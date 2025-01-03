I'm copying Trinny Woodall's innovative ways to wear scarves and "making them into skirts" this season

I've always wondered how to make the most out of my scarf collection, and Trinny Woodall's latest styling video, '25 Ways to Style a Scarf,' offers the perfect solutions.

From "making them into skirts" to layering leopard print, this video tells us exactly how to use our favourite accessories to make standout outfits. This is might just be the perfect way to mix up your winter capsule wardrobe looks without buying a whole new closet.

She reveals that an oversized scarf can go a long way, recommending larger cut pieces (210 cm x 180 cm), she demonstrates how they can be wrapped, tucked, and layered into skirt-like silhouettes, an innovative styling move that can be used all year round.

I've picked out three of my favourite outfits from the video found some fabulous high street alternatives to shop for 2025.

25 Ways To Wear A Scarf In 2025 | Fashion Haul | Trinny - YouTube Watch On

Outfit 1

Superora Leopard Print Scarf Women £19.99 at Amazon Leopard print has been heavily trending in 2024, and is set to play a major part in the spring/summer fashion trends 2025. This scarf can be wrapped and tucked into the most versatile skirt. Next Brown Animal Print Volume Long Sleeve £29 at Next With a boho feel, this stylish blouse features a ruffle neck and the chicest flared sleeves. Designed in a soft fabric, you can wear this piece all day long. Mint Velvet Tan Reversible Faux Fur Gilet £165 at Mint Velvet A reversible tan faux fur gilet is the perfect for the transitional months ahead. Layer over a cosy wool jumper on colder days and simple place over a light shirt in spring.

Outfit 2

Elizabetta Large Silk Scarf for Women £135.47 at Nordstrom This extra large scarf is made with versatility in mind. With a stunning paisley design printed on 'gossamer-light silk chiffon' this is an accessory that you'll wear for a lifetime. Nordstrom Textured Boyfriend Blazer £138.76 at Nordstrom This blazer style is a fantastic staple for layer up your office attire. Simply place over the best wool jumper and pair with a patterned skirt and kitten heels. M&S Roll Neck Split Hem Jumper £45 at M&S If you're looking for a new piece of knitwear this split hem jumper should be a top contender. Style with anything from the best wide leg jeans to a flowy skirt.

Outfit 3

EASE LEAP Pashmina Shawl Women Winter Scarf £14.99 at Amazon An oversized scarf can be styled plenty of ways, from wrapping into a skirt to wearing over your shoulders styled with an eveningwear dress. Friends Like These Purple Flute Sleeve Knit Jumper £38 at Next This funnel neck jumper features stylish sleeve buttons which elevate this everyday jumper. Picture this paired with a matching purple tone or dark indigo denim. Zara Beaded Necklace £20.99 (was £20.99) at Zara A statement necklace can be the perfect finishing touch to a monochrome or block coloured outfit, and this pick from Zara has now been discounted in the sale.

There are three standout looks that immediately caught my eye: a vintage Louis Vuitton leopard print scarf wrapped into a skirt styled with a leopard print silk blouse and brown gilet, which Trinny mentions was from "Portobello Market" and that from the "70s.". And the chicest grey printed square scarf, layered over leggings, a grey jumper, and an oversized blazer to complete the outfit.

The final look that deserves attention is the block-coloured purple look, consisting of a large, wrapped, and tucked skirt, a matching tone jumper, and an unexpected orange beaded necklace—simply so chic!

If you are going to transform your scarves into skirts, what's essential, according to Trinny, is the leggings; make sure to invest in a quality pair to keep you warm and comfortable.