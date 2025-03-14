Helen Skelton's Lululemon jacket made her look so sleek and sporty - and levelled up her black leggings look instantly
Helen's streamlined Lululemon workout jacket was the perfect finishing touch to her leggings, white tee and gold hoops combo
Helen Skelton perfected the ultimate blend of sporty and sleek in her simple black leggings, Lululemon workout jacket, loose white tee and chunky gold hoop earrings.
Appearing in an Instagram Q&A video shared in partnership with running training app, Runna, Helen expertly demonstrated how to do athleisure chic, wearing the iconic Lululemon Define Jacket over a simple monochrome workout look.
For most of us, a pair of the best black gym leggings are an essential in our activewear stash - and marathon runner and fitness lover Helen never fails to look put together in hers.
A post shared by Runna | Running Coaching App (@runna)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen's Stylish and Sporty Look
Exact match!
The Lululemon Define Jacket has become a cult classic in the fitness world, with activewear lovers all over the world raving about it. It's no surprise Helen loves it too!
The Align leggings by Lululemon are the versatile and insanely comfortable option to go for if your workout schedule involves everything from running and HIIT to Pilates and yoga.
In the playful video, Helen can be seen preparing to head out for a run, strapping on her fitness watch and layering up while chatting about everything from her love of cereal in a mug and chicken dinners to her greatest running achievement and go-to sprinting tunes.
Managing to put together a running look that combined both style and sporty practicality, Helen kept her base layer simple with her black leggings, a pair of crisp white running socks, a white sports bra and loose-fitting white T-shirt.
Her Luluelmon zip up provided some coverage while maintaining the outfit's svelte silhouette. The brand's signature piece is designed for everything from getting a sweat on during a run to sporting for some casual downtime - and it's become a globally-loved favourite for good reason.
While there's plenty of Lululemon alternatives and lookalikes on the market, nothing really compares to the real deal - and woman&home Health Editor, Grace Walsh, agrees.
"The Define Jacket is the go-to for Pilates lovers, runners, walkers, and gym goers for good reason. I have one in the black colourway (like Helen) and wear it every week," Grace says.
"As well as naturally defining the waist and hips for a flattering fit, this jacket is so comfortable and has useful front pockets for storing your phone and keys on the move. It's also lightweight, making it the perfect layer for workouts in springtime. The Define jacket can pop up in Lululemon sale from time to time too, so keep your eyes peeled for offers if you're looking to buy."
Always one to accessorise with striking gold jewellery, Helen made sure even her running look featured a little sparkle, with the addition of a pair of chunky gold hoops and rings.
