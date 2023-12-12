Gwen Stefani's most show-stopping looks from the 90s to now

Gwen Stefani's most show-stopping looks really stand the test of time. A true style icon, there is no event from the 90s up to now where she hasn't wowed us with her wardrobe.

Whilst many celebs stick to neutral colour palettes and classic silhouettes, Gwen Stefani is unafraid of experimenting with wild hues and fabrics for her red carpet appearances. From fluffy bikinis to bright pink hair, she certainly knows how to make a statement.

A star that has experimented with pretty much every style out there, we're convinced that Gwen Stefani can pull off anything. Narrowing down her 32 best looks wasn't easy, but these have to be our favourites - and the most unforgettable outfits- from the last couple of decades.

Gwen Stefani's most show-stopping looks

1. The Tonight Show, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

A unique take on sequins, this pink co-ord takes sparkle and shine to the max. Made more edgy to suit her personality with the fishnet layer underneath, this is a fun and playful look that captures Gwen's statement signature style.

2. 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2020

(Image credit: Getty)

This has to be one of the most breathtaking gowns we have ever seen, making it by far one of Gwen Stefani's best-ever looks. Vintage-inspired and adorned with sacred hearts, it is timelessly gorgeous - and can even rival some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

3. 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Certainly a memorable look, this exaggerated green ombre gown takes the full skirt silhouette to the max. Fitted with a tank-style top and an oversized tulle train, the bold colour choice makes this a standout style moment.

4. Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Gwen Stefani was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 and she dressed appropriately glam for the occasion. Sparkling from head to toe in a star-emblazoned dress, she followed the theme to a T.

5. Live 105's Not So Silent Night, 1995

(Image credit: Getty)

It doesn't get much more 90s than this. The fluffy jacket and cropped tank combo has a sporty feel that speaks to Gwen's playful personal style. With 90s fashion trends back in style, this remains one of her best looks.

6. The Voice - Season 22, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Gwen Stefani joined The Voice as a judge back in September 2014 and she has consistently pulled out killer looks on screen. Just one example, this cowl neck co-ord features beautiful embroidery against a checkerboard print that certainly turned heads.

7. Met Gala, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Designed by Vera Wang, this neon number has to be one of the boldest Met Gala looks we've ever seen. Gwen actually ended up doing her own makeup for this event, and it looks incredible!

8. Met Gala, 2019

(Image credit: Getty)

This Moschino Met Gala look was inspired by Las Vegas showgirls and certainly fit the theme of 'camp'. From the rows of gems to the rhinestoned fur cape, it is both glamorous and fun - perfect for the occasion.

9. MTV Video Music Awards, 1998

(Image credit: Getty)

Another iconic 90s outfit, this fluffy blue bikini top has to be one of her most talked about outfits. We can't imagine someone rocking a look like this on the red carpet today, which makes it all the more notable.

10. The Holiday Light Show, 2017

(Image credit: Getty)

Choosing an outfit for lighting the Empire State Building is no easy task, but we love the elegance of this look. There's no going wrong with all black, but the heart detail and lace accents add that little something extra.

11. 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2014

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite being one of Gwen Stefani's more toned-down looks, it is easily one of our favourites due to its elegance. The column-style skirt has a truly elegant, premium feel that the trendy tee style and cutout details complement perfectly.

12. Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2016

(Image credit: Getty)

Pictured with her husband Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani is a vision in red. This gown is certainly daring but one that she pulls off effortlessly. From the petal details to her old Hollywood glam red lip and bob, it is an unforgettable style moment.

13. Vogue Fashion Awards, 2001

(Image credit: Getty)

Only Gwen Stefani could pull off this look and she does it so well. There are countless textures at play here but she somehow makes this a cohesive and edgy outfit that will always speak to her 00s statement style.

14. The Voice - Season 19, 2020

(Image credit: Getty)

Go big or go home seems to be Gwen Stefani's motto with a lot of her outfits and this dress takes florals to the next level. The varied, textured applique flowers against a sheer skirt are endlessly elegant, and the statement headband adds the perfect finishing touch.

15. Visit to Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family", 2020

(Image credit: Getty)

This could be the look to convince us that dresses over trousers are really due a comeback. The one-shoulder asymmetric design and sweet bow texture is modern and distinctive, perfectly finished off with some bootcut trousers.

16. The Voice - Season 19, 2020

(Image credit: Getty)

Ever the fan of sheer textures, this dress balances floral femininity with an edgy dark colour palette. The added structure around the hips creates a unique silhouette, whilst the floral details keep things fun.

17. The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2003

(Image credit: Getty)

This is definitely one of the most 'classic' outfits we've seen Gwen Stefani in and we love how she rocks this draped polka dot number. Styled with a fur coat and some pointed red heels, it has timeless appeal that still encorporates her personal style.

18. LA Orpheum, 2015

(Image credit: Getty)

Grey is a great alternative to black if you want to stick to a neutral and refined colour palette, and this look proves how chic it can really be. Made more Gwen with the addition of fishnet tights, it is sophisticated yet cool.

19. Los Angeles Premiere of "The Aviator", 2004

(Image credit: Getty)

We love everything about this look - from the pink palette to the leopard print heels. The draped silhouette is trendy yet flattering, and although it's a distinctly 00s look, we're still taking inspiration from the styling.

20. Vogue Fashion Fund Event, 2012

(Image credit: Getty)

Gwen Stefani is a great celeb to look to if you want inspiration for styling classic items in more interesting ways and this suit is a brilliant example of that. From the white accents to the deep V-neck, it is elegant and trendy.

21. The 39th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 1997

(Image credit: Getty)

This dress is so classically 90s and we love how it's been styled with the matching coat and a statement dark red lip. From the floor-skimming length to the form fit, it is a memorable look with a cool vintage feel.

22. E! People's Choice Awards, 2019

(Image credit: Getty)

Black and white is a timeless colour palette but this look is distinctly fresh and modern. The huge bow detail, crumpled texture, and a pair of the best knee high boots give the gown a more youthful feel that Gwen carries beautifully.

23. 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, 2001

(Image credit: Getty)

Red always looks stunning on Gwen Stefani and this strapless dress is a testament to that. But what we love most about this has to be the red gloves it has been styled with which are endlessly chic.

24. Met Gala, 2013

(Image credit: Getty)

Gwen Stefani always nails the Met Gala themes and that was no different in 2013. PUNK: Chaos To Couture was pretty much made for her, and although there are countless different ways she could have done this, we love the subtlty of this look.

25. New York City, 2015

(Image credit: Getty)

A statement bomber jacket is one of the simplest ways to pull a look together and Gwen Stefani has nailed it here. A lighter alternative to the best parkas for women, a patterned jacket like this is endlessly versatile and chic.

26. Billboard Music Awards, 2016

(Image credit: Getty)

A daring alternative to the best sequin skirts, this sheer, embellished gown with 3/4 sleeves has to be one of her best looks. From the silhouette to the colour, it is a standout red carpet moment.

27. Opening of the Christian Dior Boutique, 1999

(Image credit: Getty)

This is probably quite a divisive look but that's why we love it. From the pink hair and cropped bangs to the graphic maxi skirt, it has a vintage boho vibe that she manages to pull off!

28. Late Night with Seth Meyers, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

From the netted bolero to the fringed skirt, this is a look that immediately caught our attention. A blue and black colour palette can sometimes be frowned upon in the fashion world, but we think it looks gorgeous in this statement outfit.

29. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, 2008

(Image credit: Getty)

Stepping out on the runway holding her son Kingston, Gwen Stefani wowed in this mini shift dress in a subversive houndstooth pattern. We love the simple elegance of this look that is definitely giving us formal spring outfit ideas.

30. World Premiere of George Hickenlooper's "Mayor on Sunset Strip", 2003

(Image credit: Getty)

We can't imagine any A-lister rocking up to a premiere in jeans and a tank top today, which is why this has to be one of Gwen Stefani's best looks. Only she could pull this off so well!

31. VH-1 Music Awards, 2001

(Image credit: Getty)

Back in the early 00s Gwen Stefani, sported the long shorts look on multiple occasions and managed to make them look stylish every time. Mixing red and houndstooth, this is a daring look that we will always remember.

32. MTV Movie Awards, 1997

(Image credit: Getty)

This outfit has 90s written all over it, but we would gladly wear an iteration of it today. A black midi skirt is a true capsule wardrobe hero and this textured style looks perfect dressed down with her bold patterned tank.