Sarah Jessica Parker's cosy grey UGGs with slouchy jeans, padded gilet and cable knit beanie nailed NYC winter

SJP's noughties winter dressing is providing inspiration almost 15 years later

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker's New York City street style moment from way back in 2010 is surprisingly on-trend for winter 2025 - with her UGGs, a cable knit beanie and padded gilet making for a trio of cold weather wardrobe essentials.

We often find ourselves scrolling through the street style archives on the hunt for fashion throwbacks that might provide some nostalgic inspiration for 2025 dressing.

And with the resurgence of UGG boots meaning that the noughties favourites (along with some UGG lookalikes) have made their way back into our casual shoe rotation, we've been looking back on UGG appearances of the past lately.

After reminiscing Nicole Kidman's monochrome UGG moment, these snaps of the iconic SJP on the school run in New York back in November 2010 have got us ready to team our toasty gilets with our beloved UGGs and slouchy jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop SJP's Cosy Winter Look

Moncler Laine Down GiletExact match!
Moncler Laine Down Gilet

Sarah Jessica Parker's Moncler gilet is a classic from the brand that is still available to buy to this day.

Women's Classic Mini Ii Boot
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Boot

SJP's button detail grey UGGs are no longer available to buy from the UGG website - but we adore this muted taupe-toned version of the Mini II Boot.

Heat Holders - Womens Ribbed Cable Knit Fleece Lined Thermal Winter Knitted Beanie Hat (one Size, Light Grey (alesund))
Heat Holders Cable Knit Fleece Lined Thermal Hat

This cosy and affordable fleece lined cable knit hat will keep you toasty and looking stylish all winter long.

Stepping out in the look during the school run with her and husband Matthew Broderick's son, James, Sarah stayed warm in a down-filled quilted gilet by Moncler.

Layering the lightweight piece over a simple long-sleeved black crew neck top, SJP managed to go without a coat in the November weather, relying on a grey cable knit hat to protect her head from the chill.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting some timeless blue denim, the Sex and the City actress channelled cool-casual in a slouchy pair of skinnies, tucked into her well-loved UGGs of choice - the Bailey Button Boots.

The UGG Bailey design is one that's hard to come by these days - and isn't sold on the UGG website. Although, what with the influence of the 2010s making more and more of an appearance on the high street lately, we can certainly see UGG bringing the design back.

Right now, the brand's popular Chestnut tone is among the most popular - along with classic black. But there's still plenty lowkey grey hues to shop throughout the UGG collection.

