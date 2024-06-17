Serena Williams just aced the corset trend with a genius layered look in satin pink

A corset isn't the easiest piece to pull off, but Serena Williams' look for the Tribeca Film Festival is a masterclass in styling this tricky item for formal occasions.

If you have never considered wearing a corset because it feels very far out of your style comfort zone, let Serena's outfit be the thing to sway you. She sported her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble at a screening of her new documentary In The Arena: Serena Williams, which gives a rare behind-the-scenes look into her career, and we're taking notes from her layering hack.

The key to making a more statement item work for your capsule wardrobe is all in the styling. Rather than wearing her corset as a top on its own, Serena layered hers over a floaty, feminine dress, and we'll be using the same trick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to try out her look for any upcoming weddings or parties, we've found some similar items that will look just as good worn alone as they will layered for extra interest.

Shop Similar Pieces

River Island Button Up Longline Waistcoat £45 at River Island This pink waistcoat gives a similar feel to Serena's corset, but is much more wearable for every day. Copy her look and wear over a dress or top, or layer with a light cardigan and a pair of the best jeans for your body type this season. Mango Pleated Long Dress £119.99 With a pleated texture and halter neckline, this style of dress is ideal for layering. Plus, a tighter fitting corset or waistcoat will help to add some shape to the boxier cut. A great summer capsule wardrobe investment, this will take you anywhere. Monsoon Knot Front Block Heel Sandals £65 at Monsoon We love how Serena matched the texture of her corset to her shoes to make her ensemble cohesive. These knot-front heels are chic and versatile and not so high that they will get uncomfortable within minutes. For £65, they're a real bargain too.

There are countless ways you can use Serena's styling method in your own wardrobe, for both casual and smart occasions. Try layering a top like a corset, waistcoat, or silky cami over a white tee for extra coverage, or pop a halter neck under something strapless to feel more comfortable.

Even if the Bridgerton-esque corset trend isn't one you'd try out for yourself, Serena's style proves how sophisticated a bustier can be - and that it has no limits if you can get creative with your wardrobe.