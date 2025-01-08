I did a double take when I saw these cosy platform slippers from River Island - they look just like UGGs but cost a whole lot less

I've been on the hunt for a more affordable version of UGG boot slippers for a while now, and this £36 pair from River Island has successfully hit all of my slipper criteria.

In my eyes, the best slippers have to feature a warm and cosy lining, a comfortable fit, and, of course, an interesting and stylish design that can be worn indoors and outdoors—admittedly, they have to be appropriate for an occasional trip to the shop too! And the trending Tazz UGG boot slippers (a platform version of their Tasman slipper) seem to hit all of those criteria.

With a-listers—including Gillian Anderson—and fashion influencers wearing them for airport trips and out and about, UGGs are well and truly back in fashion. However, the Tazz slippers have such a high price point of just over £100, so it's no wonder so many of us are looking for more affordable UGG boots alternatives,. These River Island mule slippers make for some of the best on the market, and they won't have you sacrificing comfort or style too.

Shop River Island Faux-Fur Mules & Tazz UGG Boot Slippers

River Island Tan Brown Suedette Faux Fur Platform Mules £36 at River Island These mules from River Island feature a warm and plush faux fur lining for ultimate comfort and a practical chunky sole, which means they can be worn outside the house on milder, drier days as well as inside the house for lounging and relaxing. I can see these teaming well with the best wide leg jeans and a cosy cashmere jumper, as well as some elegant pyjamas for evenings in. UGG Tazz Platform Slippers Chestnut £105 at Schuh Although an investment piece, these slippers do feature premium materials including a soft suede upper and a cosy shearling lining. Their platform sole makes them extremely versatile for wearing indoors and for quick daytime outings too. However, they are sold out on most retailers, so if you're looking purchase them our advice is to buy them quickly. Check out or guide on how to clean UGGs.

Shop More Colours of The River Island Mules

Brown Suedette Faux Fur Platform Mules £22 (was £36) at River Island This chocolate brown pair offer so many versatile styling options, and the shade is simply so-chic. Pair with dark denim jeans, and a crimson red jumper. Beige Suedette Faux Fur Platform Mules £36 at River Island A smart neutral tone makes these mules perfect for pairing with any outfit. From light wash denim to matching beige trousers, the options are endless. Black Suedette Faux Fur Platform Mules £36 at River Island Team these black mules with thick leggings and a roll-neck jumper and an oversized blazer for a relaxed daytime look.

Although there are clear differences between the UGG boot tazz slipper and the River Island mules, they still hold a striking resemblance and offer a cosy, comfortable fit. And for £36 these are a no-brainer if you're wanting to invest in this style. And with plenty of colour options to choose from we would say they are an essential purchase for completing your winter capsule wardrobes.