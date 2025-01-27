Sienna Miller knows how to keep comfortable in style as she pairs leopard print leggings with designer UGG boots

Pattern clashing has never looked so chic

Sienna Miller wearing green winter coat and leather handbag in New York City on January 28, 2020
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Dressing down doesn't have to mean leaving our favourite prints and patterns behind - Sienna Miller's leopard print leggings and designer UGG boots pairing perfectly blends comfort with style for a cosy and laid-back look.

There are so many different ways to style leopard print, with the bold yet neutral-feeling pattern being well worth its place in any capsule wardrobe. And there's been somewhat of a leopard print renaissance over the past year, but it's largely been relegated to formal or elevated casual wear, with ballet flats, silky midi skirts and elegant shirt dresses boasting the spotted print going viral and selling out.

But Sienna Miller has proved that leopard print has its place in our casual looks too. Back in 2020, she was spotted wearing a pair of striking and comfortable leopard print leggings that are about to become our go-to day-to-day must-haves - and her designer UGG-style boots finish off the laid-back look perfectly.

Sienna Miller wearing leopard print leggings, green parka coat and Gucci UGG boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Casual Leopard Print Pieces

Leopard print leggings
TNNZEET High Waisted Leggings

With a flattering high waist that boasts a flat, tummy control waistband for ultimate support, these seamless leggings are great for comfortable day-to-day wear and double up as stylish gym wear too.

Leopard print leggings with boot cut leg
Topshop Leopard Print Bootcut Pants

Made from comfortable stretch-cotton jersey fabric, these leopard print trousers are just like leggings, only with a chic bootcut leg. An elasticated waist ensures comfort while the print does all the talking.

wide leg leopard print trousers
Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pant

With an elasticated waist and floating wide legs, these trousers perfectly blend casual with an elevated style to keep you comfortable and looking super on-trend too.

Leopard print UGG-style boots with platform sole
Next Leopard Shower Repellent Suede Faux Fur Lined Super Platform Boots

While Sienna Miller's designer UGG-style boots are no longer available to buy, these leopard print high-street alternatives give the same boldly patterned look and will add a trendy flair to any outfit.

Leopard print cardigan
EDIKTED Leopard Print Fuzzy V-Neck Cardigan

While Sienna opted for leopard print leggings, if you've already got a pair of trusty black gym leggings then pair them with a cosy leopard print cardigan like this one to bring some pattern into your laid-back style.

leopard print slip on shoe
Minnetonka Faux Fur Slide Slipper

These slip on shoes are the perfect, easy-to-wear style that will bring not only a pop of pattern to any outfit, but also tonnes of comfort as the lightweight design features a plush and padded arch-supporting insole.

Giving casual wear a fun and bold update, Sienna's leopard print leggings blend comfort with style perfectly for a striking yet laid-back look that proves why the leopard print trend has stuck around for so long - it's just so versatile!

The neutral tones of the print really shine here as the tanned browns and warm beiges draw the eye without overwhelming the outfit or feeling out of place with the casual staples that Sienna paired them with. This isn't just because of the casual jersey fabric that leggings are made from, but also the more traditional off-duty silhouette of the leggings. If you're not a fan of their form-hugging fit, then the same effect is easily achieved with wide leg trousers, just choose a pair with a slouchy look that are made from a soft, cosy fabric.

Sienna's green parka is such a flattering winter coat style, with the waterproof finish making it a super practical choice. With a faux-fur trim around the hood, it plays subtly into the animal print theme, while the utilitarian khaki shade, which is set to be a huge Spring/Summer trend for 2025, compliments the neutral shades in the leopard print.

Finishing off her outfit, Sienna carried a practical black leather shopping tote over one shoulder and slipped into Gucci's Fria GG Wool-Blend Ankle Boots, which are the designer's take on the ever-popular UGG mini boots. They're sold out now but do pop up from time to time on resale sites, though the price tag is often high.

But there are plenty of high-street alternatives to give you Sienna's UGG-boot style at more affordable price. As well as fluffy leopard print boots and other shoe styles with the print, there are your classic UGG mini boots, which don't boast a busy pattern but will add a cosy flair to any casual outfit you put together. Then there are the best UGG boot alternatives which start from as little as £15!

However you do it, whether it's with leggings, cosy jumpers or fun UGG boots, incorporating leopard print into your casual looks is sure to add a little more fun to your day.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

