I did a double take when I saw these cosy platform slippers from River Island - they look just like UGGs but cost a whole lot less
If you've been on the hunt for a more affordable version of UGG slippers, here they are.
I've been on the hunt for a more affordable version of UGG boot slippers for a while now, and this £36 pair from River Island has successfully hit all of my slipper criteria.
In my eyes, the best slippers have to feature a warm and cosy lining, a comfortable fit, and, of course, an interesting and stylish design that can be worn indoors and outdoors—admittedly, they have to be appropriate for an occasional trip to the shop too! And the trending Tazz UGG boot slippers (a platform version of their Tasman slipper) seem to hit all of those criteria.
With a-listers—including Gillian Anderson—and fashion influencers wearing them for airport trips and out and about, UGGs are well and truly back in fashion. However, the Tazz slippers have such a high price point of just over £100, so it's no wonder so many of us are looking for more affordable UGG boots alternatives,. These River Island mule slippers make for some of the best on the market, and they won't have you sacrificing comfort or style too.
Shop River Island Faux-Fur Mules & Tazz UGG Boot Slippers
These mules from River Island feature a warm and plush faux fur lining for ultimate comfort and a practical chunky sole, which means they can be worn outside the house on milder, drier days as well as inside the house for lounging and relaxing. I can see these teaming well with the best wide leg jeans and a cosy cashmere jumper, as well as some elegant pyjamas for evenings in.
Although an investment piece, these slippers do feature premium materials including a soft suede upper and a cosy shearling lining. Their platform sole makes them extremely versatile for wearing indoors and for quick daytime outings too. However, they are sold out on most retailers, so if you're looking purchase them our advice is to buy them quickly. Check out or guide on how to clean UGGs.
Shop More Colours of The River Island Mules
This chocolate brown pair offer so many versatile styling options, and the shade is simply so-chic. Pair with dark denim jeans, and a crimson red jumper.
A smart neutral tone makes these mules perfect for pairing with any outfit. From light wash denim to matching beige trousers, the options are endless.
Although there are clear differences between the UGG boot tazz slipper and the River Island mules, they still hold a striking resemblance and offer a cosy, comfortable fit. And for £36 these are a no-brainer if you're wanting to invest in this style. And with plenty of colour options to choose from we would say they are an essential purchase for completing your winter capsule wardrobes.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Don't be scared of purple nails! These rich berry tones offer luxury and versatility
From dark plum to grape, these are the purple nail looks that are giving burgundy a run for its money this season
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We’re already dreaming of fresh spring days thanks to Duchess Sophie’s leaf-green jacket and cream knitted co-ord
The Duchess of Edinburgh's jacket from 2024 was the perfect spring-like shade and it's got us re-assessing our outerwear choices
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Hunter wellies are our practical winter 2025 staple and Jessica Ennis-Hill nailed styling them
Jessica Ennis-Hill ventured out into the January snow wearing olive green Hunter Wellington Boots that we've got our eye on
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Emilia Fox's vibrant cobalt blue shirt dress is destined to sell out - so we're snapping one up before the weekend
The ultimate office attire and versatile enough for weekend outings—this dress will be your new best friend in 2025
By Molly Smith Published
-
Double the inspiration! Jasmine Harman’s puffer coat and floral dress are the perfect duo for at home or away
Whether you're looking for a new coat or something to wear for a winter getaway, Jasmine Harman's outfit covers both bases
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Aniston stuns in a timeless little black dress immaculately styled with the dreamiest gold details
Jennifer Aniston is the perfect model for just how versatile a little black dress can be - and she's made a case for styling one with elegant gold details.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Your 2025 wardrobe all planned out - Gwyneth Paltrow shares an outfit for every month of the year
Shop these essential staples to enter the New Year in style
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s aviator is the cool coat alternative we often overlook and it looks sensational with leather leggings
Helen Skelton has shown why a cosy and chic aviator jacket is an outwear option we shouldn't overlook for the winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Merry People Bobbi wellington boot review: "a seriously stylish pair of waterproof ankle boots"
Available in a wide range of colours, the Merry People Bobbi boots have 20,000+ 5 star reviews. Do they live up to the hype?
By Julie Player Published
-
Transform your winter blazers with Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors style trick - be bold with your sleeves!
Claudia Winkleman's ruffled sleeves took her timeless black blazer to another level of chicness and it's such an easy trick to copy
By Emma Shacklock Published