Sarah Jessica Parker turns heads in black and white polka dot midi-dress and gorgeous matching heels

The Sex and the City actress debuted the chicest polka dot dress for a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker is the official queen of fashion, both on screen as Carrie Bradshaw and off-screen in her day-to-day life. From her super trendy sparkly cowboy boots to her bold pink blazer, and yes, even that unforgettable pink tutu, we've been eyeing the actress' looks since the first episode of Sex and the City aired just 25 years ago.

Recently, at an exhibition in New York that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the seminal show, SJP showed up looking, of course, fabulous in a black and white polka dot midi dress, giving the perfect balance of chic and sassy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While getting out of a car to meet her Sex and the City besties and co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), we got a full look at the stunning black and white number. Her A-line dress from designer Jenny Packham gave SJP quite the romantic look, complete with bow detailing and mesh sleeves.

To accessorize the look, she wore a pair of matching black and white polka dot heels with a peep toe, as well as black nail polish and some classic diamond earrings.

Although the dress unfortunately can't be purchased, we've found a similar dress that goes with the same timeless dotted motif and flirty A-line silhouette.

Polka Dot Twisted Midi Dress, $99 (£79.16) | Saks Off 5th This midi dress in polka dot print has a V-neck and a cinched waist, perfect for keeping your look classy and elegant for a fancy brunch or summer party.

BLACK SPOT KITTEN HEELED COURT SHOES, $87 (£69) | River Island These chic black and white kitten heels are perfect for elevating any style - the slingback style keeps the shoes comfortable, while the buckle in the front adds a flair to the already exciting statement shoe.

At the 25th anniversary exhibition of the long-beloved HBO show, SJP arrived with Cynthia and Kristin - but, unfortunately, no Kim Cattrall. Although it's been confirmed that Kim (Samantha Jones) will be making a brief cameo in the second season of And Just Like That... after not having participated in the first season, the star did not attend the exhibition with her longtime co-stars.

Kristin recently revealed how that alleged feud between SJP and Kim has impacted her experience being a part of the franchise. "You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody. I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset…" she told The Telegraph. "I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power."

As for the remaining trio? They really are that close. "We have a secret text with code names. We switch around just in case anyone finds us," she said.