Victoria Beckham stuns in Italy in a long sleeve flowing white dress and brown leather Birkin bag
Posh Spice is championing quiet luxury vibes - especially with that coveted Birkin
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While on vacation in Italy with her family, Victoria Beckham stunned in a long sleeve flowing white dress and a chic brown leather Birkin bag.
Birkin bags are undoubtedly one of the most exclusive and luxurious bags on the market, so it only makes sense that celebrities are often the ones maintaining the bag's status, even after decades of timeless popularity. One celebrity who has been championing this Birkin bag hype is Victoria Beckham, who has been carrying the bag since the early 90s when it first became popular.
In recent years, Victoria has inched away from designers and other retailers, and mostly focuses on wearing pieces from her own brand - however, in recent years, she's branched out, and we just saw her carrying a small, chic Birkin again, just as she was in the past. Nature must be healing!
As you can see, Vicky B is living out her vacation dreams - she and her family are in Nerano, Italy soaking up some sun and dining at all of the best places, following up after her lake vacation in Canada (where she took this amazing picture of her water-skiing).
While docking in Nerano, she sported this incredible white, floor length dress with long sleeves that totally gave off quiet luxury energy. She paired it with a small raffia sunhat, as well as a large pair of sunglasses and some strappy brown and white sandals. The real star of the show here, though, is her small Hermés bag - a brown leather crossbody that is perfect for a holiday.
Posh also could be seen on the boat snapping pictures of her family members and friends, soaking up the end-of-summer vibes while docked before dining at restaurant Lo Scoglio, where coincidentally, JLo also recently dined while wearing massive sunglasses and a floral maxi dress.
Victoria was always known to be seen with a Birkin in years past, though, so it's quite the exciting sight to see her out and about with one again after years of almost solely wearing her own clothes. In the past, she styled her multiple Birkins (yes, she had multiple - and in different colours, too) all sorts of different ways, proving that these bags, while exclusive, are worth the investment.
ALDO Porsha Top Handle Bag & Wallet, $65 (£51) | Norstrom
Gleaming hardware and croc embossing detail a carry-ready top-handle bag accompanied by an optional shoulder strap and matching wallet - matching the vibes of a Birkin without the hefty price tag.
RORY Maxi Shirtdress in White Lived-In Linen, $308 (£236) | Frank & Eileen
Long and lean, breezy and chic—Rory is your new best (dressed) friend. Designed for a loose fit in a maxi-length.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
The dangerous thing Apple says you should never do with your phone - but you might be doing it every night
Do you do this with your iPhone?
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The magnificent Royal Family holiday homes used by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales
There are several Royal Family holiday homes and plenty of them have been used already this year as they uphold key traditions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham just wore a super posh quiet luxury outfit while out at a game with David
Posh Spice is proving her style credentials once again
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's shimmering green dress and epic bucket bag provide the winter outfit inspo we've been waiting for
Posh Spice Victoria Beckham does it again, this time releasing a new handbag collection that fans are already obsessed with
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Victoria Beckham thinks 'thin' is 'old fashioned' but I think her shapewear range is out of touch
Body acceptance advocate Mollie Quirk speaks out on Victoria Beckham's shapewear range and latest body image comments
By Mollie Quirk Published