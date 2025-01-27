Sienna Miller knows how to keep comfortable in style as she pairs leopard print leggings with designer UGG boots
Pattern clashing has never looked so chic
Dressing down doesn't have to mean leaving our favourite prints and patterns behind - Sienna Miller's leopard print leggings and designer UGG boots pairing perfectly blends comfort with style for a cosy and laid-back look.
There are so many different ways to style leopard print, with the bold yet neutral-feeling pattern being well worth its place in any capsule wardrobe. And there's been somewhat of a leopard print renaissance over the past year, but it's largely been relegated to formal or elevated casual wear, with ballet flats, silky midi skirts and elegant shirt dresses boasting the spotted print going viral and selling out.
But Sienna Miller has proved that leopard print has its place in our casual looks too. Back in 2020, she was spotted wearing a pair of striking and comfortable leopard print leggings that are about to become our go-to day-to-day must-haves - and her designer UGG-style boots finish off the laid-back look perfectly.
Shop Casual Leopard Print Pieces
With a flattering high waist that boasts a flat, tummy control waistband for ultimate support, these seamless leggings are great for comfortable day-to-day wear and double up as stylish gym wear too.
Made from comfortable stretch-cotton jersey fabric, these leopard print trousers are just like leggings, only with a chic bootcut leg. An elasticated waist ensures comfort while the print does all the talking.
With an elasticated waist and floating wide legs, these trousers perfectly blend casual with an elevated style to keep you comfortable and looking super on-trend too.
While Sienna Miller's designer UGG-style boots are no longer available to buy, these leopard print high-street alternatives give the same boldly patterned look and will add a trendy flair to any outfit.
While Sienna opted for leopard print leggings, if you've already got a pair of trusty black gym leggings then pair them with a cosy leopard print cardigan like this one to bring some pattern into your laid-back style.
Giving casual wear a fun and bold update, Sienna's leopard print leggings blend comfort with style perfectly for a striking yet laid-back look that proves why the leopard print trend has stuck around for so long - it's just so versatile!
The neutral tones of the print really shine here as the tanned browns and warm beiges draw the eye without overwhelming the outfit or feeling out of place with the casual staples that Sienna paired them with. This isn't just because of the casual jersey fabric that leggings are made from, but also the more traditional off-duty silhouette of the leggings. If you're not a fan of their form-hugging fit, then the same effect is easily achieved with wide leg trousers, just choose a pair with a slouchy look that are made from a soft, cosy fabric.
Sienna's green parka is such a flattering winter coat style, with the waterproof finish making it a super practical choice. With a faux-fur trim around the hood, it plays subtly into the animal print theme, while the utilitarian khaki shade, which is set to be a huge Spring/Summer trend for 2025, compliments the neutral shades in the leopard print.
Finishing off her outfit, Sienna carried a practical black leather shopping tote over one shoulder and slipped into Gucci's Fria GG Wool-Blend Ankle Boots, which are the designer's take on the ever-popular UGG mini boots. They're sold out now but do pop up from time to time on resale sites, though the price tag is often high.
But there are plenty of high-street alternatives to give you Sienna's UGG-boot style at more affordable price. As well as fluffy leopard print boots and other shoe styles with the print, there are your classic UGG mini boots, which don't boast a busy pattern but will add a cosy flair to any casual outfit you put together. Then there are the best UGG boot alternatives which start from as little as £15!
However you do it, whether it's with leggings, cosy jumpers or fun UGG boots, incorporating leopard print into your casual looks is sure to add a little more fun to your day.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
