We’re obsessed with Duchess Sophie’s mini dress, heels and blazer combo she wore for a royal wedding

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh wore a super chic outfit to a royal wedding way back in 1994 and we're loving it decades later.

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh attended Lady Sarah Chatto's wedding in 1994 alongside her then-boyfriend, Prince Edward.

Duchess Sophie, whose name was Sophie Rhys-Jones at the time, attended the royal nuptials in a gorgeous mini dress, blazer and heels combination that we just love.

In other royal news, Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in heaven and it deserves another chance to shine.

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh is a member of the royal family whose fashion sense is often admired by fans.

The mother-of-two, who shares Lady Louise Windsor and James the Earl of Wessex with her husband, Prince Edward, is regularly commended for her chic and stylish looks while stepping out on official royal duties.

From her bright white maxi dress and summer sandals to her one-shouldered lace gown, royal fashion spotters have been loving her sartorial choices in recent months - but Duchess Sophie has been impeccably chic for years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flashback to 1994 and Sophie and Edward, who is now 14th in the line of succession, attended the wedding of Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto at St Stephen Walbrook Church in London.

Attending the wedding along with the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne, the happy couple, who took on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh this year, dressed to impress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie looked effortlessly put together in a timeless powder blue, figure-hugging mini dress, teamed with a coordinating blazer with white cuffs.

Going for a bold look with her headwear, Sophie opted for a statement hat with a large bow detail, adding a pair of white court shoes with chunky tan heels.

As for jewellery, it was a a pair of large pearls, with a crisp white clutch bag completing the iconic Princess Diana-esque look.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana herself opted for a classic navy blue look with a statement wide-brim hat, a tiered pearl necklace with matching earrings and a navy blazer with white cuffs and a collar.