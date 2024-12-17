I've tried every Fitbit on sale, but this one is my favourite - now at a new lowest-ever price before Christmas

I've been a long-time fan of the Fitbit brand as woman&home's digital health editor, a keen runner, and gym-goer. I've also tried and tested every Fitbit that's on sale right now. The Charge 6 quickly became my favourite after its release though and I've struggled to find a better fitness tracker at this price ever since.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best Fitbits, taking the top spot in my books thanks to the combined smartwatch and fitness tracker characteristics. It has health, fitness, and sleep monitoring technology that goes well above what should be expected for this price, and a sleek design that doesn't look out of place in the office or the gym.

On Black Friday a few weeks ago, I saw the Charge 6 hit its lowest price ever. So, imagine my surprise and delight when I logged onto Amazon this morning and spotted an even better Fitbit Charge 6 deal. While it's only £1 cheaper than the Black Friday deal, it's still a brand-new low price for this excellent smartwatch.

What's more, you can choose where you shop for this saving as the Fitbit Charge 6 is currently on sale at various retailers for a limited time. However, you'll find the best savings at Amazon, where the Fitbit Charge 6 has reached a new lowest-ever price of £98.99.

Where to find the Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Why the Fitbit Charge 6 is my favourite

Not entirely convinced by the Fitbit Charge 6 deal? Let me change your mind. When recording a workout, you can navigate to your favourite activity with just a few swipes. When you're done with your workout, you'll get a full run-down of the session on your wrist with further insights in the easy-to-use Fitbit app.

I wear my Fitbit Charge 6 to bed to read my sleep quality and duration. In the morning, I love seeing the hours I've slept and the amount of different sleep types (deep, light, and REM) I had. I can use these insights in the app to better understand how my rest influences my wellbeing throughout the day, with Body Battery scores in Fitbit Premium. Speaking of Fitbit Premium, you get six months free when you buy this Fitbit - you can enjoy one of the best workout apps at no extra cost. There are also expert recipes to help boost your healthy eating for the new year.

Unlike many Fitbit types, you can send and receive text messages on the Fitbit Charge 6, control music playing through your headphones from a connected phone at the swipe of a finger, and set alarms to help you manage your time. I've used the alarm's gentle on-wrist buzz to wake myself up in the morning instead of my standard alarm before.

The design is slimline and discreet, bridging the gap between workout gear and your casual wardrobe. So, unlike many other fitness trackers - even the best Garmin watches - you won't feel like you've got a bulky fitness tracker on your wrist with the Fitbit Charge 6.

However, it's not for everyone, so it's worth weighing up the Fitbit Charge 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4 if you're still not convinced by this watch. The Fitbit Versa 4 has many of the same features and a larger, square-faced smartwatch design, though it is more expensive.