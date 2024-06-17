Serena Williams just aced the corset trend with a genius layered look in satin pink
We love Serena's layering trick combined with luxe satin pink
A corset isn't the easiest piece to pull off, but Serena Williams' look for the Tribeca Film Festival is a masterclass in styling this tricky item for formal occasions.
If you have never considered wearing a corset because it feels very far out of your style comfort zone, let Serena's outfit be the thing to sway you. She sported her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble at a screening of her new documentary In The Arena: Serena Williams, which gives a rare behind-the-scenes look into her career, and we're taking notes from her layering hack.
The key to making a more statement item work for your capsule wardrobe is all in the styling. Rather than wearing her corset as a top on its own, Serena layered hers over a floaty, feminine dress, and we'll be using the same trick.
If you want to try out her look for any upcoming weddings or parties, we've found some similar items that will look just as good worn alone as they will layered for extra interest.
Shop Similar Pieces
This pink waistcoat gives a similar feel to Serena's corset, but is much more wearable for every day. Copy her look and wear over a dress or top, or layer with a light cardigan and a pair of the best jeans for your body type this season.
With a pleated texture and halter neckline, this style of dress is ideal for layering. Plus, a tighter fitting corset or waistcoat will help to add some shape to the boxier cut. A great summer capsule wardrobe investment, this will take you anywhere.
There are countless ways you can use Serena's styling method in your own wardrobe, for both casual and smart occasions. Try layering a top like a corset, waistcoat, or silky cami over a white tee for extra coverage, or pop a halter neck under something strapless to feel more comfortable.
Even if the Bridgerton-esque corset trend isn't one you'd try out for yourself, Serena's style proves how sophisticated a bustier can be - and that it has no limits if you can get creative with your wardrobe.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
