Victoria Beckham wears a trending colour combination we'll be wearing all season – dark burgundy and soft cream
She wears a fluid skirt burgundy dress, and cream ankle-strap heels
Victoria Beckham's latest attire combined two shades that embody everything we love about fashion in the cooler season. Sporting a deep merlot-toned dress with her brand's signature ruched-front silhouette, she finishes the look with cream coloured heels, a pairing that works seamlessly for the cooler season ahead.
If you are currently on the hunt for new autumn outfit ideas that tie into the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, combining the right shades is a great place to start. This season is all about deep, rich hues from burgundy to chocolate brown; however, figuring out what colour to pair with these shades can be tricky.
Burgundy is a heavy tone, which means that true white can look stark when styled next to it, which is why Beckham's shoe colour choice is genius. Her rich cream-colour heels offer a warm, soft neutral that complements the merlot shade perfectly.
Beckham posted a picture on Instagram introducing her store pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges, which is open until November 1st. She wears the Bela Midi Dress in Merlot, which features a hip-hugging cut, a fluid skirt, and a pleated detail at the waist. She styles the piece with cream round-toe heels that feature an ankle strap.
A timeless investment piece, this burgundy dress can be worn all-year-round, but is especially suited to the autumn-winter colour palette. It has a fluid skirt with pleated detail at the waist that is designed to fit and flatter.
Designed with a cotton-wool blend, this dress doesn't just look the part, but it's made for the cooler months ahead with its long sleeve silhouette and warm fabric. Style with cream heels, or the best knee-high boots in the shade.
This burgundy dress features a subtle floral print, which further enhances its appeal. It features a belted design that makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy and feminine blouson sleeves.
The designer has been offering us plenty of fashion inspiration in recent weeks, attending events related to her recently released Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham. She was spotted last week at the premiere in a stunning all-white outfit that caught our attention, too.
A burgundy dress is a must-have for autumn styling, offering a quick way to look elegant and elevated without the addition of complicated styling. When the temperature drops or if you're heading into the office, layer a sleek, tailored blazer over the top in either black or a warm brown shade.
