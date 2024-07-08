Princess Diana's twin nieces pull out all the stops in sage green and all-white power suits at Wimbledon

Thought the Wimbledon outfits couldn't get any better? Let Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, prove otherwise in their matching power suits.

No stranger to standout style moments, we expected nothing less than sophisticated and chic ensembles from the sisters at this year's Championships. Although floaty dresses and sandals may be the natural look for a summer sporting event, we love the refined elegance of a trouser suit for the overcast weather.

Nothing will complete your summer capsule wardrobe quite like a lightweight suit, but the key to making this look fashion-forward is a unique pastel hue. If you have previously shied away from sage greens or vivid whites but are now tempted to give a bright colour palette a go, we have found where you can shop similar looks to theirs on the high street.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer at Wimbledon 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Powerful Summer Blazers

Although the sun has been reluctant to make an appearance over the last couple of days, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza accessorised with the perfect statement sunglasses and a Holland Cooper handbag to add a trendy feel to the timeless tailored outfits.

A beautiful alternative to the best wedding guest dresses if you want something equally as smart but a little more practical and timeless, investing in a well-fitting linen suit will avoid any potential wardrobe stresses for upcoming occasions this season.

The best part is that they can be styled countless ways as a full ensemble or separate pieces for maximum versatility. If you're off to a special event any time soon, wear yours with a comfortable cami and a pair of comfortable wedding guest shoes to finish the look and guarantee a pain-free day.