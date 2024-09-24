Trinny Woodall shows us how to style this season's most coveted colour 'chocolate brown' by elevating sporty trousers with a vibrant blue cashmere jumper

In a recent video on Instagram, Trinny Woodall styles this season's biggest trending colour, "chocolate brown," with the most unexpected shade whilst revealing an easy way to elevate joggers into smart-casual.

If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion colour trends 2024, you'll have seen that chocolate brown is everywhere. From heavily dominating celebrity street style to being featured on major designer autumn/winter catwalks, this shade is inescapable, and for good reason.

However, if you're wondering how to style this colour with other shades in your autumn capsule wardrobe, then have no fear; Trinny Woodall's latest look shows exactly how. She "smartens up'' some chocolate brown sweatpants with a vibrant turquoise cashmere jumper and a smart brown blazer. A combination that we never knew we needed until now.

If you're still figuring out what colour suits me? There is no harm in testing out various shades from your wardrobe, and if you're looking to integrate new colours, take Trinny's advice in pairing familiar tones you already feel confident in with unexpected colourways. Balance is key, and contrasting bright colours with trusted neutrals or classic shades can immediately elevate any outfit. So when styling chocolate brown, don't feel the pressure to hold back - opt for a vibrant turquoise, siren red, or even a buttery yellow.

Shop Trinny's chocolate brown look

Hollister Fleece Wide-Leg Pants £35.95 at Hollister These super soft wide leg sweatpants are a wardrobe must-have that not only offer a stylish fit, but they will certainly keep you warm throughout the season too. Pair with knitwear, shirts or layer a blazer over the top for a smarter, polished feel. COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 at COS This turquoise cashmere jumper will keep you warm throughout the autumn/winter, plus it's vibrant, bold colour will add a touch of glamour to deeper autumnal colours. Style with chocolate brown, black or even khaki green. Anthropologie Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £120 at Anthropologie As soon as the weather turns I'm reaching for an oversized blazer, and this one from Anthropologie hits all the criteria I look for. In a delicious chocolate brown and featuring a slouchy, ultra-stylish fit what more could you ask for?

Trinny's sweatpants are from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM; however, her exact ones have now sold out. Her fabulous cashmere sweater is from COS, and she finishes off the look with some stylish platform white trainers and an oversized brown blazer. A simple yet winning combination that can be worn to any occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, saying, "Trinny's masterclass on elevating joggers is so simple and easy to achieve. The first stop is choosing your colours wisely."

She later adds, "Chocolate brown is a huge trend for autumn/winter, and pairing it with a vibrant blue is such a luxe combination, it completely distracts from the sporty vibe of the trousers. Trinny's ensemble could almost pass for a matching trouser suit, and it's proof that playing with texture isn't something you should shy away from. Velour and linen might feel like a bold combination, but it totally works!"