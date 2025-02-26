Sienna Miller's Sorel boots are the perfect footwear for rainy spring days

Spring time is nothing if not unpredictable—one minute it’s sunshine, the next it’s a pouring with rain. That’s why a great pair of waterproof boot is essential, and Sienna Miller just reminded us of the perfect pair.

Back in 2019, she wore the Sorel ‘Out N About’ ankle boots to Glastonbury, and you can still buy them now. As we start considering what to add to our spring capsule wardrobes, the best jumpsuits, lightweight layers, and crucially footwear that can handle rain and everything in between come to mind.

While the best wellies have their place, Sienna’s choice proves that waterproof boots are a sleek and surprisingly stylish option—these Sorel boots are an easy win.

Of course, the outfit itself was pure Sienna, as she paired her ankle boots with a floaty white linen jumpsuit, and over the top, she wore a long, red-striped lightweight jacket, adding just the right amount of bohemian flair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was Glastonbury styling at its best—practical yet polished, effortless yet intentionally chic. And while we may not be wading through festival fields just yet, one thing’s for sure, with rainy showers on the horizon, we’re more than ready to wear some waterproof boots!

Shop Sorel Boots

exact match Women's Out n About™ IV Classic Waterproof Boots £110 at Sorel These classic duck boots have been updated with both comfort and style in mind. The waterproof upper and rubber shell are designed to keep you protected from the elements even on the wettest days. They also have a cushioned insole and rubber outsole for the ultimate comfort. Women's Sorel Explorer™ II Joan Winter Boot £81 (was £135) at Sorel These Sorel boots have a lightweight feel just like the best trainers, however they have a great amount of weather protection. They are made from waterproof suede to keep your feet warm and dry, plus they have a leather upper with a grippy rubber sole for traction. Sorel Women's Snow Angel™ Winter Boot £145 at Sorel These snow boots not only offer waterproof wear, but they are also lined with a faux-fleece to keep your feet extra warm. Wear these for outdoor adventures or simply in cooler, wetter conditions. French Connection Elkie Twill Jumpsuit £44 (was £110) at French Connection This jumpsuit masters spring styling, with an easy to wear silhouette and bright ecru colourway. This would pair perfectly with colourful trainers, fisherman sandals or a waterproof ankle boot for outdoor trips. Boden Ecru Short Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit £146 at Boden If you're looking a smart jumpsuit that can easily transition from day to night, this ecru denim number is the perfect piece for you. With smart short sleeves and a tie-belt you can dress this piece up or down easily. Petal & Pup Zimmer Tie Waist Cardigan From £64.33 at Nordstrom Light layers are essential for spring, and this cardigan will become your wardrobe go-to. Style with your favourite barrel leg jeans, jumpsuits or wear over floaty dresses in the warmer months ahead.