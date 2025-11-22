People say white jeans don't work in winter, but Sienna Miller just proved how chic they actually can be
Her eye-catching faux fur jacket made her white denim perfect for the chilly weather
Sienna Miller's outerwear wardrobe is the one I'm copying this winter. From the navy wool ALIGNE coat I found myself swooning over a couple of weeks ago to this shaggy faux fur jacket, she makes looking stylish in the freezing cold seem so easy!
She was recently photographed in London's Notting Hill wearing this head-turning statement furry jacket, which is by Spanish brand Desigual. Not only did it surprise me that the jacket is much more affordable than I thought, but the way she styled it with a pair of white wide-leg jeans was very unexpected, too.
I bought a pair of new white jeans a few weeks ago in M&S, thinking I love them, but I'm going to have to wait until spring to wear them. Sienna just stopped me in my tracks, though - why does winter denim have to be blue, black or grey?
Not just any Desigual jacket, this one is part of a collaboration with iconic designer Christian Lacroix, so you can confidently say "it's Lacroix, darling, Lacroix". Sign up for the brand's Black Friday offers, and it takes the price down to £212. It's available in sizes XS to XL, and you get free shipping.
Sienna loves Frame Denim, and these wide leg jeans are super flattering. If ballet flats like the ones she's wearing would be too cold for you, try wearing yours with socks and Birkenstock clogs.
Winter might not feel like peak sunglasses shopping weather, but there's nothing better than a cold yet sunny day. Plus you can find some great offers on the best sunglasses at this time of year!
I really rate Zara jeans, and for anyone who struggles to know what size to order, we've got a handy Zara size guide for you to refer to. These have got very on-trend pockets at the front, and they've got a nice amount of stretch thanks to the 2% elastane in the fabric.
White jeans are a really great neutral base for you to experiment with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and like Sienna, you can embrace different textures too, whether that's shaggy faux fur, chunky knitwear or sparkly sequins.
Depending on the cut, they'll likely work with your favourite winter boots, or you can stick to your trusty comfortable trainers.
