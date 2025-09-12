I almost called the 6-6-6 walking workout a gimmick - but I changed my mind after it transformed my routine in 2 weeks

I'm not normally one for internet-led fitness trends, but in recent years, I've been inspired to try new ways of working out. I've trekked across hills doing the 3-2-1 method and across my living room on walking pads in the last year alone. In that time, I've learnt that sometimes these trends are more than just a gimmick, and the 6-6-6 walking routine is another to add to the list.

My workouts have been a little haphazard over the summer months, but September is a new season, and with it comes the need to get back to some semblance of routine. For me, nothing beats walking. It helps me feel better physically and mentally, clearing my mind at the start or end of the day. It's also low impact, boosting bone, heart, and brain health without serious strain.

To give me a kickstart into the new season, I thought I’d embark on the latest walking workout to go viral - the 6-6-6 walking routine.

What is the 6-6-6 walking workout?

The 6-6-6 walking workout has gone global recently after taking off on social media. While the source of the workout is unknown, it follows the hiking trends set over the last few years by the likes of soft hiking and wearing a weighted vest for walking.

The workout is:

6 minutes of warming up (e.g. gentle walking)

60 minutes of brisk walking

6 minutes of cooling down (e.g. slowing down gently and recovery)

The name is no doubt a talking point given the three digits’ devilish connotations, but the appeal lies in the fact that it feels accessible, whatever your fitness, age or ability.

Compared to many other viral fitness trends, the 6-6-6 challenge is more realistic, easy to follow, and sustainable, says Sarah Campus, a personal trainer, nutrition coach and founder of holistic wellness platform LDN MUMS FITNESS. "Unlike extreme workout fads or short-term hacks that are hard to maintain, this fits naturally into daily life, doesn’t require special equipment, and feels doable long-term."

Ultimately, this is what I discovered when I tried the 6-6-6 walking routine for myself. It's something I can see keeping up through the winter months.

I tried the 6-6-6 walking routine

Every day for two weeks, I pulled on my best walking shoes and tried out the 6-6-6 workout around my local park, along Welsh waterfalls, through muddy woodland, and across the Pennine moors.

I liked the fact that the workout is only an hour long. It was doable, and it didn't impact my day. The fact that it included a warm-up and cool-down is a bonus, as it got my body ready for some serious cardio work, which is where the benefits come from.

There are different takes on the trend online, with one suggesting that the routine is six walks per week at either 6 am or 6 pm. For me, this was too counterintuitive to even try. I'd miss the workout if my day didn't line up with the window, or give up completely if I couldn't tick off all six walks.

Trends like this are supposed to be a challenge, but not so difficult that you have to upend your life to make them work.

I walked five times in one week, as this was actually manageable for me. I walked in the morning, afternoon and evening over the two weeks. The reality is, whatever the time you go, you never regret it. Better to go as often as you can, and when you can, than not at all.

That being said, if you want to try the 6 am and 6 pm timings, it can have benefits. "Walking at six in the morning can set the tone for the day by boosting energy and mental clarity," says leading personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "An evening walk at six can aid digestion, mark the transition from work to rest, and provide a healthy way to decompress. The most important factor, however, is consistency, so the best time is the one that fits seamlessly into someone’s lifestyle."

Benefits of the 6-6-6 walking workout

1. It's simple

The beauty of the 6-6-6 workout lies in its simplicity, whichever way you do it. "It builds discipline while remaining inclusive, making it accessible to people across all levels of fitness," says Aimee. "Unlike short-lived high-intensity fads, this structure encourages consistency and offers genuine long-term benefits. More than a trend, it can become a lifestyle habit with lasting impact."

Carla Khouri, hiking and community lead at Merrell Hiking Club, agrees. "The challenge provides structure in a really simple way. For many people, this will take the guesswork out of when and how long to walk. That clarity can be very motivating."

2. Boosts cardiovascular health

At a basic level, the 6-6-6 walking workout is excellent for our health. If you do this three times a week, you'll have surpassed the NHS-recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular and other diseases.

"It supports cardiovascular health by improving circulation, lowering blood pressure, and strengthening the heart and lungs," says Long.

3. Improves muscle and bone strength

It's particularly important to put the muscles and bones under pressure with age. Doing so reduces the risk of falling over, breaks, conditions like osteoporosis, and it can help with menopause symptoms.

While we typically think of resistance training exercises for this, walking workouts like this one are almost as good.

"Muscular endurance is developed through continuous engagement of the calves, quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes," says Long. "It's also low-impact, so it benefits joint health by reducing strain while also stimulating joint lubrication and mobility."

With this comes better posture, which is always a good advantage - especially if you're like me and spend a lot of time sitting down. "As you maintain an upright stride, your posture and core strength naturally improve. In turn, this can help to relieve back discomfort."

4. The 6-6-6 workout acts as a reset

“Walking daily for this duration helps regulate stress by lowering cortisol levels. It improves cognitive clarity by increasing blood flow to the brain, which in turn supports focus and creativity,” says Long.

"The release of serotonin and endorphins elevates mood, making it a powerful tool against low energy or anxiety. Beyond that, the steady rhythm of walking for an hour can become a form of moving meditation, creating a sense of mindfulness and balance," she says.

5. It's fulfilling

As I say, there's nothing I like more than going for a walk. Over the years, I've tried everything from walking yoga to exploring the benefits of hiking abroad. One of the many reasons why I love it so much is the sense of achievement it brings, and the same goes for the 6-6-6 workout.

"Walking is as much about mental health as it is physical, and connecting with nature plays a huge role in that," says Rachael Sacerdoti, a certified personal trainer and the founder of It’s So Simple. "Committing to a structured walk can feel very rewarding as well, which helps you stick to a routine."

What should I do on a warm-up?

I have never really thought about doing a warm-up on my walks, but I found it can be a great way to wake the body up on early morning walks, or to stretch out if I've been working on a laptop for hours.

If my walk was flatter, I consciously set out at a slower pace for a few minutes before picking up the pace, but I find the warm-ups really came into their own when the ascents and descents begin as soon as you leave the car and you need to loosen up your muscles and joints before setting off.

“A good 6-minute warm-up before the main walk will gently raise your heart rate, loosen joints, and activate muscles,” says Campus.

Here is her suggestion for a warm-up:

1 - 2 minutes: Easy walking – Start at a very gentle pace to get blood flowing.

Easy walking – Start at a very gentle pace to get blood flowing. 1 minute: Ankle circles & heel-to-toe rolls - loosen up ankles and prep your calves.

Ankle circles & heel-to-toe rolls - loosen up ankles and prep your calves. 1 minute: Leg swings – forward/back and side-to-side, holding onto a wall or railing for balance.

Leg swings – forward/back and side-to-side, holding onto a wall or railing for balance. 1 minute: Arm circles & shoulder rolls – open up your shoulders and upper body.

Arm circles & shoulder rolls – open up your shoulders and upper body. 1 minute: Dynamic stretches – e.g. walking lunges or high-knee marches to engage core and hip flexors.

What should I do for a cool-down?

I don’t think I have ever taken the time to cool down post-walk. I have literally kicked off my walking boots and shot off in the car still panting and red-faced from the exertion. So, the 6-6-6 workout has been an eye-opening reminder to take a moment and stretch out, especially after more challenging walks. Even if the walk has been flatter, it always feels good to stretch out the body.

Campus’ suggestion for a cool down:

1 - 2 minutes: Slow walking – gradually reduce pace until your breathing and heart rate ease down.

Slow walking – gradually reduce pace until your breathing and heart rate ease down. 1 minute: Calf stretch – step one foot back, press heel into the ground, lean forward slightly (repeat both sides).

Calf stretch – step one foot back, press heel into the ground, lean forward slightly (repeat both sides). 1 minute: Hamstring stretch – place heel on a low step/curb, hinge forward at the hips while keeping back straight.

Hamstring stretch – place heel on a low step/curb, hinge forward at the hips while keeping back straight. 1 minute: Quad stretch – standing tall, pull one foot toward your glutes, keeping knees close together (repeat both sides).

Quad stretch – standing tall, pull one foot toward your glutes, keeping knees close together (repeat both sides). 1 minute: Chest & shoulder opener – clasp hands behind your back or against a wall, gently stretch chest and shoulders.

Tips for trying the 6-6-6 walking workout