Unsure how to accessorise your outfit? Zara Tindall gives a masterclass with cherry red heels and matching statement earrings
Zara was elegance personified in her berry and plum-toned outfit
Zara Tindall's deep plum coat teamed with cherry red accessories made for the ultimate elegant outfit for a festive night out.
Hunting down and buying the best winter coat for you isn't always an easy task. Alongside being key to a winter capsule wardrobe and therefore a big investment, you need to consider the fabric, functionality and the occasion you're most likely to need the coat for.
We love taking coat inspiration from the Royals when it comes to coats, though, as they really know how to nail warmth and sophistication with their outerwear picks. Zara Tindall showcased the ultimate outdoor piece for festive occasions when she stepped out in a versatile Claire Mischevani Finola coat in a stunning purple colour.
Emulate Zara's Look
This beautiful coat not only emulates the classic vintage fit and flare lines and beautiful purple colour of Zara's coat, but it has the added bonus of being waterproof. Featuring hidden pockets and a large, comfortable hood, this is the perfect coat for all weathers and occasions.
With this Grace Karin peacoat, you have the stunning purple colour of Zara's coat and the flared line of the skirt, with the added touch of chic gold buttons. This is a garment that will look incredible with boots and chunky knits, or would add a touch of glamour and keep you warm when worn over your evening wear.
You'll find the same elegant funnel neck design to emulate Zara with this coat, but with a slightly more tailored fit that flatters while still allowing ease of movement. The functional side pockets add practicality, while the colour is simply gorgeous.
These stunning cherry red velvet court shoes will perfectly channel your inner Zara and will be an eye-catching accessory for so many outfits. Padded insoles provide extra comfort, and they also come in wide fit.
A classic yet contemporary clutch bag, the Dominica is perfect for any occasion, and made from rich suede featuring a piped trim and fastening with a hidden press stud. It has a removable chain shoulder strap allowing it to be worn over your shoulder or simply carried.
Zara wore the high neck, fit and flare coat to Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas carol service in 2023, but it's a clear favourite of hers and has been spotted on the royal at the Cheltenham Festival and Cheltenham Showcase. For the carol service, she paired it with stunning cherry red heels and statement earrings in a similar hue to create a gorgeous colour contrast.
Zara completed the look by wearing her hair expertly pulled back from her face, while her makeup was equally pared back and sophisticated - a hint of smoky eye could be seen, along with some pale pink nude lipstick.
Princess Anne's daughter arrived at the event with her brother, Peter Phillips, and his daughters Isla and Savannah, although her husband, Mike Tindall was also in attendance. One picture of the royal revealed she may have been wearing a red dress underneath her coat, which would be perfectly complimented by her cherry red accessories.
