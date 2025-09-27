Wondering how to style a leather blazer? Jessica Alba's supple tan tailoring and soft cotton dress reveal all

Jessica Alba demonstrates how to perfectly style a tan leather blazer at the US Open in a Ralph Lauren blazer paired with a crisp white midi-dress and kitten heels.

As we've seen in the fall/winter fashion trends 2025, two materials seem to be taking centre stage this season, leather and suede. Leather outerwear, especially in earthy browns and tan shades, has made a significant impact, and Jessica's outfit demonstrates exactly how to style a supple leather blazer this season.

Both from Ralph Lauren's collection, Alba wears the Camden Blazer and the Pleated Midi Dress. The blazer features sharp shoulders and a double-breasted front. To accessorise, she opts for the Ralph Lauren Tan Bucket Bag and some simple white slingback heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A tailored leather blazer can elevate even the simplest of outfits, from occasion-ready dresses to casual jeans and a blazer. Rich, textural leather or the best suede jacket will add a tactile dimension to your whole attire, and you'll feel effortlessly on-trend too.

Shop Jessica's Look

If you're currently looking into the best coat trends 2025 to invest in, we'd reccomend you shop around for either textural leather or faux alternatives. Select earthy fall neutrals like tan, dark chocolate brown, or khaki; this way, the styling options are endless.

When it comes to styling a leather blazer, try pairing it with a floaty midi dress and heeled boots or kitten heels if you're looking for smart-casual outfit ideas. Or pair with tailored pants and a silk blouse for the office, tan and brown hues work well across seasons, so you'll be reaching for a staple like this all year round.