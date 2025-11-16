Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Here are 21 of the best fashion finds under £50 worth shopping right now
From party-ready sequins to everyday denim, here are the under £50 gems we're adding to our basket this week
As the festive season arrives, our calendars are quickly filling with everything from office parties to celebratory dinners. And we're here to prove that looking your best doesn’t mean spending big. In fact, some of this season’s most eye-catching fashion finds are delightfully affordable.
Between gift shopping and planning outfits for every festive occasion, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, which is exactly why we’ve done the browsing for you. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect present, a standout accessory to brighten up your winter wardrobe, or simply to treat yourself, there are plenty of pieces under £50 to choose from.
From sequined accessories and elegant party dresses to practical trainers and everyday denim, we've rounded up 21 items worth adding to your basket this week. We've scanned our favourite brands' latest collections, including M&S, Zara and Mango, to find some exciting new fashion staples.
Vivid reds are an essential part of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and they're great for adding a touch of vibrancy to dark wintery tones. Style with dark denim, chocolate brown or midnight navy.
Animal print remains an essential part of this season's fashion trends, and this practical everyday tote bag offers the chicest way to wear it. Plus, it's from one of the best British brands, Damson Madder.
If you're looking for well-made yet affordable knitwear & Other Stories is the place to shop. The relaxed fit of this jumper is ideal for everyday wear. Layer over t-shirts and pair with your best wide-leg jeans.
This calf-length skirt comes in a dark chocolate brown hue. It features a gently flared, A-line silhouette and a high waist design. We'd recommend styling it with your best knee-high boots for an elegant finishing touch.
If you prefer sharp tailoring over dresses, this tie-detail wrap blazer works perfectly for attending special occasions or festive celebrations. Style with the matching burgundy tailored trousers and sparkly slingback heels.
If you favour brown hues, you'll love this baby blue and brown stripe jumper. Cosy up by layering this piece over t-shirts and blouses. You could even wear it over a satin slip dress for a chic, smart-casual outfit idea.
Western-inspired silhouettes are a key component of the autumn/winter fashion shoe trends 2025. Style these boots with either wide-leg jeans, floaty satin skirts, or your favourite tailored trousers.
Our Ecommerce Editor Heidi Scrimgeour highly recommends these versatile trousers. Commenting that they are "so easy to dress up or down, I added box-fresh trainers and a tuxedo-style black jacket for a very posh dinner, but then Birkenstocks for a laid-back look."
Our Beauty Editor Fiona McKim recommends this style, advising "These olive green trousers make a nice, slightly-smarter alternative to jeans. The lovely soft-yet-structured fabric is so comfortable, I think they look more expensive than that £35".
These under £50 fashion finds, prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to refresh your winter wardrobe or tick a few gifts off your list. Whether you're on the hunt for a Christmas party outfit or simply want to elevate your existing outfit rotation, your budget can stretch further than you think.
