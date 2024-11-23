Forget blue denim - Sienna Miller just stepped out in a stunning beige denim co ord and we love her elevated styling

We're shopping for neutral-toned denim staples this winter after Sienna Miller was spotted in a stunning pair of beige jeans and a matching jacket - her elevated casual look is the comfy-chic style we're loving this season.

Sienna Miller's oh-so chic boho style is a look we've always loved, though her iconic festival outfits and summer-ready dresses emulate a style that can be hard to pull of in the chilly seasons with the flattering coats and thermal layers we need to combat the cold. But her latest casual wear look is a masterclass in pulling off the laid-back yet elevated look for winter.

Spotted on the streets of New York earlier this week, Sienna looked effortlessly chic in a pair of light beige, straight-legged denim jeans and a matching denim jacket which she styled with a simple white T-shirt, pair of brown almond-toe boots and an adorable mini handbag from Prada - and who could ignore the stylish Adidas bucket hat?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's neutral denim look

Mango Danila Wide Leg Jeans £35.99 at John Lewis With a flattering, easy-to-wear retro-inspired design that boasts a wide leg, mid-rise waist and raw hem, you can easily recreate Sienna's look. We love the faded wash of the denim which makes the colour feel all the more wearable and the beige sand tone is a great versatile neutral. Levi's Shrunken '90s Denim Trucker Jacket £80.23 at Nordstrom Does anyone do denim better than Levi's? The faded wash of this beige-toned denim gives a super relaxed, lived in and laid back feel that emulates Sienna Miller's casual style perfectly. We love the relaxed fit that's not overly oversized but still feels casual and comfortable - and the colour is stunning! Zara Wide-leg Leather Ankle Boots £88.99 at Zara With a timeless, classic and super stylish design, these leather ankle boots from Zara are a must-have pair of autumn/winter footwear. They boast a beautiful warm-toned brown shade that recreates the look of Sienna's boots brilliantly and we can see this comfortable and chic style finishing off any outfit this season with flair. Fjällräven High Coast Water Resistant Crossbody Bag £40.93 at Nordstrom It doesn't get more practical than this water resistant crossbody bag by Fjällräven, with its brilliant blue shade easily bringing a pop of bright and bold colour into any winter outfit. The two interior mesh sleeves make organising your essentials a breeze and we love the casual feel of the soft, nylon-like fabric. Mango Raw Hem Flat Front Wide Leg Jeans £57.30 at Nordstrom Boasting an understated beige shade which Mango describe as 'pastel brown,' these raw-cropped wide leg jeans are a great, neutral staple to add to your wardrobe. The high waist is super flattering and we love the faded denim wash which softens the brown colour into a more neutral tone. ZRWASKA Unisex Bucket Hat £6.85 at Amazon As practical in the rainy winter weather as it is during the hot and sunny days of summer, this bucket hat from Amazon is a staple year round. Made from a high quality cotton, the hat is easily folded away to be kept in your handbag when it's not wet and raining, ready to be pulled out when the unpredictable weather changes.

We sense a new trend rising off on the horizon with this look of Sienna's, with the neutral-toned beige denim giving off an impossibly chic look that balances casual wear with an elevated, party-ready style perfectly. Of course, blue and black denim is a winter capsule wardrobe staple and will forever remain as such, but we can't deny that the understated neutral tone feels a little more exciting and playful.

The double denim was a great styling choice, with the matching beige denim jacket giving a sleek and put-together touch to the casual look. The longline hem worked brilliantly with the low waist of the jeans, with the relaxed and slightly oversized silhouette adding some coverage and warmth to the simple cropped hem T-shirt Sienna styled the outfit with.

While the outfit would've looked great with a pair of stylish white trainers, Sienna played into the brown tones of her denim by finishing off her look with a pair of warm-toned red-brown boots. The rich, moody hue of the brown looked so striking against the pared-back denim shade, adding a striking hit of neutral colour that drew the eye.

We also love her practical bucket hat that protected Sienna's cascading blonde waves from the New York rain, with the khaki shade of the hat also complimenting the outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all the neutrals going on, Sienna introduced a soft pop of colour into her outfit with the addition of her Prada mini bag. The stunning handbag appears to be a vintage style from the brand and is no longer on the market. Plus, when it does pop of on resale sites, the price is a little eye-watering - though Sienna's look does have us thinking that it could be a good investment designer handbag to search out.

The icy blue tone, which wasn't quite pastel but pastel-adjacent at the very least, added a lovely colourful twist to the minimal outfit with the pale hue complimenting rather than dominating the style. With Sienna as out style inspiration, we can see the handbag style working great across occasions to bring a youthful and playful pop of blue into any look.