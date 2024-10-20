Victoria Beckham’s camel flares and elderberry red roll neck jumper combination exudes comfort and sophistication - and reminds us to never underestimate the power of a belt

Victoria Beckham is a style Queen for smart-casual looks, often pairing classic neutrals with understated accessories for a 'Quiet Luxury' look. But the fashion designer swapped out her usual muted tones for a pop of colour, wearing a bright red roll-neck jumper with tailored camel flares during a night out in New York City.

The fashion designer is historically a big fan of flared-style trousers, opting for a beige pair fitted at the waist with a skinny brown belt to add definition. The jumper and trousers are stunning, but the overall look is a brilliant reminder to never underestimate the power of a belt, which, in this case, ties the two individual pieces together perfectly.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Shop Victoria's style

Bright cherry red has been a frontrunner shade on the 2024 catwalks. Sabato De Sarno’s first Gucci collection saw the vibrant shade take centre stage with pencil skirts and blazers in the signature 'Gucci Rosso' shade and accent accessories.

Victoria's vibrant jumper adds a playful element to her smart-casual outfit, and this look would work perfectly for Christmas Day or Christmas Eve. Block heels or heeled boots would finish off the look perfectly. Victoria's own fashion line has plenty of stylish red jumpers to choose from, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives on the high street as well. We love this merino wool high-neck jumper from Whistles, offering both warmth and comfort with a classic shape that will see you through the seasons, while the Luda Mock Neck Sweater has a cropped boxy shape that will match well with jeans and trousers, or tucked into a skirt.