Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Here are 21 of the best fashion finds under £50 worth shopping right now

As the festive season arrives, our calendars are quickly filling with everything from office parties to celebratory dinners. And we're here to prove that looking your best doesn’t mean spending big. In fact, some of this season’s most eye-catching fashion finds are delightfully affordable.

Between gift shopping and planning outfits for every festive occasion, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, which is exactly why we’ve done the browsing for you. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect present, a standout accessory to brighten up your winter wardrobe, or simply to treat yourself, there are plenty of pieces under £50 to choose from.

From sequined accessories and elegant party dresses to practical trainers and everyday denim, we've rounded up 21 items worth adding to your basket this week. We've scanned our favourite brands' latest collections, including M&S, Zara and Mango, to find some exciting new fashion staples.

These under £50 fashion finds, prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to refresh your winter wardrobe or tick a few gifts off your list. Whether you're on the hunt for a Christmas party outfit or simply want to elevate your existing outfit rotation, your budget can stretch further than you think.