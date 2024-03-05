LK Bennett's new rental service is the wardrobe saviour we've been waiting for
The LK Bennett rental service is a shopaholic's dream
Did you know about LK Bennett's rental service? 'LK Borrowed' is the brand's foray into the sartorial rental market, and we couldn't be more excited by this affordable and accessible way to totally reinvent your wardrobe.
If you're feeling uninspired by your current spring capsule wardrobe but don't want to fork out for a whole new collection of season-appropriate pieces, the high street has just the solution for you.
For £79/month, LK Bennett's rental service gives you access to countless items, from everyday basics to occasionwear to see you through spring and summer in style. Look no further for a sustainable and simple way to feed your clothes addiction.
LK Bennett rental service
Thankfully, it couldn't be easier to use the service. Get started by making an account on the site, and you can begin browsing the brand's various collections and items, from the best jeans to the best midi dresses. Add your favourite styles to your virtual wardrobe, and in your first order, you will receive two items delivered straight to your door, freshly dry-cleaned.
Then comes the best part - wear your new items on repeat for any occasion you like. From the best wedding guest dresses to fun accessories, the essentials are covered. When you're ready, you can exchange or send back your pieces via a prepaid bag at any authorised Royal Mail location.
If, after a few wears, you come to realise that you can't part with any of the styles you have rented, you have the option to purchase them at a discount. We especially love this perk if you're experimenting with new looks like the leopard print trend and want to try before you buy.
Not only is LK Bennett one of our favourite British clothing brands for timelessly stylish and sophisticated pieces, but this latest system proves that it is one of the best places to shop if you want to be able to spend less but wear more without creating waste.
Shop LK Bennett's rental service here
Shop LK Bennett Favourites
If you're not quite ready to committ to the rental membership, you can still shop plenty of LK Bennett pieces from the site to add to your permanent wardrobe. These are the styles our fashion team are loving right now:
RRP: £229 | White wide-leg trousers are a spring essential and we love this smart mid-rise style that will pair beautifully with one of the best quilted jackets.
RRP: £279 | It's finally time to get your floaty dresses ready for the warmer weather. This timeless gingham pattern and A-line cut is ideal for keeping cool come summer.
RRP: £199 | A white shirt is a capsule wardrobe staple, but this broderie take elevates the timeless look. Wear with the matching trousers or with a slip skirt.
