Victoria Beckham stuns in Italy in a long sleeve flowing white dress and brown leather Birkin bag

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While on vacation in Italy with her family, Victoria Beckham stunned in a long sleeve flowing white dress and a chic brown leather Birkin bag.

Birkin bags are undoubtedly one of the most exclusive and luxurious bags on the market, so it only makes sense that celebrities are often the ones maintaining the bag's status, even after decades of timeless popularity. One celebrity who has been championing this Birkin bag hype is Victoria Beckham, who has been carrying the bag since the early 90s when it first became popular.

In recent years, Victoria has inched away from designers and other retailers, and mostly focuses on wearing pieces from her own brand - however, in recent years, she's branched out, and we just saw her carrying a small, chic Birkin again, just as she was in the past. Nature must be healing!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you can see, Vicky B is living out her vacation dreams - she and her family are in Nerano, Italy soaking up some sun and dining at all of the best places, following up after her lake vacation in Canada (where she took this amazing picture of her water-skiing).

While docking in Nerano, she sported this incredible white, floor length dress with long sleeves that totally gave off quiet luxury energy. She paired it with a small raffia sunhat, as well as a large pair of sunglasses and some strappy brown and white sandals. The real star of the show here, though, is her small Hermés bag - a brown leather crossbody that is perfect for a holiday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Posh also could be seen on the boat snapping pictures of her family members and friends, soaking up the end-of-summer vibes while docked before dining at restaurant Lo Scoglio, where coincidentally, JLo also recently dined while wearing massive sunglasses and a floral maxi dress.

Victoria was always known to be seen with a Birkin in years past, though, so it's quite the exciting sight to see her out and about with one again after years of almost solely wearing her own clothes. In the past, she styled her multiple Birkins (yes, she had multiple - and in different colours, too) all sorts of different ways, proving that these bags, while exclusive, are worth the investment.

ALDO Porsha Top Handle Bag & Wallet, $65 (£51) | Norstrom Gleaming hardware and croc embossing detail a carry-ready top-handle bag accompanied by an optional shoulder strap and matching wallet - matching the vibes of a Birkin without the hefty price tag.