Victoria Beckham’s camel flares and elderberry red roll neck jumper combination exudes comfort and sophistication - and reminds us to never underestimate the power of a belt

Victoria Beckham is a style Queen for smart-casual looks, often pairing classic neutrals with understated accessories for a 'Quiet Luxury' look. But the fashion designer swapped out her usual muted tones for a pop of colour, wearing a bright red roll-neck jumper with tailored camel flares during a night out in New York City.

The fashion designer is historically a big fan of flared-style trousers, opting for a beige pair fitted at the waist with a skinny brown belt to add definition. The jumper and trousers are stunning, but the overall look is a brilliant reminder to never underestimate the power of a belt, which, in this case, ties the two individual pieces together perfectly.

Whistles Roll Neck Merino Wool Knit
Whistles Roll Neck Merino Wool Knit in Red

This stylish roll-neck from Whistles is made from 100% merino wool and offers warmth, comfort and style. Plus, it's currently in the mid-season sale for £79.

Reiss Thin Leather Belt in Tan
Reiss Thin Leather Belt in Tan

A thin leather belt can define and structure a simple jumper and trousers combination. This option, similar to Victoria's, from Reiss, is a steal at just £28, reduced from £38.

Hush Aoife High Waist Trousers
Hush Aoife High Waist Trousers

A pair of neutral wide-leg trousers will see you through any smart-casual situation, from lunch with friends to work to evening drinks. These high-waisted trousers from Hush have a cinched-in waist for a flattering fit.

Luda Mock Neck Sweater
Nordstrom Luda Mock Neck Sweater

This luxe sweater in a vibrant red tone has a softly ribbed trim and slouched shape that will look flattering over trousers or tucked into a skirt.

Camilla Leather Belt
Nordstrom Camilla Leather Belt in Black

A skinny leather belt is a great investment piece that will add a sophisticated finishing touch to trousers or jeans.

Nordstrom Straight Leg Pants in Camel
Nordstrom Straight Leg Pants in Camel

These high-waisted trousers come in three shades - camel, grey and black with a classic straight-leg shape and elegant tailoring.

Bright cherry red has been a frontrunner shade on the 2024 catwalks. Sabato De Sarno’s first Gucci collection saw the vibrant shade take centre stage with pencil skirts and blazers in the signature 'Gucci Rosso' shade and accent accessories.

Victoria's vibrant jumper adds a playful element to her smart-casual outfit, and this look would work perfectly for Christmas Day or Christmas Eve. Block heels or heeled boots would finish off the look perfectly. Victoria's own fashion line has plenty of stylish red jumpers to choose from, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives on the high street as well. We love this merino wool high-neck jumper from Whistles, offering both warmth and comfort with a classic shape that will see you through the seasons, while the Luda Mock Neck Sweater has a cropped boxy shape that will match well with jeans and trousers, or tucked into a skirt.

