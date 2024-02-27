This quiet luxury M&S trench alternative is a spring must-have

With spring right around the corner, it's time to rethink our outerwear choices. If you've been struggling to find just the right piece to help you to transition from frosty winter weather to April showers, this affordable M&S find could solve all your dilemmas.

Marks & Spencer coats are some of the best on the high street in terms of price point, quality, and variety, so it's only natural that our favourite coat of the season comes from the hero British brand.

Although the best trench coats are a timeless classic that we will always have in our rotation, sometimes you need something a little more practical but equally as sleek. After discovering this gorgeous new car coat from M&S, we think we've found the item that will have us retiring the enduring trench for the spring months and beyond.

M&S trench coat alternative

Chic and practical M&S Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat Visit Site RRP: £65 | Available in this gorgeous stone hue and a smart navy, this car coat offers style and practicality. The ideal midi length to suit most heights and with just the right amount of roominess, it answers the problem of how to pick a flattering winter coat.

Although trench coats have universal appeal, mastering how to style a trench coat to work for you can take some trial and error. The longline, belted, and buttoned design can be quite fussy - and not ideal if you need the best winter coats for petites, as the extra details can swamp your frame.

Plus, for those who like to wear the best cashmere jumpers under their coats or prefer slouchier outerwear, the tighter-fitting trench style isn't always the most practical option. However, sleek wool styles or the best puffer jackets are nowhere near as versatile and stylish as the lightweight trench.

That's why M&S' minimalist car coat has to be our new go-to jacket of choice. Epitomising Quiet Luxury, it is the ultimate layering piece that will pull even the most casual of ensembles together in an instant, without any of the pain points of a typical trench.

With a straight silhouette, chic collar detail, sophisticated stone hue, and an easy yet smart button-up front, it ticks every box. Best of all, it is made from water-repellent fabric that will see you through temperamental spring weather.

Nailing your spring capsule wardrobe outerwear requires finding pieces that offer practicality without too much bulk that will cause you to overheat, and we're yet to find a jacket that does it quite as well as this car coat.

Are women's trench coats still in style?

Trench coats are one of the most enduring outerwear styles, so we can't imagine a time when they will go out of fashion. However, traditional trench styles may not be to everyone's taste, due to the military-esque look. If you're after a more minimalist piece of outerwear, sleek car coats or the best quilted jackets are a perfect alternative that are just as practical and trendy.