I'm a fashion stylist and this is why Sarah Jessica Parker's empire line dress is the silhouette you should be investing in
The LBD is always a winner, but the key for getting it right is choosing a style that suits you, SJP just absolutely nailed it
A fashion icon for decades, Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for playing Manhattan-based fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City and more recently the spin-off show And Just Like That. With a plethora of incredible ensembles to her name, the actress never fails to deliver a stylish moment in some of the best dresses, accessories and of course, shoes.
During a recent appearance on the talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SJP looked effortlessly chic in a black empire line dress. The midi length, v-neckline and tie detail at the waist all worked together to create a fabulous and flattering look. This isn't the first time that we've seen the empire line dress on Sarah Jessica Parker either; there have been several over the years, and one that stands out is the stunning Elie Saab emerald gown that she wore to Kensington Palace back in 2023.
Occasionwear dresses come in all different shapes and cuts, the most important thing to note when searching for the best wedding guest dresses, for example, is what is going to best suit your own body shape. The empire line dress is often a safe bet due to its capability of suiting so many different figures, making it a popular choice for women all over the world.
The empire line dress ticks all the boxes for creating a flattering fashion moment
The common design factor that gives the empire line dress its name is the way that it pulls in at the waist, thanks to the seam under the bust, and then flows down from there. Everyone has a different body shape, and a lot of people have areas that they're more conscious of. The most common concern for women tends to be their midsection. Finding the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy can feel daunting, but with the empire line dress, you'll never look back.
Sarah Jessica Parker's choice is the perfect example of how beautiful the cut can be. The v-neckline is a great way to elongate the torso, a good pointer for petite ladies, but also works really well for anyone carrying a larger bust. Don't forget, ensuring that you're in the correct bra size will always make a difference to how your clothes fit too so if you haven't been measured in the last 6 months, learn how to measure a bra size at home and ensure you understand how a bra should fit so you get the best uplift. This will make an empire line dress sit perfectly.
The dress is just one piece of the fashion puzzle, though, so thinking about how to accessorise will help to complete the outfit. SJP elevated the black dress with a metallic shoe from her own brand. and the sparkly buckle and stiletto heels really add some glam. To enhance the open V-neck, think like Sarah Jessica Parker and add a pendant necklace too.
Get the look
One of the best summer dresses that you can restyle for the new season. The smocked waist will have the same effect as the one we saw on SJP, and the satin fabric will fall beautifully, creating a flowy and feminine silhouette. The v-neckline gives another opportunity to accessorise with a statement necklace, and this chocolate brown hue is set to be big news next season.
This short-sleeved summer dress is a great smart casual outfit building block. Style with trainers or sandals in warmer weather, before adding knee-high boots as temperatures cool. Available in multiple colours, there is something for everyone. Not only is the shape flattering and comfortable, but it has pockets too.
A metallic shoe can elevate your outfit, especially if the fabrics are heavy or dark in colour. The gold will add a shimmer to your look and the open toe, stiletto design is elegant and perfect for a party. The soft insole and padded strap will help to keep your feet happy.
Your jewellery might feel like an afterthought, but something as small as a ring can have an impact on your outfit as a whole. This ring will polish off your look, whilst also tapping into the jewellery trends of 2025, for chunky accessories. Whether it's as casual as jeans and a t-shirt, or a more formal ensemble, this style of ring will add plenty of punch.
When it comes to flattering dresses, an empire line cut is hard to beat. Hugging at the smallest part of you before skimming over your middle section, it's an ideal silhouette if you want to show off your bustline, but gently drape over your midsection
A chic option for a special occasion, empire lines are a popular silhouette for party dresses thanks to their flattering cuts. If you've not tried this style before, take a leaf out of SJP's book and try this style, trust us, you won't regret it.
