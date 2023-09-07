We’re obsessed with Duchess Sophie’s mini dress, heels and blazer combo she wore for a royal wedding

Duchess Sophie looked incredible at Lady Sarah Chatto's wedding in 1994

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh - Duchess Sophie’s mini dress
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh wore a super chic outfit to a royal wedding way back in 1994 and we're loving it decades later. 

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh is a member of the royal family whose fashion sense is often admired by fans. 

The mother-of-two, who shares Lady Louise Windsor and James the Earl of Wessex with her husband, Prince Edward, is regularly commended for her chic and stylish looks while stepping out on official royal duties. 

From her bright white maxi dress and summer sandals to her one-shouldered lace gown, royal fashion spotters have been loving her sartorial choices in recent months - but Duchess Sophie has been impeccably chic for years. 

Duchess Sophie’s mini dress

Flashback to 1994 and Sophie and Edward, who is now 14th in the line of succession, attended the wedding of Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto at St Stephen Walbrook Church in London. 

Attending the wedding along with the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne, the happy couple, who took on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh this year, dressed to impress. 

Princess Diana Sarah Chatto wedding - Duchess Sophie’s mini dress

Sophie looked effortlessly put together in a timeless powder blue, figure-hugging mini dress, teamed with a coordinating blazer with white cuffs. 

Going for a bold look with her headwear, Sophie opted for a statement hat with a large bow detail, adding a pair of white court shoes with chunky tan heels. 

As for jewellery, it was a a pair of large pearls, with a crisp white clutch bag completing the iconic Princess Diana-esque look. 

Meanwhile, Princess Diana herself opted for a classic navy blue look with a statement wide-brim hat, a tiered pearl necklace with matching earrings and a navy blazer with white cuffs and a collar. 

