Jennifer Aniston's PT reveals the 5-step workout to build core and upper body strength from home

We know Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of strength training and Pilates, having signed as an ambassador for Pvolve, a brand that combines the two activities in an effective home workout.

Jennifer discovered Pvolve years ago, before she worked with the brand, and was hooked on the effective low-impact training style the programme offers. She still works with Dani Coleman, a certified personal trainer and Pvolve's director of training, today. Speaking to The Zoe Report, the A-lister said: "Some days we really hit the weight training and then some days we'll hit cardio weights or resistance training. There's always some form of resistance training or weight training in each workout.”

Dani also shared some go-to moves on Instagram, utilising elements of the Pvolve Longevity Bundle. If you have resistance bands and Pilates accessories at home, you can try the workout with these. If you're looking to build strength and 'tone' up, you should aim to do three sets of each exercise for 12 to 15 repetitions.

1. Squat to overhead press

Loop the resistance band under your feet and hold the top of the band across both hands.

Move into a deep squat, pushing your knees out over your toes.

Push through your feet to return to standing while raising your arms above your head, pulling the band taut.

Aim for 12 to 15 repetitions of this exercise.

The squat to overhead press is the ultimate compound exercise, working several muscles simultaneously. It targets the quadriceps (thighs), hamstrings (back of thighs), and glutes (buttocks), as well as the shoulders and arms.

2. Inner thigh glide and oblique reach

Place a slider under one foot and slowly slide your leg out to the side.

Reach across from one side of your body to the other, up and over your head.

You should feel a burn in your inner thigh as you move your leg and a stretch in your obliques as you reach over your head.

Aim to complete 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Dani uses core sliders for this move, which are small, plastic, plate-shaped discs that you can put under your feet or hands during a workout. They’re starting to become really popular in home Pilates workouts as they mimic some of the movements done in Reformer Pilates.

This move targets the oblique muscles, which make up part of the core. As the glute muscles work to keep you balanced throughout, it's also one of the best glute exercises you can do without weights.

3. Standing core work with a band

Hold your resistance band in both hands out in front of you at shoulder height, your feet shoulder-width apart.

Raise one knee in front of you at hip height with your leg out straight.

At the same time, twist your torso towards the knee and pull on the band until you're reaching behind you.

Aim for 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

This move is not just one of the best standing ab exercises for your core, but it's also a strengthener for your back muscles, which will help with posture and lower back stability.

4. Abdominals with resistance ball

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and your hands resting gently behind your head. Put a Pilates or the Pvolve p.ball behind your back.

Sit up and use a straight arm to reach for the opposite ankle and keep alternating sides.

Aim for 12 to 15 repetitions on each side, or 30 to 60 seconds of the move.

You can do this move with, or without a resistance ball behind your back. If you take it away, you may find the exercise isn't so intense on your core - but you won't reap the same benefits in this ab workout.

5. Plank challenge with resistance ball

Start in the plank position, balancing your hands on a Pilates ball - or the p.ball. If you find this movement too difficult, try balancing on your forearms instead.

Slowly, bring one knee towards your elbow on the same side of the body.

Hold for a moment, then return to the starting position.

Repeat the movement on both sides for 12 to 15 repetitions.

You'll recognise this exercise if you know how to do mountain climbers, and if you do, you'll know it's just as beneficial without the ball. So, if you're new to exercise and need to build strength before adding accessories into the mix, take the ball away and add it back in later when you're feeling stronger.