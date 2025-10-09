Victoria Beckham's all-white outfit is making me reconsider my favourite old LBD for party season
She was the star of the show at the world premiere of her Netflix documentary
Victoria Beckham was supported by her family and several Spice Girls at the world premiere of her new self-titled Netflix documentary in London on Wednesday, but of course, she was the real star of the show.
Posh Spice was always famous for her little black dresses, but for her big night, VB was decked out entirely in white (and completely in her own designs, naturally!). It was a super sophisticated look, and the sharp tailoring steers it away from feeling at all bridal. If you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, all-white might be a little out of your comfort zone, but VB's look is proof that it's incredibly elegant.
She teamed the White Split Detail Skirt from her own collection with a draped white top and a matching blazer worn over her shoulders. Add in a pair of leg-lengthening black mule heels, and I think this is one of her best looks to date. And there's a lot of competition for that title!
Shop Victoria's look
I love the curved heel and simple slip-on style of these heels. The lack of straps will make your legs look longer, and they'll go with everything and anything in your Christmas party season wardrobe.
This knitted midi skirt doesn't have a split like Victoria's, but it's perfect for wearing with your best knee-high boots and knitwear. Follow our Zara size guide to make sure you get the perfect fit.
You've probably got a smart black blazer in your wardrobe, but a white jacket will really freshen up your look. This one by British clothing brand Nobody's Child will work really well as part of any jeans and a blazer outfits.
A denim skirt is a great way to embrace all-white, and this one has a split detail that's similar to Victoria's. If head-to-toe white is too much for you, try teaming this skirt with some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, such as mocha mousse and tomato red.
Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell-Horner were all on hand to support their former bandmate at the premiere, with Emma and Mel both paying homage to Victoria in sleek tailoring.
