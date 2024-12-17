I've tried every Fitbit on sale, but this one is my favourite - now at a new lowest-ever price before Christmas
This Fitbit Charge 6 deal puts the watch on sale for £1 less than the previous lowest-ever price
I've been a long-time fan of the Fitbit brand as woman&home's digital health editor, a keen runner, and gym-goer. I've also tried and tested every Fitbit that's on sale right now. The Charge 6 quickly became my favourite after its release though and I've struggled to find a better fitness tracker at this price ever since.
The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best Fitbits, taking the top spot in my books thanks to the combined smartwatch and fitness tracker characteristics. It has health, fitness, and sleep monitoring technology that goes well above what should be expected for this price, and a sleek design that doesn't look out of place in the office or the gym.
On Black Friday a few weeks ago, I saw the Charge 6 hit its lowest price ever. So, imagine my surprise and delight when I logged onto Amazon this morning and spotted an even better Fitbit Charge 6 deal. While it's only £1 cheaper than the Black Friday deal, it's still a brand-new low price for this excellent smartwatch.
This colourway adds a discreet element to this fitness tracker, blending into the background as well as any smartwatch with the black strap and shiny black aluminium bezel.
This bright coral colourway is completely unique to the Charge 6 and makes for a bold accessory with its strap and rose gold casing.
Or you can keep it sleek with this classic porcelain colourway, complete with a silver aluminium bezel.
What's more, you can choose where you shop for this saving as the Fitbit Charge 6 is currently on sale at various retailers for a limited time. However, you'll find the best savings at Amazon, where the Fitbit Charge 6 has reached a new lowest-ever price of £98.99.
Where to find the Fitbit Charge 6 deal
- Amazon: Save on the Charge 6 at new lowest-ever price
- Argos: Over £40 off the Fitbit Charge 6 for a limited time
- Currys: Shop the Fitbit Charge 6 with £40 off
- John Lewis: Also available here, although you'll be paying more than the lowest-ever price
- Selfridges: Available at £1 more than the low Amazon price
Why the Fitbit Charge 6 is my favourite
Not entirely convinced by the Fitbit Charge 6 deal? Let me change your mind. When recording a workout, you can navigate to your favourite activity with just a few swipes. When you're done with your workout, you'll get a full run-down of the session on your wrist with further insights in the easy-to-use Fitbit app.
I wear my Fitbit Charge 6 to bed to read my sleep quality and duration. In the morning, I love seeing the hours I've slept and the amount of different sleep types (deep, light, and REM) I had. I can use these insights in the app to better understand how my rest influences my wellbeing throughout the day, with Body Battery scores in Fitbit Premium. Speaking of Fitbit Premium, you get six months free when you buy this Fitbit - you can enjoy one of the best workout apps at no extra cost. There are also expert recipes to help boost your healthy eating for the new year.
Unlike many Fitbit types, you can send and receive text messages on the Fitbit Charge 6, control music playing through your headphones from a connected phone at the swipe of a finger, and set alarms to help you manage your time. I've used the alarm's gentle on-wrist buzz to wake myself up in the morning instead of my standard alarm before.
The design is slimline and discreet, bridging the gap between workout gear and your casual wardrobe. So, unlike many other fitness trackers - even the best Garmin watches - you won't feel like you've got a bulky fitness tracker on your wrist with the Fitbit Charge 6.
However, it's not for everyone, so it's worth weighing up the Fitbit Charge 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4 if you're still not convinced by this watch. The Fitbit Versa 4 has many of the same features and a larger, square-faced smartwatch design, though it is more expensive.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
