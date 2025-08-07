I'm a fashion stylist and this is why Sarah Jessica Parker's empire line dress is the silhouette you should be investing in

A fashion icon for decades, Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for playing Manhattan-based fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City and more recently the spin-off show And Just Like That. With a plethora of incredible ensembles to her name, the actress never fails to deliver a stylish moment in some of the best dresses, accessories and of course, shoes.

During a recent appearance on the talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SJP looked effortlessly chic in a black empire line dress. The midi length, v-neckline and tie detail at the waist all worked together to create a fabulous and flattering look. This isn't the first time that we've seen the empire line dress on Sarah Jessica Parker either; there have been several over the years, and one that stands out is the stunning Elie Saab emerald gown that she wore to Kensington Palace back in 2023.

Occasionwear dresses come in all different shapes and cuts, the most important thing to note when searching for the best wedding guest dresses, for example, is what is going to best suit your own body shape. The empire line dress is often a safe bet due to its capability of suiting so many different figures, making it a popular choice for women all over the world.

The empire line dress ticks all the boxes for creating a flattering fashion moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The common design factor that gives the empire line dress its name is the way that it pulls in at the waist, thanks to the seam under the bust, and then flows down from there. Everyone has a different body shape, and a lot of people have areas that they're more conscious of. The most common concern for women tends to be their midsection. Finding the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy can feel daunting, but with the empire line dress, you'll never look back.

Sarah Jessica Parker's choice is the perfect example of how beautiful the cut can be. The v-neckline is a great way to elongate the torso, a good pointer for petite ladies, but also works really well for anyone carrying a larger bust. Don't forget, ensuring that you're in the correct bra size will always make a difference to how your clothes fit too so if you haven't been measured in the last 6 months, learn how to measure a bra size at home and ensure you understand how a bra should fit so you get the best uplift. This will make an empire line dress sit perfectly.

The dress is just one piece of the fashion puzzle, though, so thinking about how to accessorise will help to complete the outfit. SJP elevated the black dress with a metallic shoe from her own brand. and the sparkly buckle and stiletto heels really add some glam. To enhance the open V-neck, think like Sarah Jessica Parker and add a pendant necklace too.

Get the look

When it comes to flattering dresses, an empire line cut is hard to beat. Hugging at the smallest part of you before skimming over your middle section, it's an ideal silhouette if you want to show off your bustline, but gently drape over your midsection

A chic option for a special occasion, empire lines are a popular silhouette for party dresses thanks to their flattering cuts. If you've not tried this style before, take a leaf out of SJP's book and try this style, trust us, you won't regret it.