32 of Princess Beatrice's best looks

Growing up in the public eye alongside her younger sister Eugenie, Princess Beatrice of York's best looks have been dissected endlessly. After becoming the source of endless memes thanks to her interesting choice of millinery for her cousin Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice has clearly stepped up her fashion game.

From gorgeous gowns to edgy looks from a host of British designer brands, Princess Beatrice's wardrobe is one to envy. Whether she's attending red carpet events, Royal Ascot or a wedding, Beatrice has honed her style down to a tee, learning what outfits work for her.

Princess Beatrice is no one tricky pony either - the royal frequently re-wears her favourite pieces, mixing and matching from her stable of incredible accessories. We've collated Princess Beatrice's best looks and we're sharing them here for some serious style inspiration.

1. GREEN METALLIC DRESS

With her titian hair, some of Princess Beatrice’s best looks are when she wears bold, jewel toned colours such as this green metallic dress. The fit and flare shape accentuates her figure while all black accessories and thick tights mean the focus remains firmly on her frock.

Phase Eight Green Wrap Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £130 | A wrap dress is universally flattering, helping to cinch in at the waist, before skimming over hips, thighs and midriffs. The satin fabric will help to pick up the colour in this jewel toned dress, that can be worn from AM to PM with ease. Jigsaw Velvet Green Midi Dress View at Jigsaw RRP: £250 | Velvet is always an excellent choice when it comes to winter partywear and this dress is no exception. Offering a little more coverage, the deep waistband and fuller skirt helps to create an hourglass silhouette that will highlight your curves. Safiyya Jewel Green Dress View Safiyya RRP: £1,095 | Sleek and stylish we love the twisted asymmetric neckline on this design. In a jewel green hue, that's slightly more spring like, thank the other options, the detail across the bodice of the dress will help to create the illusion of a rounder bust.

2. WHITE FLORAL APPLIQUE DRESS

Covered in delicate floral appliqué detailing, Princess Beatrice shows off her chic style in this gorgeous Nicholas Oakwell midi dress at the Serpentine Gallery’s Summer Party in July 2014. Teaming the snow white dress with fun pastel accessories, the royal adds a pop of youthful colour, while her ponytail stops her outfit from looking fussy.

3. PEACOCK FEATHER DRESS

Like her sister and Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice is often seen supporting British based designers – this stunning feather dress by London Fashion Week designer Mary Katranztou is both fun and fashionable. We love how the royal has dressed down her look with a cool black leather biker and a ponytail to keep her look modern.

4. NAVY LACE DRESS

This risqué navy guipure lace dress from Self Portrait shows that Princess Beatrice isn’t afraid to experiment with her style - the fitted 'barely-there' style look may have raised some eyebrows at the V&A’s 2017 Summer Party but we love the Princess’s fashion forward outfit. Keeping her accessories simple, Beatrice makes sure all eyes are definitely on her dress.

5. FLARED SKIRT

A timeless outfit, Princess Beatrice rocks this smart casual look for a day at the US Open in 2016. The fitted white shirt, A-line skirt and stiletto heels are a stylish combination – each piece also has a slight fashion twist - double buttons on the shirt and textured fabric on the skirt add interest to the classic look.

6. BELTED WHITE DRESS

Attending Royal Ascot in 2017, we love Princess Beatrice’s subtle take on patriotic colours in this white midi dress with its delicate chiffon panelling across the decolletage and colourful banded waist. Finishing her look with a claret coloured top handle bag, Princess Beatrice has race day chic nailed.

7. FLORAL BLAZER

Want to update your favourite LBD in a flash? Take a style tip from Princess Beatrice and add a cool floral blazer – the black base and bright colours of the royal’s jacket mean it works well all year round. Finishing her look with a green Balenciaga bag, this look is laid back but glamorous, perfect for an evening out.

8. APPLIQUE MINI DRESS

Attending an auction and party at Sotheby’s New York in October 2017, Princess Beatrice’s appliqué floral little black dress is the perfect autumn party pick. Contrasting the short hemline with long blouson sleeves keeps the look sophisticated while the royal’s bright accessories complete the look.

9. CROPPED BOUCLE BLAZER

A cropped boucle jacket is a great way to add an extra layer to dresses on cooler days. By opting to match her jacket to the base colour of her floral dress, Princess Beatrice keeps her look cohesive when attending a launch dinner in May 2023. Rolling back the cuffs of her jacket, Beatrice adds a casual touch to her smart party look.

10. PURPLE GOWN

If ever there’s a time to dress up, doing so to make sure you get a place on the Met Gala’s best dressed list is definitely it. Opting for purple, a colour associated with royalty, Princess Beatrice’s stunning Alberta Ferretti gown ticked all of the red carpet boxes with billowing sleeves and jewelled detailing. In a subtle nod to the event’s Heavenly Bodies theme, the princess finished her outfit with braided ropes in her hair, creating a tiara-like halo effect.

11. BLACK LEATHER BIKER JACKET

Even when she’s keeping it casual, Princess Beatrice always looks stylish. Throwing a cropped black leather biker jacket over her outfit toughens up the pretty flouncy embroidered dress underneath to stop it looking too girly while her double strap heels instantly lengthen her legs.

12. BLUE BEADED DRESS

Attending her cousin Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice chose a stunning ballet length A-line dress for the occasion. The blousy chiffon sleeves and bauble embellishment give this formal outfit a fun twist and we love how she’s swapped a fussy fascinator for a chic matching headband worn on her crown.

13. BLACK LEATHER DRESS

Like her sister, Princess Eugenie, Beatrice is also partial to a leather dress. The slightly flared design skims her figure while the patched boucle jacket is a fun addition, but it’s the royal’s accessories that have us salivating – we spy a Chanel classic 2.55 bag - one of (if not the) best Chanel bag or all time, and those Reiss laser cut out heels are spot on!

14. WHITE RUFFLE EDGE DRESS

A chic alternative to the LBD, Princess Beatrice’s ruffled little white dress is a great choice for the V&A’s annual summer party in 2018. The structured shift and top handle box bag are a winning combination – Beatrice also wears her hair down her back rather than over her shoulders to allow the ruffle full visibility.

15. MONOCHROME LACE PANEL DRESS

This elegant monochrome flared dress is a stylish choice for a day at the races. We like how Princess Beatrice has added a contrasting lace cardigan to the look to add a pattern clash for a contemporary take.

16. GREEN GLITTER DRESS

Princess Beatrice proves she’s a fashion insider with this green glittery dress from cult label The Vampire’s Wife. Teamed with nothing more than her favourite double strap heels and a chic box clutch, it’s the perfect stylish outfit for a night at the launch of The Dior Sessions in October 2019.

17. GREY WOOL COAT

How do you elevate a dark grey wool coat? These kinds of details. With ribbed pleating on the padded shoulders, blouson cut sleeves and gathers at the waist, we love the silhouette of this coat almost as much as the burgundy accessories that Princess Eugenie chose to match the dress underneath.

18. SEQUIN GOWN

Sequins aren’t just for Christmas, as Princess Beatrice demonstrates in this beautiful twinkling gown at the National Gallery’s Inaugural Summer Party in June 2022. The iridescent pastel shade keeps it looking fresh and we love how she’s subtly matched the waistband of her gown to a black headband.

19. BRONZE SKIRT

Princess Beatrice breaks up an otherwise head to toe black outfit with a slinky bronze midi skirt. A versatile piece, it’s a great item to add to your capsule wardrobe as it can be worn dressed down with trainers and a tee at weekends or smartened up with a blazer and heels like Beatrice has done here – the gorgeous hue also matches the princess’s auburn hair too.

20. BLUE BELTED DRESS

For the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, many of the younger royals opted for bright frocks with Princess Eugenie dressing in orange while Zara Tindall went for hot pink. Princess Beatrice’s slightly more subtle blue hued button front dress was a truly elegant choice for the occasion.

21. CAPE SLEEVE DRESS

Caped sleeves are a great way to elevate a classic LBD, as seen on Princess Beatrice as she left a Mayfair restaurant in March 2020. With this voluminous shape, it can be easy to lose your silhouette but Beatrice has cleverly added a studded belt to distinguish her shape and create a focal point at her waist.

22. PALE PINK MINI DRESS

This pale pink fitted mini dress with a flared box pleat skirt is perfection on Princess Beatrice. The pastel hue complements her red hair but to stop it looking sugary sweet, the royal’s black accessories toughen up the feminine frock for a cool, youthful look.

23. RED DUSTER COAT

Princess Beatrice could hold masterclasses in how to style up a simple black dress – case in point is the addition of this bold, bright red duster coat and Gucci handbag that take a stylish-yet-safe all black outfit and give it an interesting twist for the 200th Anniversary Dinner of Burlington Arcade in May 2019.

24. LACE SLEEVE DETAIL DRESS

Attending Easter Sunday service with the rest of the royal family in April 2023, we love how Princess Beatrice’s soft pink midi dress is accentuated with a bow belt and pretty cut out lace detailing trailing from the neck down the length of the arms. Finished with a frothy detailed button hat and black accessories, we love this spring look.

25. CAMEL COAT

If you’re investing in outerwear, a classic camel coat is a clever addition to every woman’s wardrobe. Princess Beatrice’s choice of a full length coat with double button detail at the waist is a timeless classic that she’ll wear for years to come and works over virtually any outfit, making it a sound investment.

26. NAVY COAT

While many of us default to one of the best black coats when investing in winter layers, navy is a chic option that works well during the colder months as it is less likely to wash you out on grey days. Princess Beatrice’s knee length wool style looks smart worn with black suede heeled boots and a black clutch.

27. WHITE BOX PLEAT DRESS

A little bit nautical and very nice is how we’d describe this outfit worn by Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot in 2022. The quirky boater is a playful contrast to the structured shape of the white dress while Beatrice’s sky high stilettos give a polished finish to the look.

28. CHECK COAT

Princess Beatrice knows that a statement coat is a great piece to add to your winter capsule wardrobe, particularly for chilly walks and outdoor events, turning your outerwear into the outfit. Heavy coats can add bulk to your silhouette but belting it like Beatrice defines her waist, creating an hourglass shape.

29. OPTICAL ILLUSION DRESS

With clever panelling in contrasting shades, this dual tone midi dress creates the optical illusion of an hourglass silhouette, highlighting Princess Beatrice’s figure. We love how she’s continued the dual tone theme with her accessories too, finishing off with a classic Chanel flap bag.

30. LILAC LACE DRESS

In a subtle lilac hue, this gorgeous guipere lace dress is a great choice for a spring outfit. Princess Beatrice helps to enhance the colour with her choice of accessories in regal purple and burgundy tones, deepening the dress’s colour to the eye.

31. ABSTRACT FLORAL DRESS AND BLAZER

Attending the inauguration of The OWO in Whitehall in September 2023, Princess Beatrice borrows from the boys with an oversized blazer that looks like it’s come straight from her husband Edoardo’s wardrobe. Coupled with an abstract print above the knee dress, it makes for a perfect party-ready outfit.

32. KNOT FRONT DRESS

For September 2023’s Vogue World fashion extravaganza, Princess Beatrice stepped up her style game to the next level, opting for a gorgeous floral print dress by in demand British designer Richard Quinn. Featuring delicate gathering with a knot detail at the bust, caped shoulders and matching gloves for her turn on the event's red carpet, this was a truly fashion forward moment for the royal.