Honestly, Sienna Miller's plum-toned tartan cape and lacy tights made a chic winter warmer you won't regret taking inspiration from

Sienna Miller is a fashion icon that often has us delving into the style archives to fawn over her looks from the past - and while she's known for nailing boho dressing, her ability to dress impeccably for chilly weather always wows us, too.

It was one of Sienna's appearances in New York City in December 2019 that had us swooning recently. Posing for photographs alongside Anna Wintour for the screening of American Woman, Sienna sported a sensational Gucci outfit that nailed the balance of cosiness and elegance.

Wearing deep purple tones in the form of her Gucci tartan cape coat, Sienna looked warm, wrapped up and endlessly chic in the piece that offered a gorgeous alternative to a more classic winter coat design.

Shop Chic Cape Coats

Sam Edelman Double Breasted Cape Coat £89.33 (was £138.07) at Nordstrom After a timeless cape coat that'll fit seamlessly into your winter capsule wardrobe? We love this basic black pick with a cool collar, double-breasted buttons and a trench coat-esque feel. DKNY Oversize Quilted Hooded Cape £185.99 at Nordstrom This quilted take on a cape coat by DKNY is ideal for levelling up your winter walk outfits. With an outdoorsy edgy and cosy done-up design, this piece offers comfort, style and cosiness all in one. Cape Jacket With Buttons - Women | Mango United Kingdom £59.99 at Mango A cape jacket like this one from Mango offers the vibe of a cape coat with a shorter, more structured fit. Ideal for teaming with sleek tailored trousers or a classic LBD this party season.

Shop Lacy Tights

Mango Lace-Design Stockings £15.99 at Mango This pretty pair of floral lace tights by Mango are an affordable way sprinkle a little something extra into your winter outfit rotation. Gucci Interlocking G-Logo Tights £150 at Farfetch While splashing the cash on a pair of tights might not be your usual way to treat yourself, a pair of Gucci G-logo stockings are a wardrobe investment that provide instantly recognisable luxury. Ylinge 3 Pairs Women's Patterned Tights £9.59 at Amazon Want to get your hosiery drawer stashed up for winter? This bargain three pack of pretty lace tights from Amazon is an easy way to do so.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a smart collar detail, six double breasted buttons and draped sleeves, the Italian-made wool piece made a striking statement with its timeless and rustic tartan print and cascading cape-inspired silhouette.

Adding another dash of the designer, Sienna kept her legs covered with a levelled-up take on a classic pair of opaque tights. Choosing a pair of Gucci's iconic monogrammed tights, Sienna injected a more sultry feel into the look, thanks to the sheer lacy design of her hosiery.

Opting for a lacy or patterned pair when you style a winter outfit with a pair of black tights is an easy way to add some effortless elevation and create an ensemble that seems a lot more sophisticated with just a small change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that the toes of your tights don't need to be hidden away inside your heels, Sienna added some sparkle with a pair of silver strappy heeled sandals, choosing a sleek stiletto heel and delicate straps to add streamlined and understated height and glamour.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for her hair, Sienna went for a tousled updo with face-framing loose pieces left out at the front - an easy night out style we're partial to for when we simply don't have time for a full-glam hair styling session. Add a pair of striking statement earrings like Sienna did and it's a style that'll see you through the winter party season with minimal effort.