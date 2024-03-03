A laundry expert explains how to clean bras properly at home

Despite being some of our most worn items, knowing how to clean bras properly may not be as straightforward as you think. There are several rules when it comes to washing all types of delicates to extend their lifespan and keep them fresh.

The best bra for you can be hard to nail down, but once you've found it, you'll want to take good care of it to ensure you can wear it for as long as possible. But no matter the types of bra you have, keeping them clean and fresh is essential.

From how often you should be washing each type of bra to exactly how to clean different bra materials, here's what cleaning expert and CEO at Laundryheap, Deyan Dimitrov, wants you to know - including one slightly unconventional washing method.

How to clean bras and lingerie, according to a cleaning expert

1. Check the care label

"It’s always a good idea to check the care label on your underwear and any other delicate items before you wash it," says Dimitrov. Much like mastering how to wash a puffer jacket, if you ignore the washing instructions in your bra, you could end up completely ruining it.

"Familiarise yourself with what different symbols mean and make sure you care for your garments accordingly. This will extend the lifespan of your underwear, ensure colours don’t fade, and stop elastic from stretching out or buckling," explains Dimitrov.

2. How to machine wash delicates

"If your care label says you’re good to go with washing your underwear or other delicates in the machine, it’s still a good idea to use a lingerie bag," says Dimitrov. Bra wash bags like these from Amazon (£9.99) work to "help bras and delicates keep their shape and stop straps from getting caught and tangled during the cycle."

As with other types of washing, you should wash your bras and underwear with like colours. However, "try to avoid washing delicates in large loads with larger, coarse items like towels and jeans," says Dimitrov. Learn more about how to wash jeans to see exactly how to clean them and what you can wash them with.

Finally, "use a mild detergent and select a gentle, cool cycle," for best results.

3. How to handwash bras and lingerie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"For very delicate pieces, even gentle cycles might be too harsh, so handwashing is your best bet," says Dimitrov. Comfortable bras like bralettes are more likely to be made from more delicate materials, so this is especially important if you favour non-padded and non-wired styles.

"To hand-wash your underwear, use a non-bio detergent and cool water and soak it for around 5-10 minutes, before rinsing well under cool water." This cleaning method will work for all styles from the best bras for large busts to the best bras for back fat, so if in doubt, hand washing is your best bet.

If you're looking to save water and make the cleaning process even easier, Dimitrov's next unusual tip could work wonders. "You can even take your underwear into the shower with you and give it a gentle wash with shampoo or a body wash. Just be sure to rinse all the soap out and then give them a gentle squeeze to remove excess water," he says.

4. How to dry bras properly

"Ideally, you should avoid putting your underwear in the dryer," says Dimitrov. "The combination of heat and motion is too harsh on anything delicate. Underwear tends to dry pretty quickly anyway, so it’s best to pop it on a clotheshorse or flat surface if it's a lacy item that could kink or stretch."

If you're tight on time and want to speed up the drying process, we love using one of the best heated clothes airers for all manner of garments. Dimitrov agrees, noting that "if you have a heated towel rack, hanging underwear there can speed up the drying process. In a pinch, you can even use your best hair dryer or an iron, just be sure you check care instructions first so you get the temperature right."

How often should you wash bras?

"Bras should be washed after roughly two or three wears, but you may want to get a few more wears out of delicate or lacy items between washes to prevent wear and tear," explains Dimitrov.

"For sports bras, it's a good idea to wash them after every sweaty workout to keep them smelling fresh. Not washing bras often enough can cause bacteria to fester in their material, which can lead to unwanted odours and even acne," he says.