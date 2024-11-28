Buy 1, get a wand for free - this Lovehoney Black Friday deal can save you £32.99 or more
The Lovehoney Black Friday sale is live and you can save up to 70% online right now across vibrators and accessories, with free gifts at check out
Black Friday is the ideal time to shop for Christmas presents or restock your bathroom cabinets with products running low - but it's also the best time to score on a saving on self-care - i.e. a vibrator.
The Lovehoney Black Friday sale is the place to be if you're looking to save on your pick of the best vibrators. Along with an excellent selection of bullets, rabbits, wands, and classic toys at a discount, the brand has launched a deal you can get a free gift worth upwards of £32.99 when you spend £60.
There are six gifts on offer - and one is in our tried and tested guide of the best wand vibrators. The Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator is a toy that proves size really isn't everything, with its unintimidating selection of modes and easy navigation delivering every time. It's also a great choice for beginners or those looking for a discreet toy, worth £32.99 at full price.
That's right...if you spend £60 in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, you can get this pick of the best wand vibrators for free. Its smaller size and easy navigation make it a great option for beginners and those needing to store their vibrators out of the way.
Among the other free gifts is a bullet vibrator, lingerie, a G-spot vibrator, and a choice of two butt plugs.
To be eligible for this deal, you need to shop direct from the Lovehoney website and put £60 worth of products in your basket. What products you choose is up to you - but we have a couple of ideas if you're stuck for inspiration...
Top deals in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale
With almost 1000 five-star reviews on the website, it's no surprise the rose sex toy is one of the sales' top picks. This unique clitoral stimulator offers waves of Pleasure Air Technology to replicate the feel of oral sex. It has 10 functions and two buttons for easy control.
If you're looking for one of the best rabbit vibrators in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Happy Rabbit collection. This dual-density toy feels extra realistic with its double layer of silicone and 15 functions to choose from - three in the ears and 12 in the body.
With £15 off, this bullet vibrator is an excellent deal. As another one of our favourites, we can attest to this lipstick-shaped bullet's potential. It has a hard plastic head for precise and firm stimulation with a silicone body for easy handling.
Combining a wand with a rabbit, this toy has the best of both worlds. The longer shaft makes it easier to hold and you can choose between the soft stimulation of the rabbit head and intense vibrations of the ears.
The Rave 2 isn't just one of the best remote vibrators, meaning you or your partner can control it hands-free, it's an excellent G-spot toy in its own right with a velvety feel to the silicone exterior and 10 vibration modes.
Black Friday is also a good time to stock up on your sexual wellness staples, like lubricant. If you're using a silicone-covered toy, you'll want a water-based lubricant. This one from Durex appears on our tried-and-tested guides of the best lubes.
December's not here yet - there's still time to pick up an adults-only advent calendar. While this is a fun way to spice up the holiday season, it's also a practical and cost-effective way to bulk out or start your sex toy collection. There are 24 products in the pack - a mixture of toys and accessories worth £457.75 at full price.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
