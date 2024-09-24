Trinny Woodall shows us how to style this season's most coveted colour 'chocolate brown' by elevating sporty trousers with a vibrant blue cashmere jumper

This styling combination deserves a place in everyones autumn wardrobe

Trinny Woodall attends the Mrs. Alice Christmas Cocktails at De Gournay on December 01, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images Dave Bennett)
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

In a recent video on Instagram, Trinny Woodall styles this season's biggest trending colour, "chocolate brown," with the most unexpected shade whilst revealing an easy way to elevate joggers into smart-casual.

If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion colour trends 2024, you'll have seen that chocolate brown is everywhere. From heavily dominating celebrity street style to being featured on major designer autumn/winter catwalks, this shade is inescapable, and for good reason.

However, if you're wondering how to style this colour with other shades in your autumn capsule wardrobe, then have no fear; Trinny Woodall's latest look shows exactly how. She "smartens up'' some chocolate brown sweatpants with a vibrant turquoise cashmere jumper and a smart brown blazer. A combination that we never knew we needed until now.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)

A photo posted by on

If you're still figuring out what colour suits me? There is no harm in testing out various shades from your wardrobe, and if you're looking to integrate new colours, take Trinny's advice in pairing familiar tones you already feel confident in with unexpected colourways. Balance is key, and contrasting bright colours with trusted neutrals or classic shades can immediately elevate any outfit. So when styling chocolate brown, don't feel the pressure to hold back - opt for a vibrant turquoise, siren red, or even a buttery yellow.

Shop Trinny's chocolate brown look

Flat lay image of brown jogging bottoms

Hollister Fleece Wide-Leg Pants

These super soft wide leg sweatpants are a wardrobe must-have that not only offer a stylish fit, but they will certainly keep you warm throughout the season too. Pair with knitwear, shirts or layer a blazer over the top for a smarter, polished feel.

Flat lay image of blue jumper
COS Pure Cashmere Jumper

This turquoise cashmere jumper will keep you warm throughout the autumn/winter, plus it's vibrant, bold colour will add a touch of glamour to deeper autumnal colours. Style with chocolate brown, black or even khaki green.

Flat lay image of a brown blazer
Anthropologie Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

As soon as the weather turns I'm reaching for an oversized blazer, and this one from Anthropologie hits all the criteria I look for. In a delicious chocolate brown and featuring a slouchy, ultra-stylish fit what more could you ask for?

Trinny's sweatpants are from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM; however, her exact ones have now sold out. Her fabulous cashmere sweater is from COS, and she finishes off the look with some stylish platform white trainers and an oversized brown blazer. A simple yet winning combination that can be worn to any occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, saying, "Trinny's masterclass on elevating joggers is so simple and easy to achieve. The first stop is choosing your colours wisely."

She later adds, "Chocolate brown is a huge trend for autumn/winter, and pairing it with a vibrant blue is such a luxe combination, it completely distracts from the sporty vibe of the trousers. Trinny's ensemble could almost pass for a matching trouser suit, and it's proof that playing with texture isn't something you should shy away from. Velour and linen might feel like a bold combination, but it totally works!"

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

