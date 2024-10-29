Zoe Saldana perfectly elevates denim with luxe leather loafers, a chic black handbag and a tailored blazer
Who knew that the key to wearing denim is all in the right accessories?
Zoe Saldana elevates low-rise denim jeans with a combination you'll want to wear on repeat this season.
As we move into winter, jeans are a go-to staple that look good no matter what. However, there are lots of components to creating the perfect denim look. The first, of course, is finding the best jeans for your body type. Then there is the age-old question of how to style them. And Saldana's recent outing proves that adding a tailored black blazer, sleek leather loafers and a glamorous black handbag can immediately elevate your favourite pair.
Recently spotted in New York, the actress wore light blue jeans and a white t-shirt, with a black blazer layered over the top finished with leather loafers and a luxe leather handbag—a simple yet effortlessly chic look that redefines casual style with a sophisticated edge. Plus this outfit that's super easy to recreate with basic staples from your capsule wardrobe.
Shop Zoe Saldana's Denim Look
You can't go wrong with a pair of straight leg jeans, from styling with your favourite t-shirt and the best white trainers during the day, to pairing with a smart blouse and slingback heels at night.
With the festive season around the corner it's never too early to be on the hunt for the Christmas party outfits. A black blazer is ideal for layering over a strappy dress or adding to some tailored trousers.
If you're on the hunt for leather loafers these should be on your radar. They are made from soft leather, and feature an almond shape toe and a small heel for an extra bit of height.
If you're looking for more volume in your straight leg jeans, these are for you. With a slightly loose, baggy fit these are fabulous if you're wanting to create that effortlessly chic laid-back feel.
This blazer will see you through all of the seasons, and the oversized shape is perfect for layering over the best wool jumpers and a pair of your favourite denim jeans.
This everyday staple is truly irresistible and is sure to elevate any outfit it's paired with, from denim to evening wear. Plus, watch out for this bag in the Radley handbag sale.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Blue jeans, a smart jacket and luxe loafers is the ultimate combination when you're not sure what to wear. Easy to layer up, this look will work from office to evening, and I love the sleek leather handbag too. Invest in these key pieces, and it will absolutely pay off! You can pick whichever cut of jeans works for you - wide leg, slouchy, bootcut, skinny - you name it."
Whilst we're not entirely sure where Zoe's denim jeans are from, there are plenty of high-street options that are equally fabulous. Her black leather handbag, however, is unmistakably the Saint Laurent Paris shoulder bag—a piece that adds to the luxury feel of this look. Leather accessories like this are perfect for adding a refined, sophisticated edge to denim, elevating even the simplest of outfits.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
