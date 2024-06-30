We're still dreaming of Sienna Miller's kooky boho trousers at Glastonbury - they're perfect for warm but overcast days
Sienna's festival fashion never fails - and we're still thinking about these statement trousers
Just as we were getting to grips with our sunny weather wardrobe, overcast days hit. However, Sienna Miller's outfit at Glastonbury 2022 is a masterclass in what to wear when it's cloudy but still warm - without sacrificing on style.
Wondering what is boho style? Sienna Miller pretty much embodies the look. It's no secret that we are in love with every outfit she wears, but her ensemble from the 2022 Glastonbury Festival is one of her most notable fashion moments - and it's perfect for hot yet overcast days that are notoriously tricky to dress for.
Her unique multi-tonal striped trousers may not be the easiest things to style, but they're an easy shortcut to a chic outfit that feels very thought-out despite its comfort levels. Ideal for beach trips or even days in the office when breathability is key, a pair like Sienna's will be your most worn seasonal purchase.
Shop Bold Boho Trousers
With an elasticated waist and front ties for a comfortable yet flattering fit, these bright stripey trousers will almost certainly come Sienna-approved. Made from a blend of cotton and linen, they will keep you cool all season.
If you have a more minimalist capsule wardrobe, this dark pinstripe style is your best bet to capture the boho look in a wearable way. Ideal for the office, they can be teamed with a blazer and some ballet flats for a formal feel.
We love these pink striped trousers that are brilliantly priced for pure linen. Truly boho, they will pair beautifully with some fisherman sandals. For a cohesive, breathable, and fashion-forward outfit, style these with an Arket linen shirt.
If you're looking to add some more colour and prints to your summer capsule wardrobe, a pair of striped trousers is one of the best ways to do it. Vertical stripes work wonders to make your legs look longer and the classic pattern will never age.
However, combining the timeless print with vibrant colourways makes for a modern look that will revive your wardrobe in an instant. The best thing about Sienna's choice of trouser is that they're nice and light, with the wide leg cut keeping things airy for humid summer days.
A true linen capsule wardrobe staple, a loose cut pair of trousers or capris in a summery hue will automatically become your go-to item for difficult weather days.
Sienna finished off her Glastonbury outfit with a chic red coat and simple black top, but you can easily dress down your trousers with a white tee and some comfortable sandals or a pair of sleek trainers.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
