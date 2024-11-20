Honestly, Sienna Miller's plum-toned tartan cape and lacy tights made a chic winter warmer you won't regret taking inspiration from
Sienna is a pro at combining both glamour and warmth when it comes to winter dressing
Sienna Miller is a fashion icon that often has us delving into the style archives to fawn over her looks from the past - and while she's known for nailing boho dressing, her ability to dress impeccably for chilly weather always wows us, too.
It was one of Sienna's appearances in New York City in December 2019 that had us swooning recently. Posing for photographs alongside Anna Wintour for the screening of American Woman, Sienna sported a sensational Gucci outfit that nailed the balance of cosiness and elegance.
Wearing deep purple tones in the form of her Gucci tartan cape coat, Sienna looked warm, wrapped up and endlessly chic in the piece that offered a gorgeous alternative to a more classic winter coat design.
Featuring a smart collar detail, six double breasted buttons and draped sleeves, the Italian-made wool piece made a striking statement with its timeless and rustic tartan print and cascading cape-inspired silhouette.
Adding another dash of the designer, Sienna kept her legs covered with a levelled-up take on a classic pair of opaque tights. Choosing a pair of Gucci's iconic monogrammed tights, Sienna injected a more sultry feel into the look, thanks to the sheer lacy design of her hosiery.
Opting for a lacy or patterned pair when you style a winter outfit with a pair of black tights is an easy way to add some effortless elevation and create an ensemble that seems a lot more sophisticated with just a small change.
Proving that the toes of your tights don't need to be hidden away inside your heels, Sienna added some sparkle with a pair of silver strappy heeled sandals, choosing a sleek stiletto heel and delicate straps to add streamlined and understated height and glamour.
As for her hair, Sienna went for a tousled updo with face-framing loose pieces left out at the front - an easy night out style we're partial to for when we simply don't have time for a full-glam hair styling session. Add a pair of striking statement earrings like Sienna did and it's a style that'll see you through the winter party season with minimal effort.
