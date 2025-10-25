I didn't cycle for 20 years, then I picked up mountain biking at 44 - here's how it went

I am no stranger to hiking in my walking boots across the undulating moorland, but I have to admit, picking up mountain biking after two decades off the saddle was a new challenge.

Truth be told, my biking experience has been a mixed bag to date. I learned to ride as a kid in Cornwall, experiencing the delight of picking colourful spoke beads for my wheels, and the mortification of travelling on the back of my dad’s tandem bike.

When I learned to drive, my two wheels were swapped for my beloved old Metro, and I didn’t pick up another bike until I studied abroad in my early 20s. Any romance of cycling along the cobbled streets of a medieval Italian town evaporated along with my dignity when I disappeared under the bonnet of a car as it pulled out of a car park - and again when I ploughed into scaffolding. I was physically unscathed, but my confidence was knocked, and so I shelved my cycling workouts for two decades.

Then, this summer, a friend of mine suggested I try her new electric bike during a camping trip. I was tempted, but there were too many obstacles, in the literal sense, what with the cars, tents, and trees, but mentally, too. I couldn’t help but think something would go wrong again.

However, in my 40s, I am trying to push back when those limiting, anxious thoughts bubble up, so I decided to get back on the bike - and a mountain bike, specifically. With my dubious eyesight and biking history, I wasn’t about to traverse the main roads of Greater Manchester, so I knew I had to go off-road. Besides, as a hiker, mountain biking appealed more as I could embrace all the benefits of cycling outdoors.

My trip mountain biking

For my debut bike ride, I kept things simple on a mile-long hillside loop I regularly walk around and often see people cycling. It has a couple of inclines and descents, and some flat but bumpy terrain, so plenty of variation without feeling overwhelming.

Off I went, a little shakily at first, trying different speeds, playing about with the gears, and practising braking, each time getting a bit more confident. I returned to the same spot a few days later, following rainfall. There was more mud and more potential to slip on the sloped wet stones, so I moved cautiously when I needed to and picked up speed when it felt like safer ground. And there were no mishaps, hooray!

I know aesthetics shouldn’t matter, but my bike is a beauty - sleek grey with a pop of pink. (Image credit: Susan Griffin / Future)

Feeling emboldened, I then ventured out onto Marsden Moor in the South Pennines. It is a place I regularly hike with far-reaching views, plenty of scenic trails and a wildness that allows you to leave your cares behind and breathe.

It is a bit of a playground for mountain bikers and so, for the past few weeks, I have juddered over potholes, splashed through puddles, puffed my way up inclines and enjoyed the thrill of downhill riding. I have accidentally braked too hard on occasion, pushed my bike when the trail’s got too narrow for my liking, and switched between speeding and meandering along the bridleways. So far, it’s felt joyous, and I have always finished elated.

As Luca Kuhn, an avid cyclist and founder of women’s cycling brand Luca, observes, “Mountain biking gives women the chance to step into a space that feels adventurous, bold, and a little outside the norm. Out on the trails, it’s about freedom, resilience, and reconnecting with nature. The terrain demands focus and confidence, which can feel incredibly empowering when you realise you’re capable of tackling it. I think for many women, it is about adventure and self-belief.”

The fresh air and exciting trails make the effort of mountain biking worthwhile - even in autumnal conditions. (Image credit: Susan Griffin / Future)

Benefits of mountain biking for women

1. Improves fitness and balance

Like a lot of women 40-plus, I am keen to improve my muscle strength, which is why I go to Body Pump classes each week, but there are many avenues for resistance training, including mountain biking.

“There is so much research to say we should be working on our strength and building muscle as it naturally declines with age and hormonal changes. Mountain biking is a great way to work on that strength as riding off-road requires more strength and power than riding on the road,” says Moseley.

“Overcoming the rough terrain is a great workout for the legs but also the upper body as you manoeuvre the bike up, over and around roots and rocks and features in the trail."

There's even evidence to show that daily outdoor cycling is one of the best exercises for longevity, as it was found to boost older people's reactive balance, reducing the risk of falls. Other research suggests that cycling is the best aerobic exercise for brain health.

2. Boosts mental wellbeing

As a keen hiker, I undoubtedly enjoyed the cycling benefits that come with being outdoors. You don't have to look to studies to find these - just spend a day outside - but research led by the University of Essex shows that exercising in nature reduces feelings of anxiety and fatigue.

The experts agree it's the perfect tonic for today's modern lifestyle. "I also think the escape from busy life is even better when you are in nature," says Moseley. "I believe a bike in the forest can tick so many boxes for our physical and mental health."

3. Improves resilience

With mountain biking has come the thrill of learning a new skill, gaining strength and confidence, and overcoming long-held fears. I hope to keep going and getting better, one bike ride at a time.

"Mountain biking isn’t about being fearless. It’s about showing up, trying something new, and realising what you’re capable of,” notes Kuhn.

“The more women we see on the trails, the more others will feel encouraged to give it a go. It’s not just a sport, it’s a mindset shift. Every ride is a reminder of your strength, and that’s something you can carry far beyond the bike.”

4. More accessible than many outdoor sports

Hiking and running will always take the top spots for accessibility when it comes to exploring the great outdoors, but after my time on the bike, I'd put cycling up there with them.

“Mountain biking has become more accessible over recent years, with a growing number of places to ride bikes in local forests and parks. We have lots of great bike-specific trail centres that have graded trails and arrows to follow to give you the confidence to have a go without having to plan your route or study a map,” says Tracy Moseley, a former mountain bike downhill world champion who has just celebrated her 30th year racing bikes.

There are also plenty of cycling apps that can help you plan routes, locate mountain biking trails or cycle paths, and offer guidance on getting started with the sport.

How to choose the right mountain bike for you

Knowing what bike you should get is half the challenge of taking up any kind of cycling as a beginner. Bikes can be a significant investment if you want the best, but if you're just looking to get out onto the trails, there are only a few things you need to consider, says Tom Cox, the adult bikes and E-bikes assistant buyer at Halfords.

"You only really need to think about three things: your budget, where you’ll be riding most often, and what you’d like to do with your riding in the future,” he says. Here's how to work it out:

Hardtail vs suspension: "Hardtails, with front suspension only, are great for forest paths, bridleways, beginner trails, and they’ll teach you excellent bike handling and typically come in under £700," he says. "Full-suspension bikes are heavier and pricier (£800 plus), but offer extra comfort and control on rough, technical terrain. If you’re a beginner but are planning to tackle rockier trails in future, go full suspension. Otherwise, a hardtail is often the better value."

"Hardtails, with front suspension only, are great for forest paths, bridleways, beginner trails, and they’ll teach you excellent bike handling and typically come in under £700," he says. "Full-suspension bikes are heavier and pricier (£800 plus), but offer extra comfort and control on rough, technical terrain. If you’re a beginner but are planning to tackle rockier trails in future, go full suspension. Otherwise, a hardtail is often the better value." Comfort: He also recommends focusing on a comfortable fit, suspension you can tune, and tyres that give you confidence. "From there, every ride will help you grow into the cyclist you want to become,” he says.

He also recommends focusing on a comfortable fit, suspension you can tune, and tyres that give you confidence. "From there, every ride will help you grow into the cyclist you want to become,” he says. Building your bike: As a beginner, I was recommended the Voodoo Soukri Women’s Mountain Bike(£580), which is available in small, medium and large frames. Fortunately, Halfords provides a build-your-bike service, and you can collect it in store or have it delivered. If you're not handy with tools, this is something to consider before buying a mountain bike.

As a beginner, I was recommended the Voodoo Soukri Women’s Mountain Bike(£580), which is available in small, medium and large frames. Fortunately, Halfords provides a build-your-bike service, and you can collect it in store or have it delivered. If you're not handy with tools, this is something to consider before buying a mountain bike. Storing your bike: While my bike isn’t overly heavy to lift, it is a fair size, so storage is something to consider. I live in a small, terraced house, so I keep it in the back yard beneath a protective bike cover to prevent rusting.

While my bike isn’t overly heavy to lift, it is a fair size, so storage is something to consider. I live in a small, terraced house, so I keep it in the back yard beneath a protective bike cover to prevent rusting. Travelling with your bike: How are you going to get home from the trails if they aren't outside your back door? If you don’t have a big enough boot or a van, you’ll need a bike rack.

Tips for beginner mountain biking