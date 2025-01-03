I'm copying Trinny Woodall's innovative ways to wear scarves and "making them into skirts" this season
If you've ever wondered how to get more use out of your scarf collection Trinny has all the answers...
I've always wondered how to make the most out of my scarf collection, and Trinny Woodall's latest styling video, '25 Ways to Style a Scarf,' offers the perfect solutions.
From "making them into skirts" to layering leopard print, this video tells us exactly how to use our favourite accessories to make standout outfits. This is might just be the perfect way to mix up your winter capsule wardrobe looks without buying a whole new closet.
She reveals that an oversized scarf can go a long way, recommending larger cut pieces (210 cm x 180 cm), she demonstrates how they can be wrapped, tucked, and layered into skirt-like silhouettes, an innovative styling move that can be used all year round.
I've picked out three of my favourite outfits from the video found some fabulous high street alternatives to shop for 2025.
Outfit 1
Leopard print has been heavily trending in 2024, and is set to play a major part in the spring/summer fashion trends 2025. This scarf can be wrapped and tucked into the most versatile skirt.
With a boho feel, this stylish blouse features a ruffle neck and the chicest flared sleeves. Designed in a soft fabric, you can wear this piece all day long.
Outfit 2
This extra large scarf is made with versatility in mind. With a stunning paisley design printed on 'gossamer-light silk chiffon' this is an accessory that you'll wear for a lifetime.
This blazer style is a fantastic staple for layer up your office attire. Simply place over the best wool jumper and pair with a patterned skirt and kitten heels.
Outfit 3
An oversized scarf can be styled plenty of ways, from wrapping into a skirt to wearing over your shoulders styled with an eveningwear dress.
This funnel neck jumper features stylish sleeve buttons which elevate this everyday jumper. Picture this paired with a matching purple tone or dark indigo denim.
There are three standout looks that immediately caught my eye: a vintage Louis Vuitton leopard print scarf wrapped into a skirt styled with a leopard print silk blouse and brown gilet, which Trinny mentions was from "Portobello Market" and that from the "70s.". And the chicest grey printed square scarf, layered over leggings, a grey jumper, and an oversized blazer to complete the outfit.
The final look that deserves attention is the block-coloured purple look, consisting of a large, wrapped, and tucked skirt, a matching tone jumper, and an unexpected orange beaded necklace—simply so chic!
If you are going to transform your scarves into skirts, what's essential, according to Trinny, is the leggings; make sure to invest in a quality pair to keep you warm and comfortable.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
