Sarah Jessica Parker's sparkly cowboy boots on the set of And Just Like That are what dreams are made of

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carrie Bradshaw is seemingly adding a hint of sparkle to her looks for the next season of And Just Like That..., as Sarah Jessica Parker's sparkly cowboy boots served serious shimmer on set.

And Just Like That... has been filming on the streets of New York City for the last few months, and fans have been graciously gifted lots of behind the scenes photos from shooting.

So far, we've seen some pretty juicy pics of old flames Carrie and Aidan, some shots of Carrie walking out in the rain, wearing a slicked-back wet hairstyle - and now, we have been graced with even more Carrie and Aidan content plus some seriously incredible shoe inspiration from Sarah Jessica Parker.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While filming on February 21, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) were seen filming on what appears to be a pier in New York on what was a rather gloomy day.

In the picture, Carrie is, of course, wearing a famously fabulous outfit, despite the dreary weather. For a top, she's wearing a Commes de Garcon blue button-up, a long duster-cardigan, both paired with purple, oversized pants.

However, the true star of Carrie's look is her $595 SJP Label silver boots, which slouch perfectly above the ankles. The bedazzled boots are also covered in small sequins, adding even more texture to her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mixing and matching different textures, patterns and styles is what Carrie does best - her infamous unconditional love for style always comes through, and this outfit is no exception.

One of the biggest shock factors of And Just Like That... season two thus far is that exes Aidan Shaw and Carrie Bradshaw appear to be back together, as there have been multiple sightings of the two filming together throughout New York, kissing and hugging.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, and did we mention the season hasn't even aired yet, let alone released a premiere date? All we can say is we hope that we don't have to suddenly say goodbye to another one of Carrie's love interests.

However, Carrie isn't the only one to sport the sparkly shoe trend recently.

(opens in new tab) Studio Boots, $595 | SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker's SJP Studio boots feature a dazzling outer with a chic almond toe and high heel, 'inspired by the glitz and glamour" of Studio 54 in New York. So Carrie Bradshaw!

(opens in new tab) Betsey Johnson Emory Rhinestone Western Boot, $150 | DSW (opens in new tab) Make a statement in the Emory Rhinestone Western boots from Betsey Johnson. These cowboy-inspired kicks are encrusted with rhinestones to add a bit of glam.

In December 2022, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylie in hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, was seen wearing sparkly silver boots at 92NY, paired with a blue shirt dress - looking chic as usual.

Even though sequins are usually reserved for red carpets and special events, theyre' certainly making a comeback this year - just in a more subtle way, and on the feet rather than on perhaps a dress or shirt.