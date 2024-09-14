Sara Davies' flattering orange midi dress is the 'perfect' pop of colour to liven up your autumn capsule wardrobe - and it's half price today

Sara Davies' stunning orange midi dress from ME+EM is half price today, with the bold piece being the perfect choice for those autumn days where we want a more bright and colourful outfit - and we love her glitter-embellished sneakers too.

A refreshing and striking change from the muted colours and earthy tones we normally gravitate towards when pulling together our autumn capsule wardrobes, Sara Davies has stepped into autumn in a beautiful, bold orange midi dress.

Making an appearance on BBC Morning Live, Sara wore the Textured Pleat Front Midi Dress from ME+EM, brightening up the day with the colourful piece.

We adore the rich autumn-ready shade, with the dress's a-line silhouette flattering the body perfectly thanks to it's ruched, fitted bodice and floating, pleated skirt.

Even better, the ME+EM dress is currently on sale and you can snap it up now at half price!

EXACT MATCH ME+EM Textured Pleat Front Midi Dress Was £325, Now 162.50 at ME+EM An absolute steal at 50% off, this ME+EM midi dress is impossibly chic and stylish. With a flattering v-neckline and stunning ruched detailing on the bodice, the simple silhouette is immediately elevated. We love the striking wrap detail on the short sleeves, with the floating skirt creating lots of movement thanks to the soft pleats. Live Unlimited London Pure Cotton V-Neck Midi Tiered Dress £69 at M&S Crafted from a stunning crinkled pure cotton fabric, this tiered midi dress is easily styled for any and all occasions. The textured fabric brings an elevated feel to the comfortable and relaxed fit of the piece, with a feminine v-neckline and loose short sleeves creating a flattering silhouette that's super wearable. Selected Femme Allesandra Maxi Wrap Dress Was £125, Now £100 at Anthropologie With a simple, flowing maxi silhouette, this orange dress from Anthropologie is the perfect piece to bring some colour into your wardrobe. The wrap style with a beautiful bow detail on the side, the crossed bodice, and the elongated short sleeves make for a beautiful and flattering look that's super wearable throughout the seasons.

Fans flocked to Sara's comments, gushing over the stunning orange piece. "Where is the dress from?! I need it," one wrote. While another added, "The dress looks great against your tan, very autumnal."

They also loved Sara's laid-back styling that saw her finish the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo trainers. The now discontinued style brings a fun take on the forever trendy classic white trainers that are a staple in everyone's wardrobes, boasting stunning sequin embellishments to bring some elevated shimmer into the everyday.

"You look fabulous, trainers are a great pairing," one fan commented on her Instagram. And Helen Skelton, who recently stunned us all in a similarly bright neon yellow look, even got in on the action, using the praising hands emoji to show her love for the autumnal outfit.

While Sara's Jimmy Choo trainers are no longer available, there are a whole host of glitter-embellished white trainers on the market to help you get a similar look this season.

