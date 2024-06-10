Trinny Woodall goes ''back to basics'' by revealing the ultimate styling hacks to elevate jeans

Trinny Woodall offers us every-day fashion advice on how to style jeans, and we're all ears. Sharing a video on Instagram, she reveals how we can elevate our denim looks from casual to smart casual with the right accessories.

If you're looking to transform your denim looks, into fashion-forward, stylish ensembles that are appropriate to wear to any occasion, then Trinny's tips are a great place to start. Of course, once you've found the best jeans for your body type you can begin styling, and Trinny's advice is to coordinate your accessories to create a cohesive and polished look.

The video begins with her saying, ''How do we put the extra twist on an outfit that makes us feel like we can go anywhere?''. She then showed us how, using items such as bangles, chic belts, and statement trainers, highlighting that elevating jeans doesn't have to be complicated.

Wearing a bright yellow jumper, straight-leg denim jeans, and a pair of white trainers, she styled the look with silver cuffs, sunglasses, and a crossover body bag, advising that wearing a handbag strap across the body adds dimension and ''brings something'' to the look. After this, she removes the silver accessories and styles the same outfit with a pair of gold cuffs, a raffia bag, and Ray-Ban glasses. Luckily for you we put together some similar accessories to add to your summer capsule wardrobes.

For those looking to refresh their jeans outfits, these styling tips are invaluable. And choosing belts and hang bags with complimentary tones really helps to deliver that elevated and polished look. Alongside this, if you wear either silver or gold jewellery, consider matching your jewellery with other elements of your outfit, for example match your silver earrings with a silver tone handbag.

Styling option one

& Other Stories Chunky Bangle £27 at & Other Stories This chunky bangle which has a cuff-effect is perfect enhancing your outfit. Pair with a long-sleeve t-shirt and jeans for a bright and stylish look. Ray-Ban Metal Sunglasses £164 at John Lewis Tinted gold and brown, these round shape sunglasses are a cult-classic which give off cool and sophisticated. These are certain to elevate any look, especially when paired with other gold accessories. The White Company Raffia Cross Body £79 at The White Company Raffia is certainly trending, and this bag blends style and functional design. It is lightweight and made from real natural raffia giving it that bohemian look.

styling option two

Mango Buckle Metallic Belt £15.99 at Mango Add a touch of glamour to your look with this silver belt. With a thin width, and a silver metallic buckle this is a brilliant wardrobe essential. Style with a white jeans outfit for a chic elevated look. Russell & Bromley Flatform Sneakers £195 at Russell & Bromley These are some of the best white trainers, and the platformed sole adds a subtle lift, making them perfect for smart-casual occasions. Style with wide-leg denim jeans for an effortlessly chic flare. Zara Semi-Circle Cuff £22.99 at Zara This cuff bracelet from Zara is simply stunning; its swirling semi-circle makes it a unique statement piece, ideal for elevating any outfit. Add it over the sleeve of a blouse or t-shirt for a fabulous effect.

Trinny also wore an outfit featuring wide-leg dark denim jeans from ME+EM with a long-sleeved navy t-shirt from COS. She pairs the look with a thin silver belt, saying the ''belt becomes the decoration'', suggesting that the belt should be small and understated. She adds silver cuffs and platformed white trainers, which makes this look appropriate for both day-time and evening wear.