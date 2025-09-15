Coffee, martinis, and no 'typical' workouts - Jennifer Aniston's weekly routine is more relatable than you might think

Jennifer Aniston is never far from our televisions (hello, Morning Show season 4) or Instagram feeds (we even tried Pvolve for ourselves), so it's easy to forget that the A-lister has a regular life Monday to Friday.

How she spends it has gradually been revealed over the years in interviews, social media posts, and by friends. Earlier this year, the star opened up to Allure Magazine to share that she lives by the 80/20 rule. "You’ve got to live your life. No restrictions -except hard drugs. It’s the 80/20 approach," she said.

The original idea of this comes from the Pareto principle, which states that 80% of outcomes come from 20% of causes. Today, it's more the idea that, provided you mostly live a healthy life with regular exercise and healthy food, you can indulge the other 20% of the time.

For Jennifer Aniston, this 20% is: "Go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers and stay up late with your friends." This is what the 80% looks like.

Meditation

The 56-year-old says a morning meditation is a “no-brainer” for her, as well as journaling. Speaking to Harpers Bazaar Australia, Aniston said it’s something she’ll always try to squeeze in, even if she only has a couple of minutes. “If I only have five minutes to do it, five minutes is fine. Usually, it’s just quieting down my thoughts. Or sometimes I’ll follow a meditation on an app.”

Throughout the morning, the star keeps this sense of calm by not looking at her phone for at least an hour after she’s woken up. “No phones, no email, no texting and no social media. No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half,” she said. “I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won’t believe the difference.”

Coffee

Celebrities - they're just like us! No, but really, Jen loves a coffee. Earlier this year, she told Vogue that she tends to make her own so she can put "so much s**t" in her drink.

"I put in Vital Proteins peptides, a type of Stevia - which I do feel like somebody has said is bad for me - then lactose-free milk," she said, topping it off with a hazelnut flavour.

Jennifer Aniston has been Chief Creative Officer at Vital Proteins since November 2020.

Exercise

Here at woman&home, we're very familiar with Jennifer Aniston's workout routine, having tried the Pvolve workout - an at-home Pilates-style workout for which the star became an ambassador after discovering it years before - and the 15-15-15 workout.

But, in the interview with Allure, the star said that these days, "nothing is really typical" when it comes to her workouts. She used to wake up early, but she told Cosmopolitan that the 4.30 am alarm she had to get in an hour's exercise before going to work "just breaks your body down".

Instead, the star says she works out "minimum four times a week". "If I'm working, sadly, sometimes I can only get in two or three, but as long as I get it in, that's all that matters," she said.

Jennifer is also a big fan of resistance training for women, calling it "the most important thing" for those in their 50s.

Sleep

During the week, Jennifer says she tries to go to bed at 10pm. "[I] turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in," she told Allure. "Some days you're great and on point, and some days you're just not."

Though she says she has a "real hard relationship with sleep", the star has been "really trying" to work on her sleep hygiene, which is healthy habits and behaviours (like going to bed at the same time every day and making sure the bedroom is dark enough) that promote high-quality sleep.

Friends and dogs

Since the A-lister joined Instagram in 2019 - a moment that caused the app to 'break' as millions flocked to her profile - we've been given a much deeper insight into her life with her dogs, friends, and family.

"We’re good at enjoying ourselves—me and my friends. We've done it for 30, 35 years," the star told Allure.

Most recently, she posted a roundup of pictures from the summer, featuring days spent walking around London parks, attending award shows, and catching up with long-time friend Courtney Cox.