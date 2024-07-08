Princess Diana's twin nieces pull out all the stops in sage green and all-white power suits at Wimbledon
Their sage green and white combination is so chic for summer
Thought the Wimbledon outfits couldn't get any better? Let Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, prove otherwise in their matching power suits.
No stranger to standout style moments, we expected nothing less than sophisticated and chic ensembles from the sisters at this year's Championships. Although floaty dresses and sandals may be the natural look for a summer sporting event, we love the refined elegance of a trouser suit for the overcast weather.
Nothing will complete your summer capsule wardrobe quite like a lightweight suit, but the key to making this look fashion-forward is a unique pastel hue. If you have previously shied away from sage greens or vivid whites but are now tempted to give a bright colour palette a go, we have found where you can shop similar looks to theirs on the high street.
Shop Powerful Summer Blazers
Lean into the fashion colour trends 2024 with this gorgeous green blazer that will complement floral prints in your wardrobe beautifully. Style with plain white accessories and the matching trousers for £87 for a foolproof co-ord.
If you don't already have a cream blazer in your outerwear collection, it's time to invest. A brilliant alternative to denim jackets with a sophisticated feel, it's a true staple piece. Match with the linen blend trousers, now on sale for £75.
Not sure green or white are for you, but still want to try out the suit look? This stunning baby blue is gorgeous for the summer months. Shop the matching trousers here and style with a plain tee and the best white trainers for casual days.
Although the sun has been reluctant to make an appearance over the last couple of days, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza accessorised with the perfect statement sunglasses and a Holland Cooper handbag to add a trendy feel to the timeless tailored outfits.
A beautiful alternative to the best wedding guest dresses if you want something equally as smart but a little more practical and timeless, investing in a well-fitting linen suit will avoid any potential wardrobe stresses for upcoming occasions this season.
The best part is that they can be styled countless ways as a full ensemble or separate pieces for maximum versatility. If you're off to a special event any time soon, wear yours with a comfortable cami and a pair of comfortable wedding guest shoes to finish the look and guarantee a pain-free day.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
