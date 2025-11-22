Back To Top

People say white jeans don't work in winter, but Sienna Miller just proved how chic they actually can be

Her eye-catching faux fur jacket made her white denim perfect for the chilly weather

Sienna Miller attends the European Premiere of &quot;Swiped&quot; at The Curzon Mayfair on September 11, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sienna Miller's outerwear wardrobe is the one I'm copying this winter. From the navy wool ALIGNE coat I found myself swooning over a couple of weeks ago to this shaggy faux fur jacket, she makes looking stylish in the freezing cold seem so easy!

She was recently photographed in London's Notting Hill wearing this head-turning statement furry jacket, which is by Spanish brand Desigual. Not only did it surprise me that the jacket is much more affordable than I thought, but the way she styled it with a pair of white wide-leg jeans was very unexpected, too.

White jeans are a really great neutral base for you to experiment with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and like Sienna, you can embrace different textures too, whether that's shaggy faux fur, chunky knitwear or sparkly sequins.

Depending on the cut, they'll likely work with your favourite winter boots, or you can stick to your trusty comfortable trainers.

