These sophisticated M&S heels are so similar to a Manolo Blahnik pair - and they're only £35

Heels are an essential component of every wardrobe, but the most sophisticated and stylish pairs don't come cheap - unless you're shopping at M&S.

Fans of the best designer heels will almost certainly have a pair of Manolo Blahniks in their arsenal or at the top of their wishlist. Timelessly chic and suitable for almost any occasion, they have more than earned their credentials as a cult buy. However, they will cost you.

If you want to know how to dress like Carrie Bradshaw without spending hundreds, M&S' spring shoe collection is the first place you need to be looking. Filled with expensive-looking yet affordable heels and sandals, we have managed to find a pair of mules that could easily be mistaken for a designer buy.

M&S Manolo Blahnik lookalikes

The sleek pointed-toe silhouette is the first style we think of when we imagine Manolo heels, and M&S has captured this exact look with its new slip-on kitten heel mules. With the perfect mini heel height that is sophisticated without being impractical, they guarantee comfort and an extra level of practicality.

M&S Slip On Kitten Heel Mules View at M&S RRP: £35 | With Insolia® technology to redistribute your weight away from the balls of your feet and reducing pressure, these heels are just as comfortable as they are stylish. Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 70 Heels View at Ssense RRP: £795 | Manolo heels are a fashion crowd favourite for very good reason. Although they don't come cheap, if you can afford to invest you can be certain you will wear these for countless years to come.

But whilst the shape and colour are almost identical to a Manolo buy, there are a few differences between both pairs. The Manolo Blahnik heels typically come in suede and have a sling-back design, whilst the M&S version comes in a faux leather with an accented white strap across the foot. However, for those who look for footwear that is easy to clean and wipe down, the M&S style will almost certainly tick extra boxes.

And although all-black pairs of heels are a true wardrobe hero, the soft pop of white in this M&S design is ideal for a minimalist capsule wardrobe with a little extra interest. Affordable Quiet Luxury items aren't always easy to come by, especially when it comes to accessories, but these heels fit the brief beautifully.

If you want to add an affordable but high-quality pair of heels to your shoe capsule wardrobe, this is a style you will wear on repeat. Although they may not be quite as high-quality as the Manolo Blahnik pair, it's impossible to resist this timeless and chic buy.