Tess Daly just changed my mind about the leopard print gilet trend - when teamed with wide leg jeans it's a masterclass in chic layering
Her exact leopard print gilet is from one of our favourite high street stores - and it's currently 20% off
We're used to seeing Tess Daly dressed to the nines when hosting Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday nights, but we're huge fans of her more relaxed outfits too.
She shared a photo with her Instagram followers, in which she's cuddling up to her cute dog whilst wearing a frill trim leopard print gilet. And doesn't she look so stylish? It's from one of the best British clothing brands, Mint Velvet. The label can boast an achingly chic new season collection, and can count Cat Deeley, Lisa Snowdon, Rachel Stevens and Tess' co-host Claudia Winkleman as fans.
Leopard print gilets have been a huge trend for a while now, but until now I haven't been convinced. I firmly believe leopard is a neutral, and am an animal print gal in general, however I wasn't sure quite how to style such a statement piece. But with her blue wide leg jeans, suede belt and simple black long sleeve top, Tess has made it look ludicrously easy!
Learning to layer is such a huge part of mastering an autumn capsule wardrobe, and this gilet will work with everything from boho blouses to your cosiest cashmere. If you really want to take a walk on the wild side, you could team it with the hugely popular Mint Velvet leopard print jeans. It's also available in a plain blue denim if stand-out spots aren't for you.
Damson Madder is the brand that really kicked off the leopard print gilet trend, and this cosy borg-textured sleeveless jacket is a more wintry spin on their bestselling style. The bows on the front are super cute, and this will look great with a pair of trending barrel leg jeans.
You'll no doubt know Nobody's Child for their pretty floral midi dresses, but have you seen some of their other stuff, like this quilted gilet? It's perfect for the weather we're having at the moment - not quite full winter coat mode, but you still want to be toasty!
The really good news is that there's currently a site-wide 20% discount on Mint Velvet at the moment, taking Tess' leopard print gilet from £115 to £92.
The television presenter's fans were quick to comment, including one who couldn't help but ask "Where did you get your waist coat from please??? Stunning as always Tess".
This is the exact belt Tess is wearing, but don't you think it looks more designer than high street? A belt is one of those essentials you forget until you really need one, and this will be the perfect accessory for floaty boho dresses and your best wide leg jeans à la Tess.
It's hard to see exactly which style denim Tess is wearing, but given the rest of her outfit is Mint Velvet, these are a pretty good guess! The shape is really flattering, and they're going straight on our list of slimming jeans.
Getting your wardrobe right for the new season has got to start with the basics, and you'll get a lot of wear from this ribbed top. Warning: the new M&S autumn collection will make you want to part ways with a lot of hard-earned cash!
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees that this look is one that you should add to your style rotation ASAP: "autumn signals gilet weather, and I love this trendy leopard print pick.
"It's a practical layer that can keep you warm whilst looking super stylish. Plus, this printed gilet will immediately elevate your favourite denim jeans—what a fabulous wardrobe staple to see you through the season."
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
