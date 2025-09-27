Wondering how to style a leather blazer? Jessica Alba's supple tan tailoring and soft cotton dress reveal all
Attending the US Open, Jessica's supple leather blazer and midi-dress combination has caught our attention
Jessica Alba demonstrates how to perfectly style a tan leather blazer at the US Open in a Ralph Lauren blazer paired with a crisp white midi-dress and kitten heels.
As we've seen in the fall/winter fashion trends 2025, two materials seem to be taking centre stage this season, leather and suede. Leather outerwear, especially in earthy browns and tan shades, has made a significant impact, and Jessica's outfit demonstrates exactly how to style a supple leather blazer this season.
Both from Ralph Lauren's collection, Alba wears the Camden Blazer and the Pleated Midi Dress. The blazer features sharp shoulders and a double-breasted front. To accessorise, she opts for the Ralph Lauren Tan Bucket Bag and some simple white slingback heels.
A tailored leather blazer can elevate even the simplest of outfits, from occasion-ready dresses to casual jeans and a blazer. Rich, textural leather or the best suede jacket will add a tactile dimension to your whole attire, and you'll feel effortlessly on-trend too.
Shop Jessica's Look
Lookalike
This classic bucket bag has to be one of the best designer handbags to invest in. It has a smart handle-top design, a bucket silhouette, elegant drawstring closure, and it offers just enough space for your essentials.
If you're currently looking into the best coat trends 2025 to invest in, we'd reccomend you shop around for either textural leather or faux alternatives. Select earthy fall neutrals like tan, dark chocolate brown, or khaki; this way, the styling options are endless.
When it comes to styling a leather blazer, try pairing it with a floaty midi dress and heeled boots or kitten heels if you're looking for smart-casual outfit ideas. Or pair with tailored pants and a silk blouse for the office, tan and brown hues work well across seasons, so you'll be reaching for a staple like this all year round.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
