Victoria Beckham's simple way of styling leather trousers is the ideal balance of edgy and chic

The season for leather trousers has finally arrived, and we're taking styling inspiration from Victoria Beckham's relaxed yet refined street style look from 2018 that's just as fashionable today.

Nothing completes a winter capsule wardrobe quite like a pair of sleek leather trousers. A chic and comfortable alternative to jeans, they are smart enough for the office with an edgy feel that will take you to Christmas nights out and beyond.

You can trust Victoria Beckham to know just how to style these daring bottoms. Opting for a simple white tee and pointed heels, she captured the high-low look perfectly whilst keeping the look endlessly versatile. We can't think of any occasion her ensemble wouldn't work for, and it's an outfit recipe that will never date.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop VB's style

Although Victoria's leather trousers look is now several years old, it looks just as current and trendy today as it did then. And it's clear her penchant for wearing leather hasn't changed, as she sported an unexpected chic leather neck scarf just a few weeks ago.

If you've found your seasonal wardrobe falling slightly flat and you want to invest in pieces that are easy to style, versatile, and will elevate any look with minimal effort, nothing ticks those boxes better than leather trousers.

Nothing beats a crisp white tee, but leather trousers can also be easily dressed up and made more cosy with a Sezane Gaspard cardigan and a pair of suede boots. Or if you prefer a more casual look, a pair of the best white trainers makes a chic change from VB's stilettos.