Sarah Jessica Parker makes a case for … denim capri pants?

Despite donning what is considered by many to be a fashion faux-pas, Sarah Jessica Parker looked fabulous while out doing press for the new season of 'And Just Like That...'.

There are a few rules in the sartorial universe that are not typically founded on sustainable evidence, but are rather pushed in and out of the fashion cycle at large based on a societal consensus.

For example, wearing white after Labor Day was once a massive fashion no-no, but now no one seems to care if you don the crisp hue past the beginning of September. Another is to not mix metals, with jewelry in particular - and if you noticed, that rule clearly got thrown out the window.

There's another fashion item that has garnered some controversy for its rather universally unflattering silhouette, and no, we're not talking about '90s inspired low-rise jeans - we're talking about what is perhaps the cousin to the low-rise jean - the capri pant.

Despite your personal opinion on capris (everyone has the right to wear whatever they feel good in, after all), it's no secret that they're not exactly en vogue at the moment. In fact, wide leg pants are in, as proved by A-listers like Katie Holmes and even Queen Letizia of Spain.

Sarah Jessica Parker, however, might be making a case for the comeback of the capri - and we're kind of here for it.

While appearing on the Howard Stern Show, SJP wore a casual yet chic outfit of denim capri pants cuffed at the bottom, as well as a heather grey long sleeved shirt with a black bra peeking out from underneath.

To accessorize the outfit, she chose a pair of black peep toe heels, as well as a very simple bracelet - keeping the look casual, which is quite the far cry from anything Carrie Bradshaw wears in the OG Sex and the City series and in the reboot.

While talking with Howard Stern, the actress revealed a piece of information that SATC fans have been wondering for years - why doesn't Carrie have nude scenes in the show, but Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha (RIP) do?

"I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way," she told Howard. "I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series."

Luckily, creator of the show Darren Star assured her that she wouldn't have to step out of her comfort zone in such a way - and in an empowering move, still hasn't, even 25 years later on And Just Like That.