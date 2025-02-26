Sienna Miller's Sorel boots are the perfect footwear for rainy spring days
We're shopping these boots before they sell out!
Spring time is nothing if not unpredictable—one minute it’s sunshine, the next it’s a pouring with rain. That’s why a great pair of waterproof boot is essential, and Sienna Miller just reminded us of the perfect pair.
Back in 2019, she wore the Sorel ‘Out N About’ ankle boots to Glastonbury, and you can still buy them now. As we start considering what to add to our spring capsule wardrobes, the best jumpsuits, lightweight layers, and crucially footwear that can handle rain and everything in between come to mind.
While the best wellies have their place, Sienna’s choice proves that waterproof boots are a sleek and surprisingly stylish option—these Sorel boots are an easy win.
Of course, the outfit itself was pure Sienna, as she paired her ankle boots with a floaty white linen jumpsuit, and over the top, she wore a long, red-striped lightweight jacket, adding just the right amount of bohemian flair.
This was Glastonbury styling at its best—practical yet polished, effortless yet intentionally chic. And while we may not be wading through festival fields just yet, one thing’s for sure, with rainy showers on the horizon, we’re more than ready to wear some waterproof boots!
Shop Sorel Boots
exact match
These classic duck boots have been updated with both comfort and style in mind. The waterproof upper and rubber shell are designed to keep you protected from the elements even on the wettest days. They also have a cushioned insole and rubber outsole for the ultimate comfort.
These Sorel boots have a lightweight feel just like the best trainers, however they have a great amount of weather protection. They are made from waterproof suede to keep your feet warm and dry, plus they have a leather upper with a grippy rubber sole for traction.
These snow boots not only offer waterproof wear, but they are also lined with a faux-fleece to keep your feet extra warm. Wear these for outdoor adventures or simply in cooler, wetter conditions.
This jumpsuit masters spring styling, with an easy to wear silhouette and bright ecru colourway. This would pair perfectly with colourful trainers, fisherman sandals or a waterproof ankle boot for outdoor trips.
If you're looking a smart jumpsuit that can easily transition from day to night, this ecru denim number is the perfect piece for you. With smart short sleeves and a tie-belt you can dress this piece up or down easily.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Jamie Lee Curtis just gave this timeless manicure her seal of approval on the red carpet
Combining a minimalist design with a popular nail shape, the actress's manicure is a classic for a reason
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Kate Middleton braves the rain in fiery red coat and sumptuous brown knit as she makes subtle accessory switch-up
The Princess of Wales visited Wales wearing her fabulous scarlet Alexander McQueen coat with classic chocolate brown staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's sophisticated mini skirt styling is just as unbeatable 10 years later - and we're taking notes
If you've ever hesitated to try a mini skirt, here's your sign
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's espresso brown co-ord has woken us up to the joys of waistcoats no matter the season
Clodagh McKenna has styled her go-to ME+EM waistcoat and trousers in a way that would work for spring and we're taking notes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does this bra make my boobs look smaller? I put the Berlei Minimiser Bra to the test. Here's what I thought...
I want a bra that looks good, as well as being comfortable, supportive and flattering - is that too much to ask?
By Julie Player Published
-
Of all the trench coats at the Burberry show, Geri Halliwell's ecru style is the one that feels really fresh for spring
We're shopping similar styles for the months ahead
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's denim shirt and cosy ankle boots made a dynamic duo for casual spring dressing
Helen Skelton's signature style blends practicality and elegance and her denim shirt and boots are the epitome of this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Looking to mix up your colour combinations? Uma Thurman’s coat and sleek trousers make a case for navy and brown
Uma Thurman was the picture of understated elegance in a statement navy coat with brown wide leg trousers - and now this colour combo in on our to-try list.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Demi Moore's sultry leather corset dress featured the flattering waistline we're always keeping an eye out for
The iconic actress went bold in a leather gown with a stylish dropped waist detail for the SAG Awards
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Katie Holmes' statement boots with silver satin maxi dress was the most unexpected way to wear animal print
She turned heads back in 2019 wearing a print that's huge news now
By Caroline Parr Published