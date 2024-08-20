We can't get enough of Trinny Woodall's glamorous statement skirt and white waistcoat combination - this look is worth taking note of
She glows in a bold printed skirt, white waistcoat and pearl embellished mules
Trinny Woodall proves that looking glamorous shouldn't be reserved just for special occasions, as she gets busy with a hammer in a recent social media post—all whilst wearing a stunning printed mid-skirt, white waistcoat, and pearl beaded mules.
With the summer season drawing to a close, many of us are anticipating what our autumn capsule wardrobes will include. However, with the weather still somewhat warm, it's hard to figure out what items are appropriate for this transitional period. So how about warm weather silhouettes that can be layered when the weather turns?
We're taking a leaf out of Trinny Woodall's book by sticking to summery staples such as mid-length skirts and waistcoats because they can always be styled with layers, right?
On Instagram, Woodall shared a video of herself in the fabulous outfit, and she captioned the post announcing the opening of her new store. The video shows her using the hammer to knock down the wall in the glamorous look that's finished off with a work appropriate hard hat.
White waistcoats have become a popular staple this year, and who's to say that they are exclusive to summer capsule wardrobes? They are great for styling with lots of versatile items, on cooler days pair with denim jeans, or tailored trousers and layer over a t-shirt for added warmth. And I love the way she has paired this piece with a bold statement skirt, taking the waistcoat from smart-casual to elegant and elevated. If you wanted to wear this look for a daytime event, you could easily style it with your best white trainers too.
Shop Trinny Woodall's Style
A blooming flower print skirt that sits at calf-length, perfect for styling with monochromatic black and white, or go bold with a red cardigan and cherry coloured ballet flats.
If you haven't already invested in a white waistcoat this year, now's your opportunity to do so with this top-pick. Style with denim jeans, or even pair with white jeans outfits.
These heels feature a square toe and they have beautiful beaded straps and a sole with slight padding, making them great if you're on the hunt comfortable wedding guest shoes.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look, commenting, "Only Trinny could make a hard hat look quite so chic! This feels like quite a fresh look for the style guru, as we're used to seeing her in trousers, flatform trainers and layers. This printed skirt works so well with a white waistcoat, and the pearl embellished mule heels are the piece de resistance.".
She styles the fabulous black, green, and white printed midi-skirt from La Double J with a crisp white waistcoat. This is the ultimate special occasion attire, combining a playful and bold print on the bottom-half with an elegant tailored silhouette on top.
To complete her glamorous look, she wears incredible pearl embellished mules from Dries Van Noten that are no longer available for purchase. And these pearl mules well-and-truly have my heart, giving off an old Hollywood type of glamour that really works with this modern, bold outfit. And she finishes the look with chunky silver bangles, and a silver long necklace, very much in line with statement jewellery we've seen Trinny wear over the years.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
