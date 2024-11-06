Victoria Beckham's bright green trousers and grandad coat combination is the winter outfit formula to follow if you're after vibrancy and warmth

We love how Victoria Beckham incorporated a bright pop of colour into her winter-ready outfit back in 2020, styling a pair of bold green trousers with a cosy tailored coat for a warm and sophisticated look.

Victoria Beckham's oh-so chic street style is something we always take inspiration from, with the beauty and fashion mogul consistently stepping out in stunning looks no matter the season.

But while we might associate her most with sleek and streamline power suits, or all-black monochrome outfits that remind us of her Posh Spice days, in recent years she has incorporated some brilliantly fun colours into her off-duty, street style looks - and this outfit from back in 2020 might just be our favourite.

While she might be known as a lover of neutral shades and the understated look of the Quiet Luxury aesthetic, this bright and bold outfit is one we've not been able to forget.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Victoria Beckham's Look

Mango Open Stitch Sweater Pants £39.59 at Nordstrom Emulating the look of Victoria's corduroy trousers with their delicate stitched detailing, these Mango trousers are a comfortable and flattering piece to recreate her style with. Made from a beautifully bold cotton-rich yarn, the trousers look oh-so luxe and we love the extra-long leg which makes wearing these trousers with heels like Victoria did a breeze. M&S Checked Longline Trench Coat with Wool £109 at M&S This wool trench coat from M&S is a timeless classic, with its wool makeup offering ultimate warmth and cosiness throughout winter while the flattering longline shape, all-over checked design and belted waist create a stylish and sophisticated look. The neutral shades make it super versatile and the regular fit allows you to wear as many layers as you need underneath it to keep warm. Mango Faux Leather Shopper Tote £47.51 at Nordstrom This Mango handbag is a super versatile style that can be slung from your shoulder or carried in hand. The roomy main pocket has tonnes of space for all of your essentials and we love that the wide, flat base creates a sturdy structure that won't fall over whenever it's put down on the floor. Sleek, timeless and classic, it's an all-rounder you can wear with any look. Open Edit Mesh Turtleneck Was £39.20, Now £15.68 at Nordstrom A layering piece that will see you through the seasons in style, this mesh turtleneck top from Nordstrom is a daring and fun addition to any wardrobe. The bold yellow shade is made a tad more wearable by the mesh fabric and we'd layer this underneath a sweater vest, knitted jumper or even just a T-shirt to add a pop of colour around the neckline. Mango Belted Pants £71.27 at Nordstrom For lovers of the darker, more muted tones of deep autumn capsule wardrobes, these green trousers are a great colourful piece to bring some brighter shades into your looks. The linen blend fabric is super luxe, adding structure to the relaxed fit of the style. Style them with a pair of comfortable white trainers for a casual wear look, or dress them up with some heels and a blazer. By Anthropologie Wool Check Wrap Coat £260 at Anthropologie If you're looking to invest in a new winter coat this season, this one by Anthropologie promises to be worth it. Made from a luxe, durable and long-lasting wool blend, you'll come back to this style year after year - and maybe even be a little sad when the summer rolls around and it's too hot to wear it! Like Victoria's style, it has a lovely tweed-like look and the belt allows you to alter the silhouette to your liking.

Making a compelling case for adding some alternative colours into our autumn and winter capsule wardrobes, Victoria stepped out on the streets of Paris in a pair of eye catching green, corduroy trousers, a yellow turtle neck top and a stunning longline coat that has us wondering if our grandads were actually more fashion-forward that it first seemed.

The straight leg trousers are a super flattering style, with the striped corduroy texture bringing a luxe and high-end feel to the look. Their high waistline, perfect floor-hitting hem length and figure-hugging form at the thigh creates a lovely sleek style and we love the bright green shade which brightened up the dreary day in Paris.

Leaning into the colourful look, Victoria played with the colour wheel and created a fun style by adding a yellow turtle neck long sleeve top to the outfit. It's not often we see yellow and green paired together in such a chic way, with the intensity of both shades often feeling daunting or to 'OTT' to pair together. But, fashion designer that she is, Victoria knew exactly how to blend the tones together.

By breaking up the yellow and green with the belt of her longline, tailored tweed coat, the two colours didn't overwhelm each other and the only pop of yellow we really got to see was around the neckline. This is a great trick, proving that a good flattering winter coat can really elevate an outfit, rather than just cover it up when we need to battle the chill.

And Victoria's choice of coat is an extremely flattering one. It was an interesting choice, with the tweed style being a lot more of a classic piece than the contemporary style of both her top and her trousers. But the pieces work together to create an effortlessly elegant outfit and we can see this coat style being a go-to throughout autumn and winter to add a timeless feel to any look you put together.

Victoria finished off her outfit with some serious designer accessories, including a pair of platform stiletto heels and an iconic Birkin handbag, which is a an investment designer handbag we'd all love to own but, for most of us, we'll have to make do with more affordable high-street lookalikes - for now at least.