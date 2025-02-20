Victoria Beckham’s easy way of wearing white jeans is comfy minimalist perfection

Victoria Beckham has shown us an easy and minimalist way to wear white jeans when you want to be comfortable.

White jeans outfits aren’t just for summer and although this isn’t always the easiest colour of denim to wear at any time of year, Victoria Beckham has given us a minimalist way to style them this February. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared a special post to celebrate her son Cruz’s 20th birthday on 20th February and the first picture showed the two of them together, with Victoria in a gorgeous monochrome ensemble. She had one arm wrapped lovingly around Cruz’s shoulders and was wearing white jeans with a deep chocolate brown belt and a slouchy black jumper.

Victoria is nothing if not a champion of her own brand so we suspect that her white jeans are by Victoria Beckham and she does have several different designs. The sweet birthday post didn’t show the bottom of her jeans, but the top of them was fitted and high-waisted.

It’s possible that they were the £420 Julia jeans which have a straight leg silhouette and, if so, this is a great alternative jeans shape if you’re not a fan of white skinny jeans. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you tend to stick with what you know but anyone who’s never tried straight leg jeans before is missing out on comfort.

They’re more tapered than wide leg jeans which makes them feel more polished and slightly more formal, but the looser fit over your legs is great when you want to be comfortable. Whatever style of jeans you’re most drawn to, Victoria Beckham made the most of the bright white shade of hers by keeping the rest of her outfit to a darker colour palette and we've seen her do this before with white jeans.

The designer wore a black jumper tucked loosely into her jeans and from the look of the neckline, it seems as though it has a collar. This would make it a polo shirt design and the slouchy sleeves and large cuffs made this look especially cosy. The stark contrast of the black jumper and white jeans had so much impact without resorting to wearing patterns or vivid colours.

Victoria’s style shows how striking monochrome outfits can be and they are also some of the easiest to wear because any other shade will work alongside them. She bridged the gap between the dark and light tones slightly by accessorising with what seems to be a chocolate brown belt with a gold-toned buckle. This small hint of colour worked so well and also gave her outfit more detail as her jumper and white jeans were both plain.

(Image credit: Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Whilst there are so many spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 that we’re feeling inspired by already and revolve around patterns and brighter colours, Victoria has reminded us that sometimes not over-complicating an outfit is the way to go. Styling white jeans with a black jumper might initially sound boring, but her outfit is the epitome of minimalist perfection.

We would finish it off with black heeled ankle boots in the winter and perhaps black loafers or trainers on a milder spring day. Victoria Beckham always loves wearing black and white and this post came a week after she wore a floor-length white gown to a dinner at King Charles's Highgrove House home.