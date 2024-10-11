Tess Daly just changed my mind about the leopard print gilet trend - when teamed with wide leg jeans it's a masterclass in chic layering

We're used to seeing Tess Daly dressed to the nines when hosting Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday nights, but we're huge fans of her more relaxed outfits too.

She shared a photo with her Instagram followers, in which she's cuddling up to her cute dog whilst wearing a frill trim leopard print gilet. And doesn't she look so stylish? It's from one of the best British clothing brands, Mint Velvet. The label can boast an achingly chic new season collection, and can count Cat Deeley, Lisa Snowdon, Rachel Stevens and Tess' co-host Claudia Winkleman as fans.

Leopard print gilets have been a huge trend for a while now, but until now I haven't been convinced. I firmly believe leopard is a neutral, and am an animal print gal in general, however I wasn't sure quite how to style such a statement piece. But with her blue wide leg jeans, suede belt and simple black long sleeve top, Tess has made it look ludicrously easy!

Shop leopard print waistcoats

The really good news is that there's currently a site-wide 20% discount on Mint Velvet at the moment, taking Tess' leopard print gilet from £115 to £92.

The television presenter's fans were quick to comment, including one who couldn't help but ask "Where did you get your waist coat from please??? Stunning as always Tess".

How to style a leopard print waistcoat

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees that this look is one that you should add to your style rotation ASAP: "autumn signals gilet weather, and I love this trendy leopard print pick.

"It's a practical layer that can keep you warm whilst looking super stylish. Plus, this printed gilet will immediately elevate your favourite denim jeans—what a fabulous wardrobe staple to see you through the season."