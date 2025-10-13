Not keen on the plank? I tried the reverse exercise and my deep core muscles still thank me for it

Exercise trends come and go, but a solid core exercise is always in demand. While there are plenty to choose from, it's a fact that not all exercises are created equal for this part of the body. Some put strain on our necks (hello, sit-ups) and others only target our abs and obliques (the so-called 'superficial' muscles).

The reverse plank does the opposite. It takes pressure off the wrists or forearms and targets the deep core muscles, which sit below the superficial ones and work to stabilise the spine and support the pelvic floor.

Always one to jump on a strength-based bandwagon, I put the reverse plank through its paces, flipping from the classic plank for a week, and spoke to the experts to find out more about it. Spoiler alert - I’m probably not going back to my regular core exercises after this.

What is the reverse plank?

The first thing I clocked about the reverse plank? It’s exactly what it says on the tin: a plank, reversed. "This is a bodyweight strength exercise which, unlike the classic plank we are all so familiar with, has you facing upwards, supporting your body with your hands and your heels,” explains personal trainer Edwina Jenner.

"Lifting your hips to form a straight line from shoulders to heels, the move targets the posterior chain muscles, which run along the back of your body, including the glutes, hamstrings, spinal erectors, shoulders, and deep core stabilisers," she says.

It's "perfect" for women in midlife to include in their workouts, whether it's a Pilates ab workout or callisthenics, as it "helps counteract tight hips, weak glutes, and postural changes that often develop with age", adds Jenner.

How to do the reverse plank

Sit on the floor with your legs extended and hands placed behind you, fingers pointing towards your feet, says Jenner.

Engage your core and press into your palms and heels.

Now, lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your heels.

Draw your shoulder blades together and keep your chest open.

Keep your neck neutral by looking slightly forward or upward, but don’t drop your head back, she says.

Squeeze your glutes and thighs throughout.

Hold for 20 seconds when starting out, and then gradually increase the time. Breathe steadily and slowly lower with control, as demonstrated by Emma McCaffrey above.

Expert tip: “Avoid letting your hips sag or overarching your lower back,” says Jenner. “Aim to focus on control and alignment as you hold the move.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are the benefits of the reverse plank exercise?

1. It strengthens the posterior chain

Quick biology lesson: the posterior chain is the term for the network of muscles that run the entire back length of our body, from our heels to the nape of our neck. As the reverse plank is one of the best glute exercises and fires up all these muscles, it can help to boost strength in this area.

“Most of us spend a lot of time sitting and leaning forward, which makes the muscles on the back of the body weaker and tighter,” explains personal trainer Monty Simmons.

"One of the best things about the reverse plank is that it trains the back side of the body - the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and even the muscles around your shoulders. These muscles are essential for moving well in sports, lifting, and everyday activities," he notes.

2. The reverse plank combats a sedentary lifestyle

We underuse the posterior chain when we spend hours of our day sitting down. While we don’t always have a choice (when working, for example), incorporating some reverse planks into your daily routine can offset some of the effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

“The reverse plank opens up the front of the hips and shoulders while strengthening the posterior chain,” says Simmons. “This makes it a great counterbalance to all the sitting and hunching we do in daily life.”

3. It supports spine and back health

Back and neck pain are an unfortunate and fairly universal modern ailment which can have severe long-term health implications. Research shows that neck pain is a leading cause of global disability, but studies also show that exercise is one of the best ways to prevent these issues.

As one of the best back exercises, the reverse plank "builds endurance in the muscles that stabilise the spine, supporting long-term back health," agrees Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app, Freeletics. “It also engages the shoulders and chest, making it a compound movement that strengthens the upper as well as the lower body."

4. The reverse plank can improve posture

As the move works both the posterior chain and our deep core, it’s particularly beneficial for posture and alignment - even studies from Dankook University say so.

"The reverse plank engages the deep core stabiliser muscles, which support spinal alignment,” says Jenner. “It's an excellent isometric hold that builds endurance and teaches your body to maintain good alignment under tension. This is essential for women to sustain long-term joint health and functional movement. It also helps to improve your posture, reduce lower back pain and support joint health."

5. It improves core strength and stability

Fun fact: flipping an exercise and doing it in reverse will use totally different muscles, resulting in a well-rounded and balanced strength workout.

While a standard plank undoubtedly enhances core strength, switch it around - as we’re doing here - and you’ll open up a new level of challenge. The reverse plank is renowned for helping us work the deep core. That is to say, not simply our abs and obliques, but those less frequently used stabilising core muscles.

“Although the reverse plank looks like a back and side exercise, the core is working hard throughout to keep the hips lifted and the spine neutral,” agrees Simmons. “It is a great way to train the core to stabilise rather than just to flex, which is far more useful for most real-life movements, improving functional fitness.”

How to make the reverse plank harder

Variety is the spice of life - and never more so than when it comes to resistance training. Adding in a dip, twist or pulse can take a standard move and elevate it, engaging the muscles even more.

Once you’re nailing your reverse plank, it’s time to try these expert-approved variations to ensure your progress doesn’t plateau. You’re welcome!

Reverse plank marches

“This adds a dynamic challenge for the core and hip flexors while still working the glutes and hamstrings to maintain stability,” says Simmons.

Here's how to do it:

Set up in the standard reverse plank.

Instead of holding still, alternately lift each knee towards your chest, like a slow march.

Keep your hips up and your body steady.

Try six to eight lifts on each leg.

Reverse plank with leg lift

By doing leg raises or 'lifts' with the reverse plank exercise, you're getting into Pilates territory and doubling up on core strength.

“This move levels up the core stability and glute control challenge,” says Jenner.

Here's how to do it:

Start in a full reverse plank position.

Lift one leg off the ground, keeping hips level.

Hold for 10 seconds on each side.

Reverse plank with dips

“Adding a dip to your reverse plank builds strength and endurance through the glutes, hamstrings and shoulders,” says Jenner.

Here's how to do it: