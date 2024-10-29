Zoe Saldana perfectly elevates denim with luxe leather loafers, a chic black handbag and a tailored blazer

Zoe Saldana elevates low-rise denim jeans with a combination you'll want to wear on repeat this season.

As we move into winter, jeans are a go-to staple that look good no matter what. However, there are lots of components to creating the perfect denim look. The first, of course, is finding the best jeans for your body type. Then there is the age-old question of how to style them. And Saldana's recent outing proves that adding a tailored black blazer, sleek leather loafers and a glamorous black handbag can immediately elevate your favourite pair.

Recently spotted in New York, the actress wore light blue jeans and a white t-shirt, with a black blazer layered over the top finished with leather loafers and a luxe leather handbag—a simple yet effortlessly chic look that redefines casual style with a sophisticated edge. Plus this outfit that's super easy to recreate with basic staples from your capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Zoe Saldana's Denim Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Blue jeans, a smart jacket and luxe loafers is the ultimate combination when you're not sure what to wear. Easy to layer up, this look will work from office to evening, and I love the sleek leather handbag too. Invest in these key pieces, and it will absolutely pay off! You can pick whichever cut of jeans works for you - wide leg, slouchy, bootcut, skinny - you name it."

Whilst we're not entirely sure where Zoe's denim jeans are from, there are plenty of high-street options that are equally fabulous. Her black leather handbag, however, is unmistakably the Saint Laurent Paris shoulder bag—a piece that adds to the luxury feel of this look. Leather accessories like this are perfect for adding a refined, sophisticated edge to denim, elevating even the simplest of outfits.