patches are suitable for those unable to take other forms of hormone therapy treatment and they only need to be applied a few times a week, rather than taken every day.

Needing the HRT but fed up with the problem of the unshiftable sticky glue residue, co-founders Amy Simpson and Lisa Farley created Nudispray.

The adhesive material in patch glue is made from acrylic polymers and tackifiers, designed to be strong enough to last through a few days without falling off. Unfortunately, it does its job a little too well sometimes. Nudispray works by disrupting this important bond in the patch adhesive with a blend of healthcare-grade siloxanes, with Vitamin E to ensure a firm - yet gentle - removal.

While the Nudispray brand was only founded a couple of years ago, it already has some famous friends. Davina McCall, who is known for sharing useful advice with other women going through perimenopause, took to Instagram over the weekend to share her love for the product.

“I don’t normally do this,” she said in a video posted to an Instagram Story. “This is not an ad, but a mate of mine has made something revolutionary. It’s called Nudispray. First of all it was for hormone stickers. You spray it on, leave it for a second, you just wipe off the glue. It is amazing for that.”

She also reveals another interesting use for the product after her daughter came home wearing “tit tape” - fabric with a similar kind of adhesive to the HRT patch on the back. “I said, ‘try this’, you never know. So, as a joke, we sprayed it all over the tape and it literally just peeled off. No pain, no ripped-off skin. This was amazing - she [the founders of Nudispray] are just going to need to make it in a bigger bottle.”

She said, “Nudi, follow them, it’s amazing.”

Other fans of the brand agree. “I’ve been using this spray for a few weeks and it really does work. No more yucky glue patches for me!” one wrote in the comments.

“Just made the switch today from gel to patches so have ordered my Nudispray,” said another.

“It’s an amazing product!”, wrote Dr Claire Phipps, GP and advanced menopause specialist, under the post.

