Victoria Beckham wears a trending colour combination we'll be wearing all season – dark burgundy and soft cream

Image of Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham's latest attire combined two shades that embody everything we love about fashion in the cooler season. Sporting a deep merlot-toned dress with her brand's signature ruched-front silhouette, she finishes the look with cream coloured heels, a pairing that works seamlessly for the cooler season ahead.

If you are currently on the hunt for new autumn outfit ideas that tie into the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, combining the right shades is a great place to start. This season is all about deep, rich hues from burgundy to chocolate brown; however, figuring out what colour to pair with these shades can be tricky.

Beckham posted a picture on Instagram introducing her store pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges, which is open until November 1st. She wears the Bela Midi Dress in Merlot, which features a hip-hugging cut, a fluid skirt, and a pleated detail at the waist. She styles the piece with cream round-toe heels that feature an ankle strap.

The designer has been offering us plenty of fashion inspiration in recent weeks, attending events related to her recently released Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham. She was spotted last week at the premiere in a stunning all-white outfit that caught our attention, too.

A burgundy dress is a must-have for autumn styling, offering a quick way to look elegant and elevated without the addition of complicated styling. When the temperature drops or if you're heading into the office, layer a sleek, tailored blazer over the top in either black or a warm brown shade.

