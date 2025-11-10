Move over, Pilates - an expert trainer recommends plank rows to build a stronger core and arms

Until very recently, my upper body strength has been questionable, at best. My core strength, however, has never been better - something I’m attributing to my dedication to home Pilates workouts and more low-impact strength training. But we know that when it comes to building (or maintaining) strength, it’s not as simple as taking your foot off the gas in one area to focus on another.

Determined to address my bodily imbalance, I spoke to the experts. Edwina Jenner, a personal trainer and women's fitness specialist, recommended plank rows as they are "essentially two powerful moves combined - a plank and a row movement," she says.

I'd tried side planks and reverse planks before, but plank rows were a brand new variation for me. I decided to do them as a finisher after my Pilates workout, and after two weeks, they're a permanent part of my routine.

What are plank rows?

The plank row is the classic plank exercise and a dumbbell row in one movement. All you need to do it is a yoga mat and a pair of dumbbells.

"They target your core, shoulders, back, and arms simultaneously," says Jenner. "It's a brilliant move for building upper body and core strength, and teaching your muscles to stabilise your spine as you move."

Plank rows are a compound movement, which means they target multiple muscles simultaneously. If you're short on time, a routine with more exercises like this can make life easier - and more efficient.

Can you do plank rows without dumbbells?

While traditionally performed with a weight in each hand, Jenner says that you can "absolutely do this move without weights, especially if you're new to strength training or want to build up your confidence". You might also just not have any dumbbells to hand.

"Instead of lifting a dumbbell, focus on drawing your elbow up towards your ribs and squeezing your shoulder blade in. Bodyweight versions still challenge your stability, core, and strength; the key is to maintain control rather than speed," she says.

How to do plank rows

We do go on about form and technique, but for good reason: in strength training in particular, performing a move correctly serves a triple purpose, improving performance, preventing injury and maximising effectiveness for results you can really notice.

Here, personal trainer and founder of Meet You At The Barre, Jennie Brown, explains how to execute the perfect plank row.

Start in a strong high plank, with wrists under shoulders, body in a straight line and core tight.

Have your feet hip-width or wider for more stability.

Shift your weight slightly to one side and row the opposite elbow towards your hip, keeping it close to your body.

Avoid twisting or letting your hips lift or drop. Your torso should stay square to the floor.

Place the hand back down with control and repeat on the other side.

Expert tip: "Think ‘pull and resist’," says Brown. “The lowering phase is just as important as the pull."

Benefits of plank rows

1. Improves core strength

As you're essentially maintaining a plank throughout the exercise, plank rows are one of the best core exercises to do at home. This isometric (static) hold works deep into the core muscles, as you resist the pull of gravity and work to hold you up.

Importantly, a plank row also challenges the body anti-rotationally, as you’re actively resisting twisting against the load of the dumbbell.

“Plank rows are a brilliant core strength move,” notes Brown. “They force your deep core muscles to fire up to resist rotation as you pull the weight back, challenging stability and strength simultaneously.”

2. Boosts upper-body strength

There’s no doubt that plank rows are a powerful upper-body strength move and the perfect addition to any upper-body dumbbell workout.

“Plank rows strengthen your upper back, shoulders, and arms,” says Jenner. “If you spend much of your time sitting, you can be prone to weakness in the upper back and shoulders, which plank rows can help to counteract.”

3. Plank rows can help improve your posture

Spend your day mostly sitting down? A plank variation like plank rows can help improve posture and spinal alignment, both of which suffer in a desk-based job.

“A stronger back means better alignment in the spine, and this in turn will improve your posture,” agrees Brown.

4. They are very efficient

Most of us don't have time to spend hours in the gym, meticulously exercising every individual body part. If you do, good for you. For those who don't, plank rows are a powerful move.

Not only are they low-impact and joint-friendly, but, since they combine two moves in one, you’re working your body twice as hard in the same amount of time.

“This exercise is a plank and a row in one move, so you get more bang for your buck,” Brown reminds us.

5. Plank rows improve longevity

Being a functional strength exercise, plank rows are one of the best for longevity, which we should be prioritising as we age.

When we’re young, training might focus on aesthetics or general fitness, but as we get older, regular strength training makes everyday life and activities that much easier - benefiting us no matter how we spend our time.

“Plank rows are great for improving functional strength,” says Brown. “They teach your body to stabilise while moving, mirroring how we need to move in real life - not just in the gym.”

Are plank rows good for beginners?

Yes, if you're new to resistance training, you should definitely have a go at doing plank rows, but they are an advanced exercise. So, I asked the experts how to make it easier.

“Beginners can do them from hands and knees (all-fours row), on an incline (hands on a bench or sofa) and/or with wider feet for more balance," says Brown.

Once you’re sure you can keep your hips steady and feel your back working (not your lower back or neck), you can progress to full plank rows or add in some light dumbbells.

Remember: it’s form first, always. “Master the stability first,” warns Brown. “It’s not about how heavy you go, it’s about how well you control the move.”