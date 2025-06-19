Heading to Glastonbury? This £8 ‘bug deterrent’ moisturising oil is the multi-tasking spray you need for silky, protected skin

Whether you're preparing for festival season, the humid summer weather at home, or a sunny summer city break, there's one bargain beauty buy you won't regret snapping up before it sells out.

AVON's Skin So Soft Dry Oil Spray is not a new product from the brand. In fact, it was first launched in 1962, but this multi-tasking moisturising and hydrating spray has found itself back in the spotlight thanks to its travel-friendly size and impressive versatility.

Costing less than £8, Skin So Soft is such an effective, easy-to-use product. Simply spritz this fast-absorbing, non-greasy and lightweight oil across your skin and hair to leave it feeling hydrated and smooth. Plus, the addition of jojoba in the formula means it acts as a natural insect repellent too.

Speaking exclusively to woman&home, AVON's Global Head of Body Care, Kseniya Belova said the spray has quickly become one of the brand's most "iconic products" for one simple reason: "Its sheer versatility.

"It’s not just a body hydrator; it’s a multi-use essential that fits into everyday routines effortlessly. Whether you’re spritzing it post-shower, adding a healthy sheen to legs before heading out, or even calming flyaways, it adapts to your needs."

And she's not just talking as AVON's Global Head of Body Care, Kseniya is a fan of the product and long-time customer of the brand. Since trying out the spray herself, she's found an extra use for it, saying, "One of my personal favourites is using it to soften and condition cuticles.

"Just spray a small amount onto your fingertips and gently massage it in; it instantly smooths the skin and gives dry, rough edges a more polished look. It’s a great alternative to thicker oils that can feel greasy or slow to absorb."

woman&home beauty editor, Fiona McKim agrees this product stands out in a crowded market, saying, "If there's one word you wouldn't normally associate with insect repellents, it's pleasant. But not only does Avon's cult classic oil spray smell and feel just lovely on the skin, it also has genuine beauty chops - deeply nourishing limbs and giving skin a flattering glow. No wonder it's been a customer favourite for 60+ years."

Since its release, AVON has seen customers use the spray in ways even they hadn't thought of, expanding its already impressive versatility. "We’ve seen people use it in so many creative ways, from smoothing rough elbows to adding a subtle glow to collarbones and shoulders before an evening out. It’s those little touches that make a difference," Kseniya said.

Don't just take her word for it. The spray has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about how effective it is.

"I use this on legs and arms when walking and hiking - great bug deterrent - good moisturiser as well," one reviewer wrote.

"Nice oil that doesn’t leave your skin sticky but leaves it nice and soft. It’s great as a mosquito repellent, too. Very easy to spray on and a great size, especially for travelling," said another.

Finally, a third added: "Bought this as I am prone to being bitten when I’m in the garden. This was recommended. So far so good. No issues with bites and oil itself is lovely. I’ve ordered a second bottle!"