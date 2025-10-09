Victoria Beckham's all-white outfit is making me reconsider my favourite old LBD for party season

She was the star of the show at the world premiere of her Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham attends the &quot;Victoria Beckham&quot; World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham was supported by her family and several Spice Girls at the world premiere of her new self-titled Netflix documentary in London on Wednesday, but of course, she was the real star of the show.

Posh Spice was always famous for her little black dresses, but for her big night, VB was decked out entirely in white (and completely in her own designs, naturally!). It was a super sophisticated look, and the sharp tailoring steers it away from feeling at all bridal. If you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, all-white might be a little out of your comfort zone, but VB's look is proof that it's incredibly elegant.

She teamed the White Split Detail Skirt from her own collection with a draped white top and a matching blazer worn over her shoulders. Add in a pair of leg-lengthening black mule heels, and I think this is one of her best looks to date. And there's a lot of competition for that title!

Victoria Beckham attends the &quot;Victoria Beckham&quot; World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell-Horner were all on hand to support their former bandmate at the premiere, with Emma and Mel both paying homage to Victoria in sleek tailoring.

