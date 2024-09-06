Helen Skelton's ombré pleated skirt and heels are the inspiration we needed to wear neon yellow this autumn

Helen Skelton’s ombré pleated skirt and heels are the inspiration we needed to wear neon yellow on these grey autumn days.

We might think of summer as the time to wear vibrant shades and fun patterns, but when the skies turn grey and dreary there’s nothing like putting on a pop of colour to brighten up your day. When it comes to incorporating some brighter hues into your autumn capsule wardrobe many of us might be tempted towards jewel-tones like royal blue, pumpkin orange or red, with yellow often overrated. Sunshine yellow is very summery, but acid yellow can be far easier to wear than you might think - as demonstrated by BBC Morning Live’s Helen Skelton.

Styled by the brilliant Alexandra Young for Thursday’s show, Helen shared a snap of her outfit which featured a denim peplum top and a rather spectacular neon yellow ombré skirt. The design went from navy through to white and ended in the yellow which then almost blended into her matching stiletto court shoes.

Shop Our Neon Yellow Favourites

La Redoute Yellow Midaxi Skirt Was £42, Now £29.40 at La Redoute With neon yellow being so bold, this affordable skirt is the perfect way to dip your toe into wearing it. This falls to a midaxi length and is made from matte satin fabric, with a shift skirt silhouette. Style with black boots and a matching jumper for a beautifully statement daytime look. Free People Easy Street Tunic £118 at Free People A yellow jumper like this is sure to add an edge to even the simplest of autumn/winter outfits and it's also incredibly classics with its design. The ribbed hems and cuffs are gorgeous and the oversized, longline tunic-style fit is cosy. Throw over your favourite jeans or trousers to be comfy and stylish. M&S Autograph Cable Knit Vest £49.50 at M&S Perfect for layering over long-sleeved T-shirts, your favourite white shirt or even for wearing on its own on mild days, this knitted vest is so versatile. It's made from a merino wool-rich fabric with some cashmere in for extra softness. We love the crew neckline and the bold citrus yellow tone.

Whilst Helen’s ombré skirt featured all of these shades in one outfit, it showed how you can make wearing one neon yellow item less daunting by styling it with neutral tones like navy and white. The presenter’s skirt was a high-waisted midi skirt with pleats that also softened the graduation between the colours and added such a lovely feminine feel to it. On a colder day we wouldn’t be surprised to see Helen reaching for a pair of boots to wear with this, but for her workday she stepped out in some court shoe heels.

As with the skirt, the shoes had such a pared-back silhouette and this is another clever tip if you want to balance the brightness of a particular colour and make it more wearable day-to-day. The stiletto heel added height and a pointed toe is a flattering detail if you want a more leg-elongating effect. Court shoes are some of the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers and midi dresses too and they’re perfect for special events so it’s always worth having a pair or two in your collection.

Having a pair of yellow shoes that mirrored the shade at the bottom of Helen’s skirt looked so striking, but if you’re tempted to add a bit of neon yellow to your autumn looks and aren’t so sure, then you can do so in a more minimal way. Simply select a piece that works for you and your style - perhaps a jumper, skirt or an accessory - in a bright yellow and see how you get on styling it with your staples.

Helen Skelton might not have worn jeans herself for this episode of BBC Morning Live, but she highlighted how well neon yellow works with blue denim thanks to her top. It had a peplum at the bottom that draped over the waistband of her skirt, as well as slightly puffed short sleeves and a square neckline. The top had buttons running up the front as well as pocket flaps and a trim running along the hems.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Darker denim is a must-have in anyone’s denim capsule wardrobe and Helen’s top was an almost acid-wash, cool-toned dark blue colour. This worked so well with the navy at the top of her skirt and turned her entire outfit into a full ombré look that mirrored this piece. She finished off her outfit with a gold necklace and chunky hoop earrings for a touch of glamour.

After seeing how she’s styled neon yellow we’re more convinced than ever that we have to give wearing this vibrant hue a go ourselves this September.