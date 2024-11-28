Buy 1, get a wand for free - this Lovehoney Black Friday deal can save you £32.99 or more

Black Friday is the ideal time to shop for Christmas presents or restock your bathroom cabinets with products running low - but it's also the best time to score on a saving on self-care - i.e. a vibrator.

The Lovehoney Black Friday sale is the place to be if you're looking to save on your pick of the best vibrators. Along with an excellent selection of bullets, rabbits, wands, and classic toys at a discount, the brand has launched a deal you can get a free gift worth upwards of £32.99 when you spend £60.

There are six gifts on offer - and one is in our tried and tested guide of the best wand vibrators. The Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator is a toy that proves size really isn't everything, with its unintimidating selection of modes and easy navigation delivering every time. It's also a great choice for beginners or those looking for a discreet toy, worth £32.99 at full price.

Among the other free gifts is a bullet vibrator, lingerie, a G-spot vibrator, and a choice of two butt plugs.

To be eligible for this deal, you need to shop direct from the Lovehoney website and put £60 worth of products in your basket. What products you choose is up to you - but we have a couple of ideas if you're stuck for inspiration...

Top deals in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale

Happy Rabbit Realistic Dual-Density Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator: was £99.99 now £29.99 at Lovehoney UK If you're looking for one of the best rabbit vibrators in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Happy Rabbit collection. This dual-density toy feels extra realistic with its double layer of silicone and 15 functions to choose from - three in the ears and 12 in the body.

Happy Rabbit Rechargeable Wand Vibrator: was £79.99 now £39.99 at Lovehoney UK Combining a wand with a rabbit, this toy has the best of both worlds. The longer shaft makes it easier to hold and you can choose between the soft stimulation of the rabbit head and intense vibrations of the ears.

Lovehoney 24-Day X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024: was £457.75 now £149 at Lovehoney UK December's not here yet - there's still time to pick up an adults-only advent calendar. While this is a fun way to spice up the holiday season, it's also a practical and cost-effective way to bulk out or start your sex toy collection. There are 24 products in the pack - a mixture of toys and accessories worth £457.75 at full price.